U.S. Bancorp: A Great Time To Exit

Dec. 19, 2023 6:54 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock1 Comment
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • U.S. Bancorp's shares have surged lately, in part due to the Federal Reserve's announcement of interest rate cuts in 2024.
  • The end of the tightening policy will further pressure the bank's net interest margin, but loan operations may benefit from a normalization in interest rates.
  • U.S. Bancorp's share price has now rebounded to the pre-crisis valuation in Q1'23.
  • With a negative NIM catalyst ahead in 2024, I believe the risk profile for USB stock is no longer attractive.
US Bank ATM and branch

Sundry Photography

U.S. Bancorp's (NYSE:USB) shares have soared more than 40% since November, in part because the Federal Reserve announced that it would end its tightening policy next year. The end of the Federal Reserve’s tightening policy is set to further pressure U.S. Bancorp's net

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Comments (1)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (2.44K)
The stock market is an interesting place to hold long-term because it is a good place to get non-taxed capital gains unless you sell. According to Buffet: it’s like a tax free loan from the government. Trading in and out of equities and paying heavy taxes on your gains is a terrible strategy. Buy and hold till death do you part unless the equity experiences headwinds that force you to sell. In the case of USB which is one of the best regionals in the country and just upgraded by legendary analyst Dick Bovean paying you a roughly 4 1/2% rising dividend, why sell unless you need the income?
