Tilray Has A Well Diversified Business Model (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Tilray Brands has expanded into craft beer, further diversifying its business model.
  • Although still low, they have maintained positive levered free cash flow for the last four quarters.
  • The cannabis industry has a history of euphoria-driven industry-wide rallies and is facing potential catalysts from both rescheduling and the passage of the SAFE Banking Act.
  • With an EV/EBITDA of 23.55x and an expected EBITDA growth of 28.24%, I view them as trading slightly under their intrinsic value.
  • I currently rate TLRY as a Hold.

Recreational Use Of Marijuana Becomes Legal In Nevada

Ethan Miller

Thesis

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been on my watch list for many months. They are building a diversified business model which I expect to do well long-term. However, I am still waiting for their financials to improve before I

This article was written by

I am an Electromechanical Engineer. I have six degrees and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. I began taking classes on economics when I was 15, and was a business and economics major my freshman year. If I hadn't fallen in love with the Engineering classes I was taking as electives, I would probably have followed up on my dream of running my own small business.I am a value investor and have studied the greats (Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, ect), but my personal investing style is most closely aligned with Mohnish Pabrai. Because I have been obsessed with strategy games and Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers, and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

charly333
charly333
Yesterday, 2:48 PM
Comments (2.31K)
Buyers of the Motley Fool pump today are not happy. Avoid the stock imo.
U
User 39720196
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (925)
“… believe the risk of loss is low” ya when shares are two bucks, how low can it go! I’m stuck with this dog from Aphria and HEXO mergers and would never buy / have bought TLRY. I’m holding because my cost basis is close to twenty bucks and I can’t bring myself to take the loss from selling.
There are too many shares and *** help us if Simon pushes through and more share insurance/dilution. But what ever happens- don’t reduce the executive compensation!
j
jeffreysmith0905
Yesterday, 10:38 PM
Comments (415)
@User 39720196 Aphria was a good stock for me but my mistake was not selling before the merger. Now I'm just another Tilray bagholder hoping to someday break even or better. I just can't hold my nose and add more even down here at this sp.
About TLRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
