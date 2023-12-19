Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Market Crosscurrents Pose Massive Danger

Summary

  • The recent rally in the stock market flowing from what almost appeared to be a victory lap on the part of Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives the impression inflation has been vanquished.
  • Many market pundits have taken this to mean upward momentum is not ready to abate. Still, market crosscurrents pose massive danger.
  • Adding to the recent confusion of why the markets are moving up is whether liquidity is or is not being added to the financial system. It appears bank lending is contracting but other things are happening behind the scenes in swap rates and yield curves.

The recent rally in the stock market flowing from what almost appeared to be a victory lap on the part of Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives the impression inflation has been vanquished. Many market pundits have taken this to mean upward momentum is not ready to abate. Still, market crosscurrents pose massive danger, in short, things could go several different ways.

Adding to the recent confusion of why the markets are moving up is whether liquidity is, or is not being added to the financial system. It appears bank lending is contracting but other things are happening behind the scenes in swap rates and yield curves. While some of us point to the Fed saying it is tightening and reducing its balance sheet, some economists point to a back channel inflow of liquidity juicing the system.

A case can be made that recent market action remains more about liquidity than interest rates. A lack of liquidity can be poisonous. When you need money, whether the amount is small or large, not being able to get it can lead to a life-changing or grave outcome. Interestingly, as noted above, the liquidity issue remains unresolved. Central banks are well aware that contagion from one area can spill over into other sectors of the economy and markets. This is why China continues to inject liquidity into its market. How much of that money is getting out of China is an issue.

So, here we sit, new market highs at a time when many economy watchers are voicing concerns the economy is rapidly slowing and the Fed is already behind the curve in dropping rates. The counterargument being floated is that all is well and we are in the midst of a soft landing or no landing. The latter is the optimistic view that we have entered a

This article was written by

Bruce Wilds profile picture
Bruce Wilds
930 Followers
Bruce Wilds is an independent businessman and licensed general contractor that owns real estate in the Midwest, his holdings include apartments, retail space, and office complexes. He has invested in several businesses and traded both commodities and stocks for several decades. Wilds considers himself well anchored to reality and the economy as he maintains, designs, and leases buildings. His work has made him keenly aware of rapidly changing lifestyles and trends in new business formation. The not for profit blog he maintains incorporates many of the experiences and knowledge garnered from his hands-on business style, extensive travels, and studies of history, politics and economics. Bruce Wilds is also the author of the book "Advancing Time", the book focuses on how the ever quickening pace of change impacts today’s society and the massive challenges it creates. He feels that it is crucial we understand that we are living in a unique era the likes never before experienced by past generations. History viewed in the framework of mans time on earth forms the crux of this somewhat radical perspective. Journeys from the beginning of man to our current state helps us make sense of our fast changing chaotic world. Advancing Time illuminates the responsibilities society faces. Used as a tool Wilds wrote it with the hope it would help clarifies the choices before mankind, guiding and giving hope to those who want to have a positive impact.

