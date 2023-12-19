dmitriymoroz

Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) have been a solid performer this year rising about 10%, with a steady rally in recent weeks. The company is benefitting from a digital transformation in its portfolio and increased travel, while its local sales centricity has helped to insulate it from the broader advertising slowdown. Higher rates have been the major headwind masking these strengths, and with the pressure fading, LAMR is poised for continued dividend growth in 2024.

Lamar Advertising is a leading player in the outdoor advertising sector. The company operates over 160,000 billboards. 76% of its revenue comes from large bulletins (14 feet by 48 feet typically) and 24% from smaller posters (11 feet by 23 feet usually). Advertising terms to rent space on these billboards typically range from 4 to 52 weeks. Much of this portfolio sits along highways—we have all seen those billboards when taking road trips. However, it also operates other forms of advertising, for instance, Lamar manages advertising at 28 airports.

Its business mix is extremely well-diversified. No market accounts for even 3% of its revenue with Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, and Pittsburgh its four biggest markets. This helps to protect the company from a regional downturn in spending by giving it broad exposure across 45 states. Lamar also has been steadily growing its portfolio of digital billboards. Unlike traditional ones which show just one advertisement for 4+ weeks, digital billboards can rotate advertisements every 6-8 seconds. LAMR has just about 4,700 digital billboards. These billboards generated 30% of billboard advertising revenue. The revenue intensity of these billboards is substantially higher as they can charge higher rates by rotating through so many different advertisers.

Given this, LAMR is steadily shifting its portfolio mix to more digital advertising. Digital billboards account for 45% of its capital expenditures, and it is on track to add 300 digital sites this year. As a result, digital revenue is growing by about 7%, more than twice as fast as the overall company.

While Lamar owns each physical structure that it advertises on, the company only owns about 10,500 parcels of land and leases the remaining 72,500 outdoor sites. Rent is about 18% of advertising revenue. As you can see below, the company maintains a well-staggered maturity profile of its operating leases. By typically signing 5+ year leases, the company can mitigate higher rents and can avoid sudden significant increases in its operating expenses. Importantly digital billboards take up no more space than traditional ones, meaning they carry the same rent expense, and so as its portfolio becomes more digital, we should see some improvement in margins.

Indeed, we see some of these trends in the company’s third quarter, where Lamar earned $1.37 as revenue rose 3% to $543 million operating income rose by 4% to $188 million, and Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to $266 million. Alongside these results, LAMR said it expects to hit or beat the top end of its guidance. Despite these strengths, EPS declined by 5% from $1.44. That was because interest expense rose by $12 million to $45 million.

Now, the company’s debt load is fairly static at $3.4 billion; however, much of its borrowings are floating rate, which has pushed up interest expense as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates. Its debt/EBITDA leverage is down to 3.5x, and with management aiming to use retained cash flow to pay down floating rate debt over the next year, it targets leverage falling below 3x.

Now, interest expense is unlikely to fall all the way back down to where it was. However, the Fed is now projecting three rate cuts next year. This will make Lamar’s floating rate debt less costly, meaning interest expense should begin to fall from the $45 million level seen this quarter. As such, while earnings growth has lagged EBITDA growth this year, it should actually accelerate past EBITDA growth over the next year if the Fed delivers on its rate cuts.

Given higher rates, we have seen the company largely desist from M&A, only doing $120 million of small tuck-in purchases that complement its existing portfolio. I would expect 2024 to be equally quiet on the M&A front with management prioritizing debt reduction.

Aside from interest expense, management has controlled costs well. Direct expenses rose by 3%, as leases reset, while G&A expenses fell by 6% to $79.2 million, aided by strong efficiencies in its sales team. As a consequence, LAMR delivered a 48.3% operating margin from 47.6% last year.

As noted earlier, digital revenue trends are strong, up 7%, while overall revenue growth has been 3% despite weakness in the national advertising market. Local advertisers account for 77% of its revenue. Local was up by 2.3% with national down 2.6%; this strength in its local footprint has been a significant tailwind. Importantly, management sees December “looking very good” with no “particular concern” for 2024. In fact, Morgan Stanley (MS) forecasts 10% advertising spending growth next year, with a 3% tailwind from politics and the Olympics.

I view Lamar as well positioned to enjoy benefits from higher advertising spending. First, the presidential election will boost advertising spending next year. Political spending was down $2 million last quarter and will be a 1% headwind in Q4. 2024 should see an uptick. Of course, the political calendar is seasonal and not sufficient to create a long-term investment thesis. However, the company is growing its digital footprint steadily, which should help its revenue rise more quickly as it increases revenue per billboard. This is set to be an ongoing, multiyear tailwind. Moreover, with fewer consumers watching television, advertisers need to find ways to market their products effectively.

While fewer people watch TV, more people are driving as the COVID recovery continues and hybrid working takes hold. More people on the road should, all else equal, increase the attractiveness of outdoor advertising. While we may not ever return to the previous trend given less daily commuting, miles driven continue to rise, which should make advertisers increasingly look to billboards.

Also, as noted above, Lamar operates airport advertising, alongside other transit stations, with 47,500 transit locations. We continue to see air travel rise, and it has returned to peak levels. The ongoing normalization of travel should assist this unit.

Advertisers need to find a captive audience. Historically, that has been on television, but more consumers are cutting the cord. When you are in the car driving, or at the airport waiting to board your plane, you are a captive audience, and Lamar has the portfolio to help connect consumers and brands. As it continues to add digital offerings and enjoys the boost from political spending, it should generate upper-single digit growth next year.

In 2024, I anticipate revenue rising by 5-7% as national advertising stabilizes and political spending picks up, aided by some political spending. At the same time, we should see interest expense fall gradually toward $40 million if rates are cut as expected. That would leave LAMR with about $6 in earnings and over $870 million in funds from operations. Its $5 dividend offers shares about a 4.65% yield and costs about $500 million, leaving the company with a very strong 1.7x coverage ratio.

As such, I would expect a mid-single digit dividend increase next year. Shares have a forward FFO yield of about 7.9%, which I view as attractive given its improving balance sheet, strong local advertising presence, and the long-term tailwind from the digitalization of its assets. With mid-single digit dividend growth potential, LAMR can generate a low-teen long-term return, making shares a good opportunity for income investors, and I expect shares to migrate towards $120 or about 14x next year’s FFO.