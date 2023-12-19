Finding Value In The AI Race

BlackJack3D

AI Impact

Undoubtedly, the appearance of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and the boom of OpenAI GPT model has been the dominating theme in equity markets since the second half of 2022. AI is a potential game-changer technology, while the major breakthrough developments in the field are still ahead of us. The new technology has a wide range and complex impact on the technology sector, from semiconductors to robotics through different cloud, computer, and software solutions. Arguably, the biggest technological revolution since the internet is artificial intelligence. Consequently, investors can reasonably expect that it will have similarly extraordinary effects on the equity markets. Already, there are great winners of the AI rally, such as Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

AI Sector Valuation

To assess the current AI sector valuation, 16 closely AI technology-related stocks were compared to 16 closely internet-related companies from the dot-com area, as well as the 35 largest cap more broadly AI and internet-related stocks.

AI Sector

2023

16 AI FOCUSED STOCKS (BLOOMBERG)

1998

16 INTERNET FOCUSED STOCKS 1998 (BLOOMBERG)

Valuation-wise, the P/FCF measures of the current AI sector and the 1999 internet stocks are pretty close, within the range of 100-250x. The same applies to EV/EBITDA, as both groups are valued within the 65-90x range. Based on the Price-to-sales ratio, the current AI sector's 25x value is lagging behind the 1998-1999 internet stocks' 35x multiple.

INTERNET VS AI STOCKS PRICE TO CASH FLOW RATIO (BLOOMBERG)

INTERNET VS AI STOCKS PRICE TO SALES RATIO (BLOOMBERG)

INTERNET VS AI STOCKS ENTERPRISE VALUE TO EBITDA RATIO (BLOOMBERG)

Largest Cap AI Related Tech

2023

BROADER LARGE CAP TECH 2023 (BLOOMBERG)

1998

BROADER LARGE CAP TECH 1998 (BLOOMBERG)

When we compare valuations, it is visible that the current large-cap tech valuation is somewhat more conservative than it was during the 1998-1999 period. The EV/EBITDA multiple suggests current tech has expanded from 70 to around 90x, while it was ranging between 100-120x back in 1998-1999. Price to cash flow ratios shows that since 2022 June the sector has been trading around 120-150x while in 1998-1999 the same ratio was about 180-200x. Similarly to the previous group comparison, the current price-to-sales ratio of 10-15x is roughly half of the 1998-1999 large-cap tech's 25-35x. As the gap in the price-to-sales ratio is much larger than in EV/EBITDA and P/FCF, it suggests that the current large-cap tech sector has a lower EBITDA and FCF margin than in 1998-1999. Based on the dot-com analogy, there is further room for a significant large-cap tech valuation expansion, initially driven by higher prices than by declining income.

BROADER LARGE CAP INTERNET and AI STOCKS EV/EBITDA (BLOOMBERG)

BROADER LARGE CAP INTERNET and AI STOCKS PRICE TO FREE CASH FLOW (BLOOMBERG) BROADER LARGE CAP INTERNET and AI STOCKS PRICE TO SALES (BLOOMBERG)

This suggests that even though the current AI sector equity valuations haven't reached the 2000 dot-com sector yet, the multiples are already quite extreme and make longer-term returns questionable at best. For this reason, investors may note that the current AI rally has more room to run from a historical perspective; however, they should look for value within the sector, to make longer term returns attractive as well.

Value in the AI Race

Even though the current valuations represent huge longer term downside risk, there are some outstanding deals within the AI universe. Google (GOOGL), Salesforce (CRM) and Meta (META) are all deeply involved in the AI race, while their valuation is outstanding compared to their AI-related peer groups or NVIDIA.

The three companies have similar valuations, their price-to-free cash flow ratio ranges between 22x and 28x, have an EV/EBITDA range of 13.51-17.2x with a price-to-sales ratio of 5.75-7.3x. This represents a significant discount, as their price to free cash flow and EV/EBITDA ratios are roughly one-third 3 of NVIDIA, one-sixth of large-cap tech, and one-fifth of the AI sector.

