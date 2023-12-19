Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Cheap And A Big Margin Of Safety

Summary

  • Alibaba has faced challenges, including the pandemic, CCP control, and delisting fears, but I see progress in China's retail sector supporting its profit growth.
  • Pessimism towards Alibaba is high, but encouraging data from China's retail sector suggests potential for profit growth.
  • China's economy is in a better position than investors think, with retail sales showing growth and the IMF raising its forecast for 2023 and 2024.
Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is looking back on a number of painful and sobering years that included everything from a pandemic, the CCP trying to assert more control over Alibaba’s business, a sluggish recovery, a breakup announcement, and persistent delisting fears.

Comments (19)

Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Yesterday, 10:51 PM
Comments (10.42K)
So, if I bought 1000 shares on the 19th, is my margin of safety -$2640? What about 2000 shares?
d
dm0011
Yesterday, 7:00 AM
Comments (358)
As of 10/31, the cheapest country stock markets by CAPE ratio:

1) Poland - 9.5x
2) Turkey - 10.5x
3) China - 10.5x

The most expensive countries by CAPE ratio:
1) India - 31.2x
2) USA - 28.5x
3) Netherlands - 28.2x

The S&P 500 is up more than +13% since 10/31 while the Shanghai index is down ~(4)%, so the delta is more pronounced now.
n
nogard42
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (10)
China is about to see a serious real estate crash...their 2008 is coming. I'd be real careful about any investments relying on their economy.
R
RetireHawaii
Yesterday, 3:15 AM
Comments (444)
@nogard42 It’s been crashing since 2020. How long can a crash last?
n
nogard42
Yesterday, 10:47 AM
Comments (10)
@RetireHawaii This is along the lines of "How low can a stock go?", Well, zero, theoretically. I direct you to the late 1920's to mid 1930's for an answer to your question. Maybe doesn't happen in this case...but why risk it? Too many other good places to go
BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
Yesterday, 11:04 AM
Comments (307)
@nogard42 old news.
Sunil Shah profile picture
Sunil Shah
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (16.73K)
@On the Pulse
oh yeah u r rite
"Cheap And A Big Margin Of Safety"

YES absolutely vs history.
BUT
do you have any idea of the future...of how CCP uses Jack Ma and BABA as a scapegoat...a paragon of butchery should you DARE to question or criticise the almighty CCP.

Yes sure it's SOOO cheap.
But you have abs no idea how much more BABA is the perfect scapegoat for any man or company that DARES to question or criticise the almighty CCP.

AND BTW
That's why Charlie Munger sold most of his position as his FINAL big trade before heaven.
PS Don't you think you should heed one of the GREATEST minds in investing ....

i'll let you answer that if you wish.
thanks in advance
d
dm0011
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (358)
@Sunil Shah As Charlie used to say "balderdash". The sales were likely for tax loss harvesting. Daily Journal still owns 300k shares. It sounded like he bought some for the Munger family as well, likely for the long term (he wasn't a short-term trader).

In his final interview, Munger described Alibaba as a good company. He just lamented the fact that he bought for a steep price (started purchasing in Q1 2021 when BABA was >$200 per share).

Buying the stock at ~$75 per share = ~5x earnings / 20% FCF yield when you adjust for cash and assuming the equity securities are worth 1/3 of book value.

Oh and he considers the Chinese government very shrewd. Read any of his comments about China and/or Singapore.
Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Yesterday, 11:08 AM
Comments (6.86K)
@Sunil Shah Munger sold half of the position which would support the tax loss harvesting assumption.
BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (307)
Welcome to the dark side. Your prior calls on BABA were spot on although you may have lost on your short if you shorted last October and/or December. I think a lot of us thought after the run to $120, there would be a small pullback and continuation, but the rally stalled and reversed. Hopefully this time, the rally sustains with normal pullbacks.
pat45 profile picture
pat45
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (9.74K)
needs change in China stance on Tiawan to fly..that would ignite everything in China
.
P
Phil Dumfee
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (13.25K)
Munger said sell.

yesterday new law makes entering Texas illegally a state crime. The law, which takes effect in March, will give state and local law enforcement the authority to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border from Mexico. It will likely be challenged, as federal law already makes it illegal to enter the U.S. without permission.

This will help sanctuary cities like NYC and Chicago that are struggling with an influx of migrants who are living at Police Stations and tent cities because they can't find jobs. There are no jobs here. Go home.
DrDoug018 profile picture
DrDoug018
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (80)
@Phil Dumfee And this has what to do with BABA?
BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (307)
@Phil Dumfee Munger never said to sell. His fund owns 300,000 shares and he likely owns in his personal portfolio according to his comments. He overpaid and used margin and was forced to sell 300,000 of his 600,000 shares some time back. He would not have held if he thought there were better mispricings out there.
a
autumnal
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (816)
@Phil Dumfee So BABA should expect less revenue from migrants? Did you forget your coffee this morning?
S
SteveX
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (332)
BABA clearly has substantially more risk than U.S. companies for political considerations ,CCP anti capitalist shared prosperity fines , regulation, the rule of law. Furthermore, Alibaba to us is a ADR and submits unaudited financial statements, which is a concern as far as reliability and transparency are concerned. These concerns are serious, obviously .... so why bother unless it is for very short term speculation and not a serious investment.
BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (307)
@SteveX Yet, they are audited by the PCOAB.
A
Analyst_question
19 Dec. 2023
Comments (1.77K)
@SteveX they are audited by PwC, a reputable US company.
