Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OXLC: Understanding Distribution Coverage

Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Investing Group Leader

Summary

Stock Exchange Sign

FrankvandenBergh

Summary

One of our members asked a question last month about Oxford Lane Capital's (NASDAQ:OXLC) distribution yield, that I thought was important enough to answer more broadly for everyone. Here's the question:

"True" returns of OXLC? Was wondering if anyone

When I introduced the Income Factory ten years ago I was quickly labeled a heretic. Now, many of my 14,500+ followers, readers of The Income Factory® (McGraw-Hill, 2020), and members of Inside the Income Factory say they sleep better through market downturns as they "create their own growth" and free themselves from being fixated with market ups and downs.

Here are some comments:

  • "Learned the hard way how exceptional the Income Factory is"
  • "As close to investment management heaven as one can get."
  • "Continues to be a killer bargain."
  • "Slept better through the bear market"

Click here to learn more.

Thanks,

Steven Bavaria

This article was written by

Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
14.87K Followers

Steven Bavaria has 50 years of international banking and credit, journalism, and investing experience. A graduate of Georgetown University and New England School of Law, he was an executive at Bank of Boston and Standard & Poor's. His Income Factory® philosophy, outlined in his book “The Income Factory”, is designed to maximize cash income with peace of mind in all market environments.

Steven's Inside the Income Factory investing service lets hundreds of members learn and implement an Income Factory strategy alongside him. The Income Factory creates its own growth by reinvesting and compounding the "river of cash" generated by its high-yielding portfolio.  That income continues to grow through all sorts of markets - up, down, or sideways. Other features include a chat room, model portfolios, and ongoing insights into Steven's personal portfolio and his view of current economic and market trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

PERSONAL DISCLAIMER: My articles published on Inside the Income Factory or elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, including comments, chat room and other messages, represent my own opinion based on personal knowledge and experience. I am not an investment “expert,” counselor or professional advisor, and while my articles may reflect substantially the strategies I employ in my own investing, there is no assurance that these strategies will be successful, either for me personally or for my readers. In other words, while I do my best, there is no warranty or guarantee that the ideas expressed are correct or accurate, and I urge all readers to take my opinions for what they are – “opinions” – and to do your own due diligence on, and check out personally, every investment idea, stock or fund that I may present, so you can make your own informed decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 5:00 AM
Comments (3.94K)
Yes of course the return you get is after management costs

But just look at the massive level of management fees, remembering of course that this is basically a fund of funds and the managers of the CLO equity they’ve bought will likely also be charging fees

There’s full catch up and what’s utterly amazing the incentive fee is on net income ignoring capital losses

That’s the most aggressive performance fee I’ve ever seen

Since inception OXLC has produced a total return of around 6

It’s massively underperformed other fixed income vehicles - see most quality BDCs - and in a mostly relatively benign credit environment

Clearly the management fee is one reason behind this underperformance

So it’s still very much relevant in any analysis of OXLC

Not least in the perverse incentives that it could create
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OXLC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OXLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OXLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.