Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been quite a wild ride for investors over the last couple of years. This article will take a longer-term perspective and analyze the broader competitive landscape. While the low valuation is often explained using macroeconomic- and geopolitical circumstances by other authors, I note that the company itself has shown poor performance in recent years due to increased competition. The company has simply lost its monopoly in China.

I highlight that competitors such as PDD Holdings (PDD), Huawei, and Douyin (TikTok) have taken market share from Alibaba across different markets. Despite this increased competition and our decreased growth expectations, I argue that Alibaba is still a dominant market player in China.

I rate the company as a "Buy" because of undervaluation and I expect price appreciation next year, supported by management to unlock shareholder value and anticipate a general recovery in Chinese equities next year.

The Fall from Grace

Alibaba is currently trading at around $80 per share, which is down a lot since its highs at over $300 per share. Compared to the SP500 since 2020, Alibaba shares have underperformed by more than 130%, which is abysmal. Alibaba's shares are now even trading below IPO levels from 2014, despite the company growing into one of the biggest international tech firms in the world today.

The popular narrative is that the main reason for Alibaba's crash is external; i.e., the macroeconomic and geopolitical circumstances regarding China. While these external factors are indeed important, the company itself has also struggled with increased competition and its fundamentals have deteriorated substantially since 2020. Alibaba's profit margins have declined from over 20% in 2019 to under 10% in 2023, and revenue growth has slowed down from over 20% annually before 2020, to just 5% this year looking relatively flat.

It is important to acknowledge that, before 2020, the company had a monopolistic position in the Chinese e-commerce market. They were fined for abusing this monopoly and now there is increased competition from companies such as PDD Holdings and JD (JD). Due to the loss of its monopolistic position, Alibaba's revenue growth and net profit margins have declined. Also, it is unlikely that they will return to a similar level of growth and profitability.

So, in addition to a lot of (geo-)political uncertainty and risk, there was a big fundamental drop in profitability and growth over the past few years. But, despite this fact, Alibaba still has a dominant position in multiple key markets.

I therefore believe that there is still a lot of value in the existing operations of the company. The management has set out to unlock this value, e.g., by doing buybacks, spinoffs, and issuing a dividend. The dividend itself is not very substantial, but these actions to return cash to shareholders might help to restore some of the lost confidence in Chinese equities plus economic stimulus announced by the government leading to a re-rating of the Chinese market.

Latest Earnings Report from September 2023

The latest September quarter earnings report, released in November, showed a nice recovery and the results were received positively by the market initially, gaining about 5% in a single day. A day later, however, a bad macroeconomic report crushed the stock down again to $80 per share.

Alibaba China Commerce Revenue (Alibaba Sept. 2023)

The recent earnings report was a positive sign with improved profitability in a lot of segments, but growth was still lacking in a lot of key areas. Despite improving profitability, revenue growth was still slow growing only 5% topline. As shown in the table above, the most important Chinese commerce segment remained relatively flat year-over-year showing only 4% growth.

Alibaba Revenue per Segment (Alibaba Sept. 2023)

Other segments did show positive revenue growth, such as the international commerce segment which is growing revenue at over 70% year-over-year, by expanding in South-East Asia (i.e., Lazada) and Turkey (i.e., Trendyol). Also, the local services (16%) and logistics network (25%) showed nice growth.

Alibaba EBITDA per segment (Alibaba Sept. 2023)

Finally, profitability showed a big improvement, growing income from operations at over 30% year-over-year mostly because of narrowing losses from the smaller segments that are still in the growth stage. The next Dec. earnings report will be released in February, and I will pay close attention.

Increased Domestic E-Commerce Competition

In the China commerce segment, which accounts for most of Alibaba's revenue and profits, PDD Holdings has gained market share rapidly over the last few months. The total e-commerce market in China is still growing, but Alibaba now has to share the market with some competitors. Despite the new competition, Alibaba is still the biggest e-commerce platform in China and the Chinese market is large enough for three e-commerce companies. For now, PDD is still a relatively small competitor, but it is rapidly growing and taking a share. Still, given the massive gap in size and profits of the e-commerce operations alone, it's strange that PDD has a higher market cap than Alibaba.

Importantly, however, PDD offers extremely low prices, which could severely hurt Alibaba's profit margins if they start to compete with PDD on pricing. Instead of getting into a price war, Alibaba should leverage its key strengths such as its network effects and superior shopping experience. That being said, the easy days of being one of the few e-commerce platforms available in China are over, and Alibaba is going to have to start competing for its fair share.