VALUATION COMPARISON (BLOOMBERG, TRADINGVIEW)

The discount in valuation is not deriving from worse financial health, as their debt-to-equity ratio ranges between 10-25%, which is in line with what Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) has and is roughly half of the 40% ratio for the large-cap tech and the AI sector. Amongst these comparisons, Google has the lowest debt ratio compared to its equity. The current ratio shows that Meta and Google have a 25-50% better liquidity position than the AI sector and large-cap tech, while Salesforce is lagging behind in this metric. However, NVIDIA and the internationally focused BOTZ ETF outperform all of them in the liquidity position. Google, Meta, and Salesforce's free cash flow margin is within the range of 26-30%, which is almost double that of the AI sector and large-cap tech, while it is in line with BOTZ ETF and below NVIDIA's 38% FCF margin.

VALUATION COMPARISON (BLOOMBERG, TRADINGVIEW)

Overall, based on the comparison, Google, Meta, and Salesforce appear to be trading at a great discount compared to their peers, while Google and Meta project an even stronger financial health. Furthermore, these three companies not only seem like a bargain from a peer group comparison perspective, but also they are at the lower end of the historical valuation range.

Google

The Company's segments include Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets. The Google Services segment includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Google Cloud segment includes infrastructure and platform services, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment includes earlier-stage technologies that are further afield from its core Google business, and it includes the sale of health technology and Internet services. Its Google Cloud provides enterprise-ready cloud services, including Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. Google Cloud Platform provides technology in cybersecurity; data, analytics, AI, machine learning, and infrastructure.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2023, Alphabet revenues increased 7% to $221.08 billion. Net income increased 15% to $53.11 billion. Revenues reflect Google cloud segment increase of 22% to $47.79 billion, Google segment increase of 4% to $172.34 billion, Other Bets segment increase of 3% to $870 million, United States segment increase of 7% to $104.29 billion, EMEA segment increase of 9% to $66.03 billion, and the APAC segment increase of 7% to $37.54 billion.

GOOGLE REVENUE BREAKDOWN 2023 Q1-Q3. (ALPHABET)

Google's price-to-free cash flow ratio is the lowest in the last 7 years except in 2016 and 2022, while its price-to-sales ratio was lower only in a couple of periods. The company's debt-to-equity ratio has grown somewhat; however, the 11% debt to equity is still outstandingly healthy. The EV/EBITDA ratio is around its historical average of 16.5x.

GOOGLE VALUATION (TRADINGVIEW)

Undoubtedly, Google is a major player in AI development, as they have just released their newest model Gemini, which is claimed to outperform GPT-4 on the key benchmarks. Google appears to be leading the generative AI race currently, head to head with OpenAI. Given the company's reputation in development of new innovation, major future AI breakthroughs can be reasonably expected from the enterprise. On top of that, Google is a leading cloud giant as well.

GEMINI BENCHMARK TEST RESULT (GOOGLE)

Meta

The company operates through two segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA segment includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL segment includes augmented and VR-related consumer hardware, software, and content. Its RL products include Meta Quest virtual reality devices, as well as software and content available through the Meta Quest Store, which enable a range of social experiences.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2023, Meta Platforms revenues increased 12% to $94.79 billion. Net income increased 35% to $25.08 billion. Revenues reflect Asia-Pacific segment increase of 25% to $25.63 billion, United States segment increase of 9% to $36.76 billion, and the Average Revenue per Customer - US & Canada - increase of 7% to $52.83. Net income benefited from the 31% increase in the FoA segment's income to $41.84 billion.

META REVENUE BREAKDOWN 2023 Q1-Q3. (META)

Meta's price-to-free cash flow, price-to-sales, and EV/EBITDA ratios are the lowest in the last 7 years, other than 2018, 2020, and 2022. Their debt-to-equity ratio has grown somewhat; however, the 26% debt-to-equity ratio is still outstandingly healthy.

