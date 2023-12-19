cosmonaut

In my most recent update on the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL), I had continued to recommend the TBIL ETF as a buy as the Federal Reserve was likely (at the time) to be on hold until mid-2024, meaning treasury bill yields were likely to stay elevated for some time.

However, since October, macro-economic developments have caused me to change my mind, and this article will detail why I am downgrading the TBIL ETF to a hold and will be switching out of riskless treasury bill securities in the coming months into funds with duration risk like the Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA).

Brief Fund Overviews

First, for those not familiar, I will briefly introduce the two main funds I will be discussing in this article.

The TBIL ETF is very to understand. Its holdings only comprise U.S. treasury bills that are rolled monthly, so it is one of the safest investments in the market, with zero credit risk and interest rate risk (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TBIL holdings (ustreasuryetf.com)

On the other hand, the TUA ETF can be a little difficult to understand at first. The TUA ETF involves a leveraged long position in 2-year treasury futures to match the duration of intermediate 10-year treasuries. It also invests collateral in treasury bills to earn additional yield (Figure 2). Tactically, investors can think of the TUA ETF as a bet that short-term interest rates will decline.

Figure 2 - TUA holdings (simplify.us)

Fed Has Reached Peak Rates, Now What?

Back in October, my recommendation on short-term treasury bill funds like the TBIL ETF was predicated on the Federal Reserve's messaging at the time that they would continue to hold Fed Funds rate 'higher for longer', in order to tame inflation.

However, since my article, we have had two FOMC meetings in a row where the Fed chose to hold the Fed Funds rate steady. More importantly, since November, the Fed's messaging has also shifted, with Fed governors like Chris Waller pivoting from the 'higher for longer' stance to hinting that the Federal Reserve will begin to cut interest rates in 2024.

In his November speech, Governor Waller said that if inflation continues to decline, then the Federal Reserve can start to lower policy rates in a few months, as not cutting rates will mechanically increase real interest rates.

Expectations for rate cuts were further fanned at the recent December FOMC meeting when Chairman Powell said that interest rates "are likely at or near the peak rate for this cycle". Although he did not explicitly endorse Governor Waller's speech that policy rates will soon be cut, the December Summary of Economic Projections ("SEP") showed that the FOMC consensus has shifted from holding policy rates at an elevated level (5.1% year-end Fed Funds projection) for most of 2024 to anticipating several rate cuts (4.6% year end Fed Funds projection) through the upcoming year (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - December FOMC Summary of Economic Projections (federalreserve.gov)

Markets Running Ahead Of The Fed

There's an old Wall Street saying that if you give Wall Street an inch, they will take a foot. With the inkling of rate cuts in the air, Wall Street traders have gone from expecting the first rate cut in June (Figure 4) to aggressively pricing in 6 rate cuts in 2024 (Figure 5).

Figure 4 - Fed Funds future probability, October 2023 (CME) Figure 5 - Fed Funds future probability, December 2023 (CME)

This aggressive market-based financial condition easing has caused a massive re-rating in risk assets, from treasury bonds to equities. While markets have arguably gotten ahead of the Fed, the change in Fed messaging is unmistakable: the Federal Reserve will look to cut policy rates in the next few months.

Treasury Bills Tied To Fed Funds Rates; Time To Look For An Exit

With treasury bill yields closely tied to the Fed's policy rate, investors holding treasury bill investments like TBIL should be thinking about the exit as forward returns will likely be decreasing in the coming quarters (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Fed funds rate and treasury bill yields are closely linked (St. Louis Fed)

For me personally, I have been considering several alternatives to switch into. One possibility is to buy short-term treasury bonds (i.e. 2-year treasury notes), in order to lock in the still relatively attractive yields while maintaining the flexibility of holding 'near cash' assets.

Another possibility is to benefit from the anticipated decline in 2 year yields via long-duration products like the TUA ETF. Since peaking in mid-October, 2-year yields have declined by over 80 bps as investors price in Fed policy rate cuts (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - 2 year yields have plunged by over 80 bps since October (St. Louis Fed)

This has caused the TUA ETF to surge higher by ~6.5% since mid-October (Figure 8). So the TUA has essentially priced in the Fed's SEP scenario of 3 rate cuts for 2024.

Figure 8 - TUA has surged higher as a result (Seeking Alpha)

However, there is still the market's expectation of 6 rate cuts for 2024. While 6 rate cuts are not my base case, I believe an adverse economic scenario can cause the Fed to cut policy rates faster than they currently forecast, and thus there is an upside to the TUA.

I detailed my buy thesis on the TUA ETF here.

Conclusion

After being a buyer of TBIL for most of 2023, I am changing my stance based on a pivot in the Fed's messaging away from 'higher for longer'. The Fed is signaling they will start cutting policy rates in 2024 and investors are advised to heed the Fed's updated message. I am downgrading TBIL to a hold and will be selling down my holdings in the coming months.