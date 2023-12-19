Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lamar Advertising: Digital Transformation And Lower Rates Can Power Growth

Summary

  • Lamar Advertising is benefitting from a digital transformation in its portfolio and increased travel, insulating it from the broader advertising slowdown.
  • The company is steadily shifting its portfolio mix to more digital advertising, with digital billboards generating 30% of billboard advertising revenue.
  • Lamar Advertising is well positioned to enjoy benefits from higher advertising spending, particularly from the presidential election and the ongoing normalization of travel.
  • While higher rates have weighed on earnings this year, that should swing to a modest tailwind in 2024.
Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) have been a solid performer this year rising about 10%, with a steady rally in recent weeks. The company is benefitting from a digital transformation in its portfolio and increased travel, while its local sales centricity has

This article was written by

Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Benjamin Graham Cracker profile picture
Benjamin Graham Cracker
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (6.14K)
I love it, especially when you look at the 30% of revenue coming from digital billboards and the tiny percentage of the overall portfolio that is digital.

This is one of those companies that "even an idiot" could run, and I love having i in the portfolio.
pgallop profile picture
pgallop
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (812)
@Benjamin Graham Cracker Its a great business to own - I could go away on holidays for 4 weeks and my billboards would still make money every day without anyone having to lift a finger to do anything at all.
b
belowbook2002
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (40)
Great company! Does one know what happens to the billboard or the electronics there on if they do not resign a lease? Trying to determine the bargaining power between land owner and LAMR.
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (447)
@belowbook2002 Lamar owns the billboard/electronics, so they would take it down or sell it to the next lessor. I agree that this should give them a bit more bargaining power.
pgallop profile picture
pgallop
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (812)
@belowbook2002 Often the billboard company has the upper hand because another operator would not be able to get a permit for a new sign due to by-law changes or restrictions, and whatever rent the landloard gets is bonus income with zero expenses. The churn rate in the billboard industry is very low, usually around 1-2% p.a., usually only lose a site due to property redevelopment.
b
belowbook2002
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (40)
@pgallop helpful thx. I just wonder though if there is an added protection/threat of lamr having the ability to strip electronics off.
