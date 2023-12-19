Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Use Stock Options To Complement Your REIT Income: Annaly Capital And Chimera Investment Edition

Dec. 19, 2023
Philip Davis
Summary

  • Imagine turning the steady, predictable world of REITs into a powerhouse of profits. That's exactly what we're doing with a sprinkle of options magic.
  • Chimera Investment Corporation and Annaly Capital Management, Inc. are good options for setting up a spread.
  • By selling covered calls and using puts, investors can reduce downside risk and enhance returns in REITs.

We all love safe, steady returns.

I will show you how to use stock options to both REDUCE the risk of owning a real estate investment trust (REIT) as well as to LEVERAGE your returns while you own the stock. Sound

Philip Davis
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIM, NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

anandgupta
Yesterday, 9:53 PM
I did like your trade but expected fed interest cuts are bullish for NLY. So I just sold the Jan2025 puts for 2.93$ per share. I already hold NLY in my portfolio, so don't mind some more if it gets assigned.

Already seeing mortgage stocks like RKT going up because people are already refinancing the recent mortgages. Not sure what is the impact on NLY of refinancings.
tampabob
19 Dec. 2023
Nothing wrong with your process (selling covered calls and puts) but the two examples you chose are terrible. I'll bet that January 5 put gets assigned and who knows if CIM will even be paying a dividend by then.
Philip Davis
Yesterday, 11:41 AM
@tampabob These are both stocks we have consistently bought at these lows for years - they haven't disappointed us yet.
Philip Davis
Yesterday, 11:57 AM
@tampabob And, by the way, I love stocks that used to pay a dividend and don't anymore for reasons that are likely to be short-term. The fact that they LIKE to pay dividends means they probably will again and cutting dividends can cause stocks to become extremely oversold. Using options we can pay ourselves dividends while we wait for the company's liquidity to improve.
kyle191
Yesterday, 3:41 PM
@Philip Davis ....I call it, "Getting paid VERY well to wait!". Another benefit that I don't calculate in my returns on options is the cash in a money market fund that is earning 5% now!! So I should start adding 5% on my annualized returns on top of the premium, on top of the dividends!!
nickr336
19 Dec. 2023
Phil, I followed your NLY trades for good part of the last decade and made some profit. However, when rates started to go up in 2022, NLY became a very risky investment. Bonds were down as much as 40% from peak seen just a couple of years ago. March bank crisis is the result of that. Fed saved the banks by throwing trillions to buy those bonds at par and plug a hole in banks balance sheets. What do you think the risk is with NLY if they are holding mortgage bonds, which saw a 40% cut in market value? That balance sheet is in trouble.
Philip Davis
Yesterday, 11:55 AM
@nickr336 Not to be all bullish but this management team has dealt with these situations before - that's why we like them.

NLY employs a range of hedging strategies, including interest rate swaps and swaptions, to mitigate the impact of interest rate volatility and market fluctuations. Effective hedging can protect the company's portfolio from severe losses and stabilize earnings. If NLY has a diversified investment portfolio, it can reduce the impact of the decline in mortgage bonds. Diversification across different asset classes and types of mortgage-backed securities can help balance the risks associated with any single investment type.

A significant portion of NLY's portfolio typically consists of Agency MBS, which are backed by U.S. government-sponsored entities (GSEs) like Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, or are government-backed (like Ginnie Mae MBS). These securities carry a lower risk of default due to the government or GSE guarantee, providing a level of security even in volatile markets.

A recovery or stabilization in the housing market can lead to an improvement in the value of mortgage-backed securities. As housing markets recover, the underlying assets of these securities (i.e., home loans) become more secure, potentially increasing their market value. Changes in the interest rate environment can impact the value of mortgage bonds. If interest rates stabilize or decline, the value of existing higher-yielding mortgage bonds may increase, benefiting NLY's portfolio.

The company's management team's expertise in navigating complex market conditions and their operational efficiency in managing assets and liabilities can play a crucial role in overcoming market downturns. Effective liquidity management, including maintaining adequate cash reserves and access to diverse funding sources, can help NLY manage its obligations and take advantage of market opportunities even during periods of stress.

Your knee-jerk assessment is right in line with Traders' Econ 101 take on the REITs and it's fine on the surface but some companies can turn a crisis into an opportunity and some can't - we're long-term Fundamental Investors at PhilStockWorld and these are exactly the kind of long-term opportunities we look for.

Of course we'll be paying close attention to earnings (early Feb) and Conference Calls in case they made a mistake but, if they didn't - then we have entries back at the 2020 lows despite the fact that both of these stocks obviously survived that crisis intact.
Robert in Vancouver
19 Dec. 2023
There is a REIT ETF on the TSX that sells covered calls, holdings are apartment buildings and warehouses, yield is 12.2%, pays monthly, it's RS on the TSX (Real Estate and Ecommerce Split Corp).
Philip Davis
19 Dec. 2023
@Robert in Vancouver I would love to do that and sell calls against that but we only trade US stocks unfortunately. We did apply that logic to QYLD which is a covered-call ETF for the Nasdaq but it was too boring (only making 30%) so we killed it - but the experiment was a success - it worked very well.
kyle191
19 Dec. 2023
Options are scary to people who are bad at math. Selling puts and calls is an amazing way for the small retail investor to outperform the markets easily.

Understanding the math and using discipline in the trades is the key.

Great article!!!
WayBehind
19 Dec. 2023
Phil, CIM's dividend was cut to .11 recently
Philip Davis
19 Dec. 2023
@WayBehind From 0.70 to 0.44? Well they pay out next week (28th) so I guess we'll see but it doesn't change the trade that much - I still like them for the long haul. I see the article here: seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