International E-Commerce Segment Growth

One segment that is showing positive growth is the International Commerce segment, where Alibaba is expanding in international markets such as Turkey (Trendyol) and Southeast Asia (e.g., Thailand & Indonesia). This is a good strategic move and leaves a lot of room for growth, but competition is also heating up over there. There are now perhaps too many different e-commerce platforms, with questionable moats that are starting to resemble traditional retail companies. A recent example is Temu from PDD, which offers extremely low prices that could start a race to the bottom between interchangeable e-commerce platforms. The moat is decreasing because buyers and sellers are now free to use multiple platforms simultaneously whereas this was more difficult before with fewer alternatives and stronger network effects.

In the words of the legendary Charlie Munger:

"In thinking about Alibaba, I got charmed by their position in the Chinese internet and didn't stop to realize, 'they're still a god-damn retailer.'" (Charlie Munger, 2023).

Slowing Growth for the Cloud Intelligence Unit

Similarly, in Alibaba's cloud segment, growth has slowed down substantially. In the years before 2020, cloud grew at over 20% per year but now it has slowed down to only a couple of percentage points of growth. Amazon (AMZN), which is their main American competitor, has sped away from BABA over the past few years. While Amazon in total was doing about twice the revenue of Alibaba before 2020, it now runs close to five times as much revenue as Alibaba does. Since 2020, AWS has doubled its revenues from $40b to $80b while Alibaba cloud remained pretty much flat at about $15bn in annual revenue.

International Cloud Market Share (Statista, 2023)

Specifically, the cloud revenue from AWS is the main contributor to Amazon's impressive growth. Big international competitors such as Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT) are consistently growing their cloud revenue by over 20% annually, while Alibaba Cloud showed only 2% growth so they are losing cloud market share internationally. I believe that the main reason why their American competitors are growing cloud faster is because of the lack of trust in data privacy and security when using Chinese cloud providers. This is a major risk that companies consider when selecting a preferred cloud provider.

Amazon growing revenues (FourWeekMBA, 2023)

In their home market in China, Alibaba Cloud is also losing market share to Huawei and Tencent. Despite the overall growth of the Chinese cloud market, Alibaba is taking home a relatively smaller piece of the pie than before. The popular story is that the cloud slowdown is mainly because TikTok switched cloud providers, but that switch should already be over so that is not the main cause of their cloud slowdown. Importantly, state-owned enterprises in China have switched to Huawei cloud. This switch to Huawei is part of the CCP's long-term strategy to favor state-owned enterprises instead of private companies such as Alibaba or Tencent.

Despite these structural negative headwinds and slowing growth numbers, Alibaba is still one of the biggest cloud providers in China and the rest of Southeast Asia with an impressive top 5 spot in international cloud market share. Given all of these challenges, it might be a good decision to hold off on the cloud spinoff for now.

Alipay (33% minority stake of Ant Group)

Finally, Alibaba is active in the online payments market, Alibaba owns 33% of Alipay which is part of Jack Ma's famous iron triangle; Alibaba is the first company in China to combine logistics, e-commerce, and online payments.

Alipay is the largest payment processor in China, but it has lost some market share to WeChat Pay (owned by Tencent) since the original setup of online payments in China. Moreover, it remains uncertain how the Alipay holding will benefit Alibaba's shareholders as control of the entity is being challenged by Chinese officials. That being said, Alipay still holds about a 54% market share in the Chinese e-payments market, which is a huge market because most payments in China are done digitally through one of these mobile apps.

Alibaba has a 33% minority stake in Ant Group, with Ant Group being valued currently at $80b so that stake alone should be worth approximately $26b, which is about 15% of Alibaba's current $188b market cap. Ant Group has repurchased 7.6% of its shares at this depressed valuation, which is a wise move since the company was valued at over $300b near its IPO in 2020. A more normal valuation for Ant Group somewhere in between the range of $80b and $300b would increase the value of Alibaba's stake substantially of course.

Alipay market share (Enterprise Apps Today, 2023)

In comparison to Tencent's WeChat Pay, Alipay has a number of key differences. Most importantly, WeChat Pay is an integral part of the "super app" WeChat in China, while Alipay is a stand-alone payment solution that is independent of this app. Because of this Alipay has been able to expand more easily to different countries where people don't use WeChat, Alipay is already active in over 50 countries. Both WeChat Pay and AliPay are important parts of the Chinese payment system, Western companies such as Visa and MasterCard now have to work with Alipay and WeChat Pay to access the Chinese Market.

Innovation in different segments

Importantly, Alibaba has not been sitting on its hand passively, allowing others to take their market share and letting the company go to waste. Management has invested in new capabilities to improve Alibaba's product offerings.

For their most important China Commerce segment, Alibaba has worked to improve the Taobao shopping experience and keep customers interested, such as by experimenting with livestreaming. Moreover, Alibaba is working to leverage the competitive advantages of its platform by partnering with brands and implementing AI tools to improve user engagement.

Their cloud intelligence unit, for instance, launched a new large language model of Alibaba. Alibaba still a lot of the most capable programmers in China and it was named one of the most innovative companies in the world. Alibaba's subsidiary is making its own RISC-V chips, to circumvent US chip restrictions.

