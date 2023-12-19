alvarez

Investment Thesis

Cool Company Ltd (NYSE:CLCO) presents an attractive investment opportunity, currently trading at a significant discount of 29% from its target price. The lower ratios of this company shown below relative to its industry peers provide additional support for its classification as a value stock. P/E ratio of CLCO is 71% lower than the market average, P/NAV is 53%, EV/Sales is 43% , EV/EBITDA is 26% and EV/EBIT is still lower by 28% of the market average. The above discount based on market average ratios, proposes a strong value stock especially when taken into account other factors such as valuation, its young fleet, market conditions and prospects.

My Buy recommendation is supported by the company's attractive valuation. This presents an opportunity of considerable magnitude for value investors seeking exceptional growth potential. I recommend considering an investment in CLCO for the long term, as the stock holds compelling prospects for substantial gains.

Comparable Company Analysis

Company Overview

Cool Company embarked on a new chapter in its history in early 2022 when it was spun off from Golar LNG Ltd to become an independent entity focused solely on owning and operating LNG Carriers and managing FSRUs. This transformative step was made possible by a significant investment from a reputable privately-held shipping company affiliated with Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS). Cool Company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 15, 2023.

Fleet

The company currently has 11 LNG vessels in its fleet and has already placed orders for another 2 to be added. The age of the fleet is approximately 7 years, to be considered a relatively young fleet, compared with the global fleet where the majority averages 10 years. The fleet is mainly built in the well-known and reputable shipyards of Samsung and Hyundai in Korea. The fleet is mainly chartered in time-term charters set to expire from 1- 5 years with an average remaining time of 2.5 years. Most of the charters are in fixed charter rate, and a few are linked to an index with a floor and a cap.

Market Overview

The global LNG market remains vulnerable due to rising geopolitical tensions. Geopolitics has emerged as the primary force shaping LNG trade flows and investments. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fundamentally altered the natural gas market landscape. While gas supply and demand have stabilized and growth has slowed this year, numerous new and emerging risks have surfaced. Based on latest report by International Energy Forum Global, LNG trade is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching 500 mtpa by 2028. This growth will be driven by increasing demand for clean cooking and power generation, particularly in emerging regions like Africa and Southeast Asia. However, the realization of these growth prospects hinges on fuel affordability and international financial support.

Towards the end of the first half of October, spot LNG and gas prices experienced an increase, driven by concerns over supply. Tensions in the Middle East and predictions of a colder winter in Europe contributed to these price hikes. Despite stable LNG production, the possibility of labor strikes resuming in Australia poses a potential risk to the supply chain. Fortunately, most Asian buyers have been minimally impacted due to their high stock levels, providing a buffer against potential disruptions.

Based on the latest broker's report, in the first week of October, the Asia's JKM benchmark averaged in the high-$12s/MMBtu, rising to $16.77/MMBtu as of October 13 for November and December deliveries. Concurrently, the European TTF index spiked to $16.62/MMBtu on the same date for front-month deliveries. Despite Europe's gas stocks sitting at 97%, the looming cold snap anticipated in late October may deplete these reserves. The TTF market has experienced volatility due to concerns about potential labor strikes in Australia and damage to the Baltic connector pipeline, linking the gas grids of Finland and Estonia. The pipeline is expected to be out of operation until April 2024, possibly due to sabotage according to the Finnish government. Market participants, however, foresee a short-term impact, as alternative supply sources such as Finland's LNG Inkoo import terminal and the small-scale Hamina terminal can step in.

Europe's gas market has undergone a significant transformation due to the decline in Russian pipeline gas exports and the surge in LNG imports. LNG has transitioned from a marginal fuel to a baseload supply source, with its share of EU gas demand increasing from 12% in the 2010s to over 50% in 2023. The United States has emerged as a crucial LNG supplier to Europe, accounting for 50% of EU+UK LNG imports in 2023, compared to 17% in 2019. To enhance its energy security, Europe is expected to expand its regasification capacity by nearly 48% by 2030, reaching a capacity of >294 mtpa. However, the utilization of these import terminals may vary considerably.

