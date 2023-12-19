maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is looking back on a number of painful and sobering years that included everything from a pandemic, the CCP trying to assert more control over Alibaba’s business, a sluggish recovery, a breakup announcement, and persistent delisting fears.

The panic over a potential ADR delisting peaked last year and was the main reason why I established an aggressive short position through put options (I closed my Alibaba short in July 2023).

With that being said, Alibaba’s stock slid to new lows in December and I gobbled up a few shares throughout last week as I see ongoing progress in China’s retail sector which I would think will support Alibaba’s profit growth.

With Alibaba’s stock available at a 7x earnings multiple, I actually think that BABA contains a big margin of safety and a long position might make sense.

My Rating History, Multi-Year Down Trend

I have not seen Alibaba as a valid investment in the last two or three years mainly because the eCommerce company dealt with too many problems at the same time.

I initiated a short position on BABA in 2021 and even went so far and called Alibaba dead money because I was particularly worried about an ADR delisting. An ADR delisting no longer seems to be a major issue, but Alibaba’s multi-year downtrend has not been broken either.

With that being said, I think pessimism regarding Alibaba is presently off the charts and there is encouraging data from China’s retail sector that points to profit growth for the eCommerce company.

Alibaba’s stock has been locked into a down channel ever since the pandemic started and the CCP made things worse by adopting a much harsher regulatory approach towards China’s corporate sector. However, the CCP has eased up on corporate regulation in 2023 which I consider to be a possible precursor for a stock price re-rating.

BABA Stock Price (StockCharts.com)

China’s Economy Is In A Much Better Position Than Investors Think

Retail sales spending data out of China shows that the economy, or more precisely, consumer spending, is on an upward trajectory. China’s consumers apparently feel way more confident spending their paychecks today than they did just six months and it shows in recently released retail sales data.

China’s retail sales were up 10% YoY in November and the sector experienced its fourth consecutive quarter of growth and retail spending sales growth is not at highest since May 2023. This backdrop is favorable for Alibaba which, by and large, is still overwhelmingly driven by underlying economic growth in China’s economy.

China's Retail Sales (Tradingeconomics.com)

The International Monetary Fund, pointing to the strength of China’s economic recovery after Covid, last month raised its GDP growth outlook for 2023 from 5.0% to 5.4% and for 2024 from 4.2% to 4.6%. Robust consumer spending and retail sales as well as fiscal stimulus in the amount of 1 trillion RMB ($137.4 billion) could boost China’s economy in 2023 and 2024.

Growth in China’s retail sector is a catalyst for Alibaba’s eCommerce business which saw its sales rise 4% in the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

Alibaba’s total sales in the last quarter were RMB 224.8 billion, which equates to US$30.81 billion, reflecting a sales growth rate of 9% YoY. Alibaba’s sales growth a year ago was just 3% and it bottomed out at 2% in both 4Q-22 and 1Q-23 as China’s economy at this time still suffered from strict distancing and lockdown measures. Starting in 2Q-23, however, the eCommerce segment has seen encouraging growth of 14% (and then 9% in 3Q-23) which speaks to the strength of the underlying economic recovery in China.

The eCommerce business is not the only one that is growing though, but by and large Alibaba’s direction is interlinked with the Chinese economy on many different levels. Since eCommerce is Alibaba’s bread and butter, accounting for more than 60% of all sales (including Alibaba’s delivery platforms), Alibaba’s fortunes are linked with growth in China’s economy.

Alibaba Versus Chinese eCommerce Peers (Alibaba Group Holding)

Earnings Multiple Of 7.6x Reflects High Margin Of Safety

When you look at Alibaba’s price chart, you would think that Alibaba is not growing, but it is growing at quite healthy rates, and will probably continue to do so, which is why my opinion on the eCommerce company has turned much more bullish as of late.

As a matter of fact, I ended up buying Alibaba last week and I have now locked in a $71.85 cost base in my portfolio. The main reason being that I just couldn’t overlook, even as a former bear, was just how cheap Alibaba’s stock has become.

With 9% modeled profit growth for next year, Alibaba may grow slower than it did in the past, but the eCommerce company will continue to expand its eCommerce business. The implied earnings multiple for Alibaba is 7.6x which, in my view, reflects a rather substantial margin of safety.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the largest eCommerce company in the world, is selling for 41.0x leading (2024) earnings which just goes to show how truly distressed Alibaba’s valuation multiple has become.

To be fair, Amazon’s profit growth is expected to exceed 30% next year, which is three times higher than what is expected for Alibaba, but this is due primarily to the inclusion of fast-expanding AWS which is scaling its global footprint and already profitable.

Earnings Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

Headwinds, Political Considerations, Ownership Risks

I have discussed Alibaba’s ownership structure in the past, so won’t harp on it again. Chinese companies clearly have substantially more risk than U.S. companies for political considerations (CCP involvement, regulation, Western concerns about the rule of law).

Furthermore, Alibaba submits unaudited financial statements, which is a concern as far as reliability and transparency are concerned. These concerns are serious, obviously, and they come in addition to other macro headwinds related to the expansion potential of China’s economy and retail sales trends.

My Conclusion

I am a former short, as I have made clear in the years 2021 and 2022, but I am now a reformed bear and gobbled up Alibaba’s stock last week when it made new lows.

I think that sentiment towards Alibaba has unduly shifted to the bearish side and I see similarities to the 2021-2022 period which is when I received a lot of flak for shorting the eCommerce company. While sentiment was abnormally bullish back then, it is quite the opposite today. Thus, I think an opportunistic buy of Alibaba’s stock makes sense here because data from the retail sector in particular points to inherent growth potential in Alibaba’s core industry, eCommerce.

Furthermore, Alibaba is dirt cheap with an earnings multiple of 7.6x which reflects a very high margin of safety, in my view. As a reformed bear and opportunistic investor, I think last week’s new lows are an opportunity to buy against prevailing market sentiment.