Some Credit For Active Management

Summary

  • The biggest companies in a passive bond portfolio are those that have issued the most debt.
  • Companies in difficulty often have a bigger impact in a bond portfolio than in an equity portfolio.
  • In high yield, the net-of-fees total return of even the average active manager is often higher than that of the passive strategies.

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai

By Chris Kocinski, Joe Lind, & Simon Matthews

Tempted by high yield? Here's why we think investors may want to consider resisting the temptation to invest passively.

Today's CIO Weekly Perspectives comes from guest contributors Chris Kocinski, Joseph Lind, and

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.74K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

