Attempting to predict the market to me is just as effective as predicting economic activity. Though I would be much more confident in my analysis taking a bottom-up approach, analyzing each of the 500 companies individually isn't exactly feasible. Taking off my investment analyst hat and putting back on my economist hat, I believe isolating sections of data will be the most effective approach in trying to figure out the market's direction into 2024. I will be using SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a proxy for the S&P 500 (SPX).

Information Technology

Starting from the top, information technology makes up 27% of the index with the top 8 companies accounting for 28% of the total index. Isolating this chunk of the market should provide a somewhat translucent picture of what to expect going forward. With the expectation that the AI craze isn't over, we can expect this cohort of companies to perform to a certain extent.

How much further these firms' shares will appreciate is another question. Valuations are very rich and reside at the top end of the index.

The only firm that resides below the index's average is Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) at 25.45x on a trailing basis. Considering forward estimates, earnings growth appears to remain in the cards for all companies in this cohort excluding Tesla (TSLA).

The next 41 companies comprise the next 28% of the S&P 500 weightings and have much more sector diversity with 6 financial firms, 10 health care firms, 12 tech firms, 2 energy firms, 9 consumer firms, and 2 communications firms. With 1% weighting as the cutoff, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), UnitedHealth (UNH), Broadcom (AVGO), Eli Lilly (LLY), JPMorgan (JPM), Visa (V), and Exxon (XOM) take on spots 9-15 for S&P 500 weightings.

Financials & Industrials

Financials' total weighting in the index sits at 13%, tied for 2nd with health care for aggregate weights. There are a few catalysts that can affect financials going into 2024, including interest rate direction, inflationary pressures, and recessionary challenges. Considering interest rates, the federal funds rate has sustained 5.25-5.50% for three meetings, maintaining its highest level in 22 years. The dot plot suggests at least three cuts throughout 2024, which can be a bullish/bearish indicator.

Considering that rates are anticipated to be cut has two sides to the coin with some middle ground. The middle ground is rightsizing the base rate to best suit optimal economic growth. The bearish case for a rate cut is that overtightening has occurred and has squeezed out some economic growth that could have potentially been avoided. Considering the ISM PMI readings for November, manufacturing has remained in contractionary territory for 13 consecutive months. Services PMI has remained in expansionary territory for 11 consecutive months and has been hinting ever so slightly at falling into a contraction.

The Manufacturing PMI continues to remain suppressed on low inventory levels with a significantly slowing backlog of orders. Each of the 15 industries pertaining to the Manufacturing PMI reported a lower backlog of orders for an aggregate print of 39.3%. The backlog of orders under services was less contractionary at 49.1%.

I believe a cut in rates can be bullish for business activity as firms will have a lower base rate for project financing. The bearish indication in a rate cut relating to the PMIs will be the result of overtightening and a continuation of contractionary business activity if inventory destocking persists. Regardless of the economic impact, I believe investors will take the rate cut as a bullish indicator, leading to stronger stock performance in the S&P 500.

To coherently summarize, a rate cut can have an effect on the financials sector in which firms will aim to bolster their balance sheets with cheaper debt as seen in 2020 & 2021. This could also open the door to a stronger equities market, opening the door for stronger equities issuances, IPOs, and M&A activity.

Health Care & Consumer Discretionary

I'm not going to pretend to be an expert at discerning information relating to health care, so I'll keep this at the very highest level. My presumption is that if the US were to go into a recession in 2024/2025, consumers would put off elective surgeries, procedures, and cosmetic-related medications and procedures. If unemployment were to rise, health insurance and pharmaceuticals may experience similar effects.

I believe the same will go for consumer discretionary as consumers tighten their budgets and selectively spend on non-essential items. Price/demand imbalances have already been experienced in the food and beverage industry as consumers are more selective about eating away from home as a result of inflationary pressures. See my article on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) for more information relating to this.

Consumer staples should theoretically hold up or strengthen as these products are seen as vital to our standard of living.

Energy

Energy is my bread and butter for analysis but only makes up 4% of the total index. I don't expect any major moves in 2024 for the domestic energy industry as oil prices are expected to gyrate around $70-80/bbl and natural gas prices are expected to remain suppressed at under $3/mcf.

Macro

On the macro front, I came into 2023 with a much more bullish tone relating to major industrial projects resulting from the IRA, Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, the Build Back Better Act, and the CHIPS Act. Reading through my backlog relating to Argan (AGX) and Quanta Services (PWR), I was much more optimistic about the speed of project funding. I believe the lack thereof will trickle into 2024 economic activity as financing is the last piece of the puzzle for these major shovel-ready projects.

I believe the biggest drivers for the economy, and in turn, the market will be the AI revolution that took the market by storm in 2023. As long as the technology industry continues to invest and push growth, this theme should persist throughout 2024 and should modestly be reflected in overall equity growth. Major infrastructure projects could drive some growth, but I wouldn't expect them to be needle movers until the back half of 2024 or 2025.

S&P 500 Index

Using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) as a proxy, I expect the S&P 500 index to go through a retracement phase through 2024 and should land somewhere near $389/share, or a -17% retracement throughout the down wave cycle. This equates to $3,914 for the S&P 500 Index (SPX). In aggregate, I see a more challenging business environment in 2024 and possibly some technical challenges with AI-related technologies when it comes to costs, such as data storage, energy, and water. Considering that more entrants are coming into the AI chip-making business, there may be some premature downward pricing pressure for the more powerful chips, resulting in slower revenue growth all around. Bear in mind that this is my high-level observation based on announcements made by Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and AMD (AMD).