Finally, Alibaba has holdings in innovative products and services across many different areas. For example, Amap has reached almost 300 million daily active users, which could be compared to the Chinese version of Google Maps. Next to that, Alibaba owns a fast-growing health platform that sells and delivers medicines. Covering all of their different investments and equity holdings would go beyond the scope of this article, but Alibaba has a large portfolio of interesting businesses that have a lot of potential for future growth.

Valuation

As many have pointed out before, the shares are undervalued when looking at the numbers Alibaba puts out. Alibaba's forward P/E is just 7.5 and about $25 per share on the balance sheet is pure cash. Finally, in addition to their main China Commerce segment, you are getting a whole portfolio of different businesses in China.

Alibaba Ecosystem (Alibaba, 2023)

Taking the value of their equity holdings into account, Alibaba's tangible book value is already about $40 per share, which is more than half of the current stock price. Compared to its Chinese competitors such as Tencent, JD, and PDD, Alibaba is much cheaper in terms of valuation.

Let's do a simple valuation for the sake of the argument. I take conservative assumptions to get a margin of safety. Due to increased competition, revenue growth expectations should be lowered significantly, e.g., 5% and I require a 15% annual rate of return to compensate for the risk. Using DCF, adding the $40 of tangible book value with these assumptions, this results in:

Alibaba DCF (Own Analysis, 2023)

Even under these very conservative assumptions with significantly reduced growth expectations, Alibaba seems considerably undervalued. Moreover, the dividends and buybacks will further increase shareholder returns.

However, this valuation does not take into account that profit margins may erode due to increased competition, and a "China discount" is very reasonable (e.g., 20-40%). It is unclear how large this China discount should be exactly, but with an estimated 60% margin of safety, it seems likely to me that you are being compensated for taking extra risk. Moreover, it is unclear to me why this "China discount" would apply to Alibaba but not Tencent or PDD for example.

Political Pressures from the CCP

Let's address the elephant in the room. The shares look very cheap, but there is a valid reason for that. Alibaba has been under fire from the CCP for the last couple of years, and this has hurt the company's prospects in multiple ways. As you are probably all aware, the founder Jack Ma was forced to release his ownership of the company and has lost significant influence on the company. Next to this event, Alibaba has faced multiple fines and other negativities.

While I do not condone these actions by the CCP, the specific reasons for the anti-trust fine against Alibaba could be called legitimate because they held a monopolistic position over the Chinese market and they abused this position. Looking forward, however, the worst might be over. The fines have been paid, there is competition, and management roles have been changed.

In general, however, compared to US- or EU-based competitors, Alibaba faces a lot of additional uncertainty and risks, which justifies a considerable discount. These have been discussed in depth before in previous articles so I will not repeat those here. However, a substantial "China Discount" when valuing Chinese companies seems reasonable and I don't expect that discount to close in the near future unless there are major political developments in China but I don't expect that to happen anytime soon.

Conclusions and Looking forward

There might be light at the end of the tunnel for Alibaba's shareholders as the Chinese economy is expected to recover over the course of next year. However, the bullish valuation models stemming from 2021 estimated 20% annual growth seem unrealistic at this point because of increased competition. Using our updated view on the company with significantly reduced growth expectations, we come to a fair value that is down from earlier estimates but still represents substantial upside from the current market valuation. Buying at these price levels could therefore bring substantial upside in the coming years. That being said, there are multiple valid reasons for this undervaluation.

The company's management is making efforts to unlock value for their shareholders, by doing buybacks, issuing a dividend, and announcing spinoffs. I expect some price appreciation over the course of next year given these initiatives by management to unlock value for shareholders and the plan of the Chinese central bank to stimulate the Chinese economy. My rating is therefore a "buy" at this historically low valuation for such as massive conglomerate.

Recent changes in management roles and announced plans at the last minute have made investors very uncertain about the company's future, hurting its stock price. A longer period of relative stability would improve investor's confidence in the company and help to improve the valuation. The spinoff of their logistics network Cainao will probably proceed as planned and be the first spinoff, which could help to create a positive shift in the sentiment on Alibaba and the Chinese equity market as a whole. Finally, the selling pressure on Alibaba shares may be cooling off as Softbank is done selling most of its large 25% position in Alibaba, and Jack Ma has hold off on selling his shares.

In conclusion, despite slowing growth and increased competition, Alibaba is still one the most important and innovative companies in China, with a strong position in multiple key markets. For instance, they are still the biggest cloud provider in China and Alipay is still China's biggest online payment platform. In addition to its massive e-commerce operations, Alibaba has about $70b of pure cash on the balance sheet. And finally, on top of all that, you get a big portfolio of interesting companies with a lot of potential such as the Chinese version of YouTube, Google Maps, and a variety of other businesses.

