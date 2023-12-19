Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPLV And The Battle Of Low Volatility ETFs

Robert Wilson
Summary

  • Invesco's S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco's S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, and iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Factor ETF are three major funds that aim to provide low volatility and stable returns.
  • SPLV provides a mix of low volatility and solid performance with holdings in McDonald's, Berkshire Hathaway, and Procter & Gamble.
  • USMV has the highest historical performance, lowest expense ratio, and strong holdings in Broadcom and T-Mobile, making it the most attractive option.
  • SPHD is a third alternative low volatility option that provides the highest dividend yield, but with holdings with high payout ratios and low growth potential.

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

Investment Thesis

There are multiple ETFs that aim to achieve consistent returns while offering low volatility. Invesco’s S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is one popular fund that works to achieve this objective. While SPLV has both strong

This article was written by

Robert Wilson
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, AVGO, PG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

