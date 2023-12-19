Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JAAA Vs. BIL: Which Is Best For Income Investors And Retirees?

Dec. 19, 2023 7:08 AM ETJanus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA), BIL3 Comments
Juan de la Hoz profile picture
Juan de la Hoz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JAAA is one of my top-income ETFs for more conservative, short-term investors.
  • The fund is broadly similar to t-bills and BIL, with a higher yield, but a bit more volatility.
  • A comparison of these two funds follows.
Conceptual image of geometric pebbles

Richard Drury

I've covered the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) several times in the past. I've been bullish, due to JAAA's good, growing 6.0% dividend yield, stable share price, and very low credit and interest rate risk. JAAAs value proposition is quite similar

This article was written by

Juan de la Hoz profile picture
Juan de la Hoz
9.13K Followers

Juan de la Hoz has worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and as an economics professor. He has experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs.

Juan is a contributor to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory which is led by Stanford Chemist. Features of the service include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Comments (3)

Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Today, 8:13 AM
Comments (4.71K)
Nice article!! Thanks for your generous reference.
c
cjk420
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (967)
Your article implies interest rate risk only exists in a rising rate environment but of course interest rates move both ways and could impact the value and return of a floating rate investment in a decreasing rate environment.
m
maneugeni
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (31)
Interesting. Morningstar gives JAAA High Return/High Risk Investment. Wonder why they perceive it so risky?
About JAAA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
More on JAAA

