Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The TJX Companies: Good Company, But A De-Rating Is More Than Likely

Dec. 19, 2023 12:39 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Stock2 Comments
Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
388 Followers

Summary

  • The TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer that owns and operates several well-known retail chains in the U.S. and worldwide.
  • Off-price retailers like TJ Maxx often perform well in recessions and economic slowdowns, but in positive environments can also continue to grow.
  • EV/EBITDA ratio for companies like TJX and ROST has been around 10x. However, they are currently trading around 17.6x.
  • A transition from defensive stocks to higher-risk ones could cause a return to the mean that would cause a painful drop in the stock price.

TJ Maxx"s Parent Company Reports Quarterly Earnings

Chip Somodevilla

Investment Thesis

The TJX Companies (NYSE:NYSE:TJX) is a company that typically shines in the most challenging times, and even during periods of economic expansion, it tends to continue growing, making it a truly defensive stock

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
388 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

C
Carl 123
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (2.07K)
Well written article thanx
Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (110)
@Carl 123 Thanks for the comment, Carl!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TJX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TJX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TJX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.