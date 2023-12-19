Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

An Idea For Adding Treasuries Via Efficient Core

Dec. 19, 2023 8:15 AM ETNTSX
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.17K Followers

Summary

  • WisdomTree launched the capital-efficient family of funds to allow investors to free up capital and add in portfolio diversifiers.
  • With the dramatic increase in nominal and real yields in the bond market, we believe it has become a much more opportune time to consider our capital-efficient family to add more Treasury duration to portfolios.
  • Compared to simply owning a Treasury ETF, the fixed income portfolio in NTSX is diversified across the yield curve, making investors less sensitive to trying to figure out which segment of the curve appears most attractive.

Finance and money technology background concept of business prosperity and asset

Ralf Hahn

By Bradley Krom

From August to mid-October, long-term bond yields injected renewed fears of a repeat of 2022, when fixed income and equities both generated meaningfully negative returns.

WisdomTree launched the capital-efficient family of funds to allow

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.17K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTSX--
WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.