Demand for spot LNG continues to display weakness across the majority of Asian markets. Although, Japan's stock -LNG biggest importer- has been continuously falling since May, the government supports that stocks will recover based on the minister's feedback. China's LNG demand is estimated to increase by almost 10% compared to last year and maybe will surpass even Japan, which was already the case from January to June for 2023.

In my point of view, LNG trade growth will continue the following years, as fundamentals are there to support it. For this year demand will be in equal levels to last year. In addition, draught in Panama canal has decreased a lot the vessels pass through rate. Panama Canal Authority has reduced the daily number of vessels passing through each month. Ships have faced an additional 6 days in transit thought the canal. Clarksons Securities estimates that spot earnings for large gas carriers are averaging an exceptionally high $138,000 per day globally. Clarksons Securities in addition, has estimated that for 30 vessels per month the average daily earnings are $69,000.

Valuation

The valuation of the company is based on a combination of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method, Net Asset Value (NAV) analysis, and Market Multiples, with weights of 60%, 20%, and 20%, respectively. The terminal value is determined as the average between the EV/EBITDA multiple and the Discounted Terminal Value, which is calculated using a 1% perpetuity growth rate. Generally my assumptions are as conservative as possible. Any non-operating revenues have been excluded from the projections. Even the company has given dividends the last quarters, these have been excluded from the valuation, taking a conservative approach.

The Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is derived using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), resulting in an average WACC of 12%. The period of the Valuation assumes 5 years, in October 2023, and accounts all cashflows up to end of September 2028. Any debt is amortized based on the latest financial statement assumptions, including the leases. Any interest income or other income has been excluded from the projection.

DCF

Substantial upward momentum is evident in the company's trajectory, with a projected appreciation of 29% from the current share price.

The rates utilized for the projection are $70k/day, which modestly trails the company's most recent average rates reported in the company's financial statements and the 10-year historical average.

In addition, further sensitivities were examined and presented below. The company has still a buffer for most examined scenarios when compared to the current price. The WACC in the below analysis ranged from 10% to 14% and the charter rates from $58k/day to $87k/day. Even on an increased WACC or lower charter rates scenario, the target price remains above the current price, which supports my Buy recommendation.

Sensitivities

Investment Risks

LNG shipping companies face a variety of investment risks that could impact their financial performance and stock valuation. These risks can be broadly categorized into industry-specific, company-specific, and market-related risks. Industry-specific risks include fluctuations in LNG demand and prices, technological advancements, and stricter environmental regulations. Company-specific risks include fleet age and maintenance costs, customer concentration and contract terms, and operational risks. Market-related risks include economic cycles, interest rate fluctuations, currency exchange rates, and geopolitical risks. Prior to investing you should carefully consider these risks and assess their potential impact on the company's stock and financial performance.

In addition, the orderbook is almost 50% of the current fleet, and there are concerns of how many liquefaction facilities will finally achieve FID. On the other side it is supportive that most of the newbuilt vessels are already contracted with long charter contracts.

Even if the target price is higher than the current price, when the stock price is compared to the 52-week high price is only 5% lower. Compared to the 52-week average and median the stock is 5% higher and 3% lower respectively.

Also, the group of companies used for market multiples and betas are only a few listed LNG shipping companies and not listed shipping companies in general. As the sample is small the ratios could easily be distorted or not enough for statistical market comparison.

The company is a spin-off and has no prior years' financial statements to examine how the company performed in the past and its creditworthiness.

The 10-year average rate combined with the last years' financial statement was used in order to have a conservative view on the expected rates in the following years.

The data used in historical analysis were acquired from Clarksons Research's Shipping Intelligence Network and the company's financial statements. Additionally, specific financial data was gathered from various sources including Yahoo Finance, Wall Street Journal, and Infront-Analytics.

Conclusion

Cool Company is well-positioned to capitalize on current and future market conditions. While I do not anticipate a substantial improvement in the market relative to last year, as outlined in the analysis above, the stock still possesses substantial upward potential. In my estimation, earnings for 2023 are expected to remain comparable to those of 2022. Overall the LNG market demand is strong, as LNG is considered the transition fuel to Net Zero.