gilaxia

Investment Rundown

Slight top and bottom line expansions were the tunes that were played during the last earnings report by Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB). The company is still quite small in size boasting a market cap of just over $200 million right now. Growth for the stock price has been impressive this year so far as it's up over 71% YTD in total and puts CLMB at an FWD p/e of around 25 right now. For a business that has averaged an over 32% yearly growth rate for the net incomes, I think a 25x earnings multiple is not that impossible to pay right now. With a TAM of over $22 billion as stated in their investor presentation, I think making CLMB a smaller position in a portfolio right now is a solid way of getting some risk to these markets whilst also having a good risk level added.

Higher interest rates seem to have put a stop to the rapid expansion the company had in previous years but I see this as something short-lived as elevated levels of interest rates seem unlikely for the medium term. Once rates go down which could be by the summer next year I think the revenues and growth for CLMB will once again pick up very quickly. Should CLMB return to its double-digit growth rate for both the top and bottom line the buying at these valuations seems justified and this means I will be rating it a buy.

Company Segments

CLMB functions as a value-added information technology distribution and solutions firm with a broad operational reach spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and international markets. The company operates seamlessly across two key segments, namely Distribution and Solutions.

Company Strategy (Investor Presentation)

Within its Distribution segment, CLMB is dedicated to distributing technical software and hardware. This distribution network caters to a diverse clientele, including corporate entities, value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators. This distribution arm operates under the brand name CLMB, emphasizing its commitment to facilitating a robust channel for delivering cutting-edge IT products to a wide array of end-users.

Financial Position (Investor Presentation)

At the same time, the Solutions segment of CLMB focuses on providing comprehensive cloud solutions. Additionally, the company engages in the resale of software and hardware, aligning itself with the evolving landscape of IT services and technologies. The diversified nature of the revenues has been a key factor for the growth and also focusing on niche products that perhaps don't sell themselves the same as other more recognizable names and brands. The model of the company is a lot around establishing good relationships with vendors around the world and nurturing these relationships to have a tunnel to generate revenue from essentially. But this is also a risk to the company which we will dive into more below, being a middleman has its risk as some may want to go straight through them to cut down on costs. So far the bonuses of working with CLMB seem to have outweighed this, but if we see a lack of vendor additions that may be early signs of a lot of pain ahead.

Earnings Highlights

Quarter Highlights (Investor Presentation)

Looking closer at the last quarter's results released on November 1 2023 I think they were very strong with the revenues landing at $78 million. On an annual basis that means CLMB is generating more revenue than its current market cap of $214 million. This gives the company a p/s of 0.75 right now on an FWD basis, a discount that I think makes for an appealing buy right now, as it's 76% below the rest of the information technology sector.

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

What has been a shift from last year on the income statement is the higher levels of interest expenses, not at $760 000, up from just $40 000 the prior year during the last nine months. When the company is generating such high and resilient amounts of revenues I think they can handle these expenses very well. CLMB hasn't seen it necessary to take on debt further to fund expansions as they have a debt position right now under $1 million. On a YoY basis, the EPS expanded to $0.52 for CLMB much driven by lower expenses related to foreign currency transactions. A trend I would like to see reversed is the dilution the company is doing currently. It's not significant, but it is something that is decreasing the value of shareholders' position in the company. YoY shares rose by 1.7%. Going into the Q4 report for the company I will be looking out for further addition of vendors and margin expansions. The TTM net margin is at 3.54% right now and seeing it move up to around 5% I think would equate to a higher valuation than the 25x earnings, perhaps something in the range of 27 instead. This would give CLMB a price target of $72.9 with an EPS estimate of $2.7 for 2024. I think an EPS like that is reachable if rates go down and activity increases whilst CLMB maintains a low level of dilution as well.

Risks

CLMB operates as a distributor of third-party software, a strategic approach that introduces both strengths and potential vulnerabilities into its value chain. The company, while excelling at facilitating the dissemination of software it hasn't internally developed, faces a critical juncture in its value proposition. This reliance on external software partnerships, while currently advantageous, exposes CLMB to a potential weak link in its value chain. The risk lies in the prospect that the company could be marginalized as a middleman in the future, impacting its competitive position. So far it doesn't seem that CLMB is facing any challenges on this front as the Q3 report did offer positive news as they added 3 vendors and grew the market share in Europe further.

Interest Rates (Trading Economics)

CLMB makes revenues when they can sell more and people tend to spend more when there is capital more readily available. With the quick rise in interest rates over the last 12 months we have seen significant economic headwinds for a lot of companies and this has affected CLMB among others. The revenues did grow but the pace was noticeably lower than before. With over 90% of the last quarter's revenues coming from recurring and already existing partners, I think it showcases some of the robust nature of CLMB and how it's relatively shielded against headwinds like higher interest rates and lower spending.

Final Words

CLMB has seen a slowdown in its growth over the last few quarters as interest rates have risen and taken a toll on the activity and demand for IT products. But what has been impressive with CLMB is the resilience in the revenues, not dipping YoY but rather growing slightly. With a lot of future growth prospects, I think CMB offers investors a good opportunity to get exposure to some major markets. With a p/e of 25, I think CLMB is at a reasonably priced level to make an investment, and with a price target of $72 for 2024, I am happy to rate it a buy now. I justify this price target by the fact that CLMB has proven to be resilient in times of higher interest rates, an environment that often results in softer spending by companies. With CLMB still being able to grow at that time they deserve a premium valuation. On top of this bottom-line margins have continued to expand which makes me think EPS will grow rapidly in the next few years as well, which all concludes with the $72 price target. A 25x earnings multiple is slightly higher than the sector, but a premium worthwhile to pay given the qualities and improvements the business has made in recent years.