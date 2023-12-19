S&P 500 Jumps After Fed Pivots On 2024 Rate Cuts

Andrii Yalanskyi

The S&P 500 (SPX) rose for the seventh week in a row. The index closed out the week at 4719.19, almost a 2.5% increase over where it closed the previous week.

Almost all of that upward movement came on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 after 2:00 PM, when the Federal Reserve first announced it would hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50%, then signaled in the following press conference by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the U.S. central bank would pivot to cut interest rates in 2024. The change effectively reverses the expectation the Fed would continue following a more hawkish policy that had been voiced by Powell as recently as 1 December 2023.

After the bulls were let loose on Wednesday, the S&P drifted slightly higher through the rest of the week as Fed officials sought to walk back some of the change in expectations for the course of how interest rates would change during 2024 they had unleashed.

These changes are captured in the latest update of the alternative futures chart. We've also added a new redzone forecast range to account for the echoes of past volatility that arise from the dividend futures-based model's use of historical stock prices as the base reference points from which it projects the potential trajectories of the S&P 500 into the future.

This new redzone forecast range assumes investors will shift their forward-looking focus from 2024-Q4, where we established it was in the previous edition of the S&P 500 chaos series, back toward 2024-Q1, which coincides with the expected timing of when investors anticipate the Fed will start cutting interest rates.

That change in the forward time horizon of investors wasn't the only expectation that changed during the past two weeks. The outlook for dividends has also substantially improved during the past month, as shown in the next chart.

Nearly all of the changes in the outlook for dividends in 2024 took place during the past two weeks.

Other things also happened during the trading week ending on Friday, 15 December 2023. Here is our summary of the week's market-moving headlines.

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 20 March 2023 (2024-Q1), six weeks earlier than expected a week ago, when the Fed is expected to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's estimate of real GDP growth for the current quarter of 2023-Q4 rose to an annualized growth rate of 2.6% after having held steady at a +1.2% growth rate during the preceding two weeks. The Atlanta Fed's nowcast increased thanks to reports of higher personal and government spending figures along with higher business investments in the past week.

This article is the last for the S&P 500 chaos series in 2023. We'll be back with a new edition covering the last weeks of December 2023 sometime early in 2024!

