Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: Increased Competition Making Dents In The Stronghold

Ahoy Alpha profile picture
Ahoy Alpha
45 Followers

Summary

  • Competition is heating up with PDD, but Alibaba maintains its strong and dominant position as the largest e-commerce player in China.
  • BABA is undervalued and has valuable holdings in Cloud Computing and Ant Financial in addition to a variety of other businesses.
  • Actions by management are expected to unlock significant value for the company supported by a general recovery of the Chinese market.

China-Based Internet Company Alibaba Debuts On New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been quite a wild ride for investors over the last couple of years. This article will take a longer-term perspective and analyze the broader competitive landscape. While the low valuation is often explained using macroeconomic- and geopolitical

This article was written by

Ahoy Alpha profile picture
Ahoy Alpha
45 Followers
I am a value investor looking for great businesses at attractive prices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.