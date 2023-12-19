Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of Japan Moves Closer To Normalization, But Not There Yet

Dec. 19, 2023 5:45 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, FXY, YCL, YCS, USD:JPY
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.48K Followers

Summary

  • The Bank of Japan kept its major policy settings unchanged and made no changes to its forward guidance, pushing the yen down against the dollar.
  • But we think the shift in tone is clear and major policy changes will be made early next year.
  • Our view remains bearish on USD/JPY in 2024, as the oversold JPY can still benefit from the BoJ path to normalising policy.

Japanese yen bank note

fatido

By Min Joo Kang & Francesco Pesole

No surprise from the Bank of Japan

The news that economic policy minister Yoshitaka Shindo would be in attendance at the Bank of Japan's policy meeting had sparked market speculation about a

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.48K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
SCJ--
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF
FJP--
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.