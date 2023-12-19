Teamjackson/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB), commonly known as Wabtec, is a key player in the global rail technologies industry. Over the past 5 years, shareholders have been rewarded with a 69.5% rise in share price coupled with an uptrend in dividends.

With several key catalysts such as growing demand for rail-based transport and a solid acquisition strategy, Wabtec looks set for a bright future. However, following substantial growth in the share price of 22.4% year-to-date, concerns about valuation emerge, with Wabtec's current valuation appearing stretched. Consequently, I assign the shares a hold rating.

Data by YCharts

Company Overview

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, more commonly known as Wabtec, holds a pivotal position in the global freight and transit rail technology industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company is a significant player in manufacturing essential technology-based railroad services and components for both the freight and transit sectors on a global scale. This includes the production of locomotives, freight cars, as well as propulsion and braking systems.

Since merging with GE Transportation in 2018, Wabtec has solidified its status as a frontrunner in delivering technology solutions to the rail industry. The company operates through two key segments: freight and transit, with the freight segment contributing to 72% of its revenue. Notably, 44% of the revenue is recurring, and Wabtec boasts a globally diverse revenue stream with over 50% generated outside the United States. This not only underscores the company's international competitiveness but also its resilience in providing solutions for the global rail industry.

Growing Demand for Rail

Rail transport stands out as the sole low-carbon solution for the movement of heavy goods and people within existing technological capabilities. As such governments and private sector players are investing heavily in the rail industry.

Wabtec Investor Presentation 2023

These investments become increasingly important as rising incomes and expanding populations in developing and emerging economies result in a surge in freight demand. Wabtec, positioned as a leader in the rail industry, is poised for significant growth driven by fleet renewal, strategic technology integration, and collaborative partnerships. The company's international fleets have experienced a commendable 5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since 2016, reflecting a growing market.

Wabtec Investor Presentation 2023

Another key growth catalyst lies in the potential for railway electrification. Despite accounting for only one-third of global tracks as of 2021, electrified tracks present a significant growth opportunity. Notably, the United States, with a mere 1% of railroad tracks certified as electrified, represents a vast untapped market. Multinational policies, such as the EU's Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy and the UK's Traction Decarbonization Network Strategy, further underscore the push towards electrification. As such Wabtec has multiple opportunities for growing sales of its electrification technologies, and meeting ongoing maintenance requirements.

Value Accretive Acquisitions

Wabtec's growth trajectory is underscored by its strategic acquisitions, totalling eight in the last five years and exemplifying a commitment to expansion. Notably, the recent acquisitions of L&M Radiator and Super Metal have positioned Wabtec at the forefront of clean energy solutions for the rail industry and provided key growth opportunities in South America.

The pivotal 2018 merger with GE Transportation marked a transformative juncture, solidifying Wabtec's status as a global machinery giant. This integration facilitated the amalgamation of GE Transportation's digital tools with Wabtec's electronic systems, driving advancements in autonomous rail systems, and providing customers with greater efficiency, reliability, and innovative solutions across the rail industry.

Since initiating its acquisition strategy in 2010, Wabtec has achieved an astounding 346% growth, primarily within the U.S. Now, with a strategic shift towards international markets, recent acquisitions like Masu, Trimble's Beena Vision, and Collins Aerospace ARINC rail solutions reinforce Wabtec's commitment to global expansion and the growth-oriented nature of the company.

Each acquisition strategically aligns with Wabtec's mission, strengthening its global presence, enhancing rail technology capabilities, and accelerating the industry's journey toward rail optimization. As Wabtec continues its acquisitive journey, the market can anticipate sustained growth with acquisitions supplementing its current product portfolio.

Q3 Results

On October 25th, Wabtec unveiled a robust performance in the third quarter surpassing market expectations. Wabtec reported a Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70, outperforming estimates by $0.38, while its revenues totalled $2.55 billion, exceeding predictions by $470 million and up 22.6% year-on-year.

Sales to the transit industry were a significant contributor, posting a remarkable 20% year-on-year increase to $660 million. Additionally, freight industry sales demonstrated a robust 23.4% year-on-year growth, to $1.890 billion. Looking ahead, the backlog for the year ahead rose 13.1% to $7.09 billion.

While macroeconomic uncertainties loom, Wabtec's diverse revenue streams, solid backlog, and strategic positioning in transport technologies bode well for long-term growth. The Q3 results reflect the company's resilience and ability to navigate industry challenges, reinforcing its position as a key player in the evolving rail technology landscape.

Valuation

To value Wabtec I employed an EV/EBITDA methodology for the period to 2025. I assumed Wabtec would continue buying back shares at a rate of 1.5% a year, reducing the share count from the current 179.1 million shares to 173.7 million at the end of 2025. For purposes of simplicity, I assumed cash and debt levels remain constant.

Based on Wabtec's EBITDA margin over the past 5 years, I expect it to remain constant at 16%, with the large size of the company meaning there is little room for EBITDA margin improvement from economies of scale as revenue grows. For future revenue, I used analyst estimates on Seeking Alpha.

Created and calculated by the author based on Wabtec's Financial Data found on Seeking Alpha and the author's projections

To determine an exit EV/EBITDA multiple, I took the midpoint of the company's 5-year average of 15.27 and the industry average of 12.53, giving an exit multiple of 13.9.

Performing the calculations implies a market cap of $19.5 billion at the end of 2025. With an estimated 173.7 million shares outstanding, this corresponds to a price target of $112.72 per share, a downside of 7.6% from the current price for a CAGR of 3.9% over the next 2 years.

Risks

When considering an investment in Wabtec I have three main concerns.

Firstly, a decline in rail traffic, including coal. Currently, carloads are experiencing a year-on-year decrease, resulting in reduced wear and tear on rail equipment and a subsequent decrease in the demand for replacement parts. Furthermore, the diminishing demand for coal, a commodity largely transported by rail, is expected to translate into a reduced need for rail equipment. However, this potential impact might find mitigation through the growth observed in other commodities.

Secondly, akin to many industries Wabtec exhibits sensitivity to wider economic conditions. While the US economy appears resilient having faced multiple rises in interest rates, this may change in the coming year. Given Wabtec's global operations, some areas of the world, such as Europe, already appear to be on the brink of a recession. Consequently, Wabtec may see a reduction in demand resulting in a fall in share price as earnings contract. This is however a short-term risk and in the long term I expect both the North American economy and Wabtec's earnings to grow.

Finally, there is competition with trucking. As countries invest more in autonomous trucking and permit larger trucks on their roads, trucking could witness a reduction in operating expenses compared to rail, which faces stricter regulation. This shift could result in lower demand for rail services reducing demand for Wabtec's products. However, it's worth noting his risk can be mitigated by the current cost advantage of shipping by rail, which is 50% cheaper than trucking. Nevertheless, this may impact some more marginal rail routes.

Conclusion

Wabtec presents a resilient and robust business model supported by several major growth catalysts. As governments across the globe continue to encourage investment in rail infrastructure, the company is positioned for growth.

However, my calculations suggest that the company has limited upside over the next few years due to a stretched valuation. Therefore, I assign the company a "Hold" rating at this time. Some investors might find value in this steady dividend payer, but for those pursuing greater returns, it appears better to explore alternative opportunities.