META VALUATION (TRADINGVIEW)

Meta is developing its own large language model Llama 2 and the company just announced new generative AI experiences across their applications. Arguably, AI could play a major role in their Metaverse project as well. Meta has a unique dataset of human interactions, which puts the company in a front-runner position in the longer-term AI development race, as very few (if any) other enterprises have access to the type of human data as Facebook has.

LLAMA 2 LARGE LANGUAGE MODELL (META) GENERATIVE AI (META)

Salesforce

The company's Customer 360 platform spans sales, service, marketing, commerce, collaboration, integration, artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and others. It connects customer data across systems, applications and devices to create a complete view of customers. The company also enables third parties to use its platform and developer tools to create additional functionality and applications that run on its platform. Its customers use its sales offering to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence and deliver quotes, contracts and invoices. Its service offering helps to connect its service agents with customers across any touchpoint. It helps customers to resolve routine issues with predictions and recommendations.

For the nine months ended 31 October 2023, Salesforce revenues increased 11% to $25.57 billion. Net income increased from $306 million to $2.69 billion. Revenues reflect Service Cloud segment increase of 12% to $6.08 billion, Data segment increase of 19% to $3.56 billion, Sales segment increase of 11.2% to $5.6 billion, Platform and other segment increase of 10.9% to $4.8 billion, Marketing and Commerce segment increase of 8.95% to $3.6 billion, while Americas segment increase of 10% to $17.11 billion, and the Europe segment increase of 13% to $5.92 billion. Net income benefited from Marketing and sales - Balancing value decrease of 6% to $7.96 billion (expense).

SALESFORCE REVENUE BREAKDOWN 2023 Q1-Q3. (SALESFORCE)

Salesforce's price-to-free cash flow and price-to-sales ratios are the lowest in the last 7 years, other than 2016, 2020, and 2022. Their EV/EBITDA ratio is the lowest since at least 2016. Their debt-to-equity ratio of 24% is outstandingly healthy, and it has only been lower in 2020-2021 and 2019.

SALESFORCE VALUATION (TRADINGVIEW)

Salesforce has just introduced the world's first generative AI platform for CRM, Einstein GPT. The company is heavily engaged in AI research as well. Salesforce being a leading organization in the enterprise management field, has a unique possession of inter-business and commercial datasets, which can be extracted enormously for the longer-run AI development and machine learning race.

EINSTEIN GPT (SALESFORCE)

Risks of Investing

As pointed out, the apparently overextended valuations of the AI sector put longer-term returns at great risk. In general, investors are likely overpaying for free cash flows, EBITDA, and sales in similar magnitudes as they did in 1999 for Internet companies. It doesn't mean that new buyers will not come in and push the sector even higher in the near future, however, longer-term returns on investment at current levels, have a high potential to underperform. For this reason, investors should look for relative value within the AI development race, where the valuation allows longer-term returns to thrive as well and not just capture a sector explosion on a new-breaking technology. Google, Meta, and Salesforce's relative valuation and financial health allow investors to comfortably take longer-term positions in those companies. On the other hand, if the current marketplace turns out to be wrong about AI in the future, these companies have well-established and diversified revenue streams, which would limit the downside for investors in such a scenario.

Conclusion

Overall, artificial intelligence is potentially the next big technological innovation since the internet. Investors can reasonably expect that it will have similar effects on equity markets, while already there are great winners like NVDA, MSFT, and PANW. The sector valuation appears to be pretty overextended; however, comparing it with the 1998 -2000 dot com companies, there is room for further expansion in valuation, but longer-term returns are questionable at this point. In order to deliver great longer-term returns, investors should look for value within the AI space. Some companies like GOOGL, META and CRM appear to be in a great position to prevail in the longer-term AI development race. However, their valuation is outstanding compared to their peers, while their financial health is even stronger. On top of that, these companies are not just trading at a significant discount compared to their peers, but to their historical self as well, making them a top portfolio position and a great value investment within the AI race.