ICVT: If You Don't Know Convertibles Yet, It's Time You Did

What if there were an investment that acted like a bond unless the stock went up strongly in price. And in that case, instead of the bond, the investor received stock in the same company, but at a cost below where it was selling at when the stock was received. Sort of like a bond but with a call option-like feature attached.

And, what if an investor could diversify risk by owning a basket of these bonds, since they tend to be of medium quality, or not rated at all. Welcome to the world of convertible bonds. And as 2024 approaches, this might be one the best times ever to consider them.

It has been a while since I took a close look at convertibles as an investment. But more than 20 years ago, they were the first so-called "hybrid" investment I used in portfolios for clients back in my advisory days. And the stars might just be aligning again for this niche asset class, which has a long history of giving investors their money's worth when it comes to reward versus risk taken.

ICVT: a way to participate in the re-emergence of convertible securities

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) is a candidate for investors anticipating a new calendar year with heightened uncertainty. 2024 follows a strong year for the broad stock market, which was preceded by the worst combined year for stocks and bonds since the 1970s.

The fastest interest rate increase in four decades may mean more bankruptcies or a dreaded a black swan event. The Fed's seeming pause in rate hikes may last longer than anticipated, reversing recent rallies in equities and bonds. Or the Fed could cut too soon and too much, only to see the inflation rate reaccelerate. Election year chaos and geopolitical turmoil will be additional factors in the new year. 2024 has an excessive number of unknowns. In particular, the traditional stock and bond approaches may be more challenging than they often are.

However, given the market's willingness to look past some nagging issues with consumer and government spending and other concerns, 2024 could end up starting with a continued resurgence in companies with growth potential, that need capital to grow, and whose stock prices can rally significantly unless and until market participants conclude the bullish case has evaporated.

In either scenario, convertibles stand a fair chance of being a source of competitive total returns, as they have been for most of 15 years since the Global Financial Crisis. I rate ICVT a Buy, as it represents one of the best reward/risk tradeoffs I've seen in this space in a very long time.

Convertible bonds have been a stellar performer... unless the Fed is hiking

This chart shows that until the 2022-2023 rate hike cycle, convertible bonds returned at least 5% annualized, and typically 8% or more, during every 5-year rolling period. Rising rates crushed that streak, but if rates don't spike again, one of the biggest hurdles goes away.

Data by YCharts

Convertible bonds: more about them

Blackrock.com has a straightforward explanation:

Convertible bonds are bonds that have the optionality to convert to a fixed number of shares of the issuer’s common stock. If the stock price appreciates, the bond holder has the option of converting the bond to common stock. Most convertible bonds have maturity dates between 5 and 30 years and are convertible at any time. If the bond is not converted, it will mature and pay back par value.

This graphic from the same source will also help those who prefer a visualization of how convertible bonds work.

Convertible bonds are bonds that can be exchanged if the holder chooses for a specific number of preferred or common shares when those equity shares climb past a pre-determined conversion price during the bond’s tenure. Akin to traditional bonds, convertible bonds are issued at par, pay fixed coupons and have fixed maturities. They differ in that convertible bonds offer investors the right to convert their fixed-income holdings into the issuer's equity if and when conditions warrant. In theory, this means convertibles offer the downside protection of bonds as well as upside potential of equities.

The case for convertibles and ICVT

The potential to play both sides of a company — debt and equity — in a single security suggests less risk. However, it also means a lower coupon than the traditional bonds of the same company.

When compared to that same company's equity offering, convertibles often trade in a pattern similar to the underlying share price. But, convertible investors have lower risk because they're paid ahead of common and preferred stock holders should bankruptcy occur. If bankruptcy isn't a problem and a change/conversion into the company's equity shares does not make sense, the principal is returned to investors at par when the convertible bond matures.

Convertibles have been characterized as "the great in between" investment vehicle (source: Wellesley Investment Advisors) in that they straddle a line between stocks and bonds. At a time of heighten uncertainty, ICVT's focus on these instruments offer a way to be invested in securities that combine income generation with capital appreciation at an overall lower risk level.

ICVT in more detail

This passively managed ETF tracks a sub-index of the Bloomberg US Convertible Bond Index. Specifically, ICVT invests only in the "Cash Pay Bond Index" of convertible bonds, as opposed to other sub-indices which include zero-coupon, as well as preferred and mandatory convertible bonds.

This means ICVT's holdings of convertible bonds are typically held to maturity at which point the ETF receives cash from the issuing company, rather than converting the bond into the shares of the issuer's common stock. Additionally, ICVT will only invest in the bonds of companies whose outstanding issuance is greater than $250 million in size, allowing for more security selection than many competitors. The ETF also limits its portfolio to only US dollar-denominated convertibles.

ICVT currently holds 328 securities. When it comes to equity investing through ETFs, I like my funds concentrated (fewer holdings, not more). However, in market segments like convertibles, the more the merrier, since each one represents a chance to cash in on a potential stock breakout. All the while, the holding is still in bond form unless and until that conversion occurs.

ICVT's assets are north of $1.5 billion, making it the second largest ETF of its type behind SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB). ICVT's expense ratio is half that of CWB, at 0.20%.

ICVT distributes income monthly, but the income is not the reason to buy this fund. Its annualized payout is just below 2% currently, and has never been much above 4% during the ETF's 8 year tenure. The main reason to own this ETF is for the upside potential from the small to midsize companies whose bonds it holds. The risk is the credit quality. More than 85% of ICVT's holdings are not rated, and another 9% are in the BBB category.

The reason so many convertible bonds are not rated is because the cost of going through the ratings process is deemed to be too high by many issuers. They have a history of being able to issue these securities without it. And, since many of these issuers also have other forms of debt outstanding, buyers tend to have a good handle on the risks they are taking.

The top sector is technology with 40% of the portfolio's holdings. Palo Alto Networks is the highest weighted position. Other top holdings include Royal Caribbean Group, Ford Motor Company, Rivian Automotive, and Uber Technologies. The index ICVT tracks is rebalanced on a monthly basis to maintain its market-cap weighting. This approach resulted in a 17% turnover in 2022.

The big opportunity in ICVT

The convertibles market has come back into view for me because of this combination of factors:

1. Rates potentially have peaked

2. Smaller companies are still well off their levels of 2-3 years ago

3. The stock market still appears to have a risk-on posture, and small caps have a decent chance to rally in 2024, particularly the early part of the year

This could all set up a dream scenario for ICVT and some of its peers. The stocks surge in price, and these bonds advance to the stage where they trade like the stock and not the bond's potential to convert into the stock. It ends up looking a bit like owning a call option, and the stock goes up.

Data by YCharts

I am skipping my usual fancy technical chart in the case of ICVT, because the technical story is simple enough to use what you see above. Recently, this ETF traded above its 50-day moving average. What's so special about that? It has never happened before in the history of this ETF.

Conclusion

There's a collection of potentially bullish events happening here that makes me look at convertibles as either a better way to own small cap stocks, or a complement to a small cap ETF. ICVT is designed to straddle a line between stocks and bonds, making this ETF appealing when there's so much uncertainty, but the market is ignoring a lot of it. I like to play offense and defense at the same time, and convertibles, as they were back in the late 1990s when I first started using them, are again alive and well, and on my Buy list, as long as a "credit event" of significance doesn't come along to derail my thesis.

ICVT gets a Buy rating from me. It can provide the benefit of both bonds and stocks, as well minimizes their downsides.