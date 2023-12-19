Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Constellation Brands: Too Expensive Right Now, Waiting For A Pullback

Dec. 19, 2023
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • Constellation Brands' share price went nowhere all year, prompting me to look into it further.
  • The company's financials are recovering and should continue to trend up.
  • The beer segment is showing a lot of promise, and I wouldn't rule out international expansion after such a success in the US.
  • However, the company at this price is still a bit too expensive for me, therefore, I will be waiting for a pullback or further improvements in earnings.

Investment Thesis

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has gone nowhere in the last year, which prompted me to look into the company's finances more in-depth to see why that may be. The company's debt pile is manageable, and it exhibits respectable top-line growth while gaining

Gytis Zizys
Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Mitchell303
19 Dec. 2023
Interesting article. One comment - my understanding is that Constellation has some sort of brand licensing deal with A-B Inbev for the Modelo, Corona, and certain other brands of Mexican beer in the US. A-B Inbev owns those rights in the rest of the world. So the suggestion of Constellation expanding those brands into Europe, I think, is not possible.
Gytis Zizys
19 Dec. 2023
@Mitchell303 You are right! I must have overlooked that. The article has been adjusted, however, it doesn't change the rating I gave it. Thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

