AF Gruppen: For The Longer Term

My ambition for 2023 has been to find undervalued companies with great potential for the future. While this has meant that I've invested in companies that have seen not-inconsiderable downturns this year, it's also meant that I've bought shares in companies that have seen massive upside. It's a mixed picture. One of the sectors where I have both made and as of right now, lost money, is construction and infrastructure.

In this article, we'll look once again at AF Gruppen (OTCPK:AGRUF). AF Gruppen is a construction and engineering company in Norway with a good market position and impressive dividend yield. Despite weakness in 2023, the company is one I consider to be one of the more interesting companies in Scandinavia as things stand now because Scandinavia does not have that many interesting investments. The company has a diverse range of business areas, with some segments performing well and others experiencing challenges.

In my past reviews, I've characterized the company as a solid investment with a great upside - although one needs to be aware of the cyclicality and challenges. You can read more about this in my previous article found here. Essentially, I expect the company to outperform once the cyclical downturn in specific sectors and areas, specifically Sweden and the Scandinavian property market, is over.

The return since that article has been negative in terms of RoR, though this is since August 2023, so it's not that long a timeframe in the context of a long-term investment.

In this article, we'll look at the last few months and review the 3Q23 period, and see where things might go in 2024.

It's important to know at this point that AF has exposure to the negative, current, Swedish market. Even I at this point do not remain exposed to any large degree of Swedish real estate. I've made my profit in most of the companies I once held, and have sold all but token positions in what was once core holdings in the sector.

Let's look at AF Gruppen for this year.

AF Gruppen - A lot to like for 2024 and beyond

The fundamentals for this company are as solid as most people usually like when investing in infrastructure. It's a company that has been around since the mid-80s and initially was in oil/gas and energy as well as major construction/infrastructure projects.

It built, among other projects that are noteworthy the Troll Field Tunnel in the early 1990s, and from an early day worked in a number of different specialties.

In the 90's, the biggest change for the company came when it merged with Oslo's largest contractor, which effectively doubled annual revenues, and saw the company move into the RE sector with the M&A of Odin. AF also made a name for itself by becoming a go-to business in the demolition sector. For its quickly gained expertise, the company was awarded Norway's largest demo project, the demolition project of an entire refinery back in 2000.

However, as we see a downturn in the infrastructure and construction sector, AF-Gruppen is suffering right alongside everyone else.

As I am writing this company, we're actually almost at a 120 NOK share price again, which is below my cost basis for the company as it currently stands, but it's important to note that this is actually a fairly "low" overall state in terms of valuation.

There is an understandable reason for the current low valuation - namely macro.

Most of the company's key indicators are in the YoY red. Revenue is down both YoY and 9M YoY, and the EPS is less than halved compared to the last year. (Source: AF Gruppen IR/presentation) The company has a profit margin of less than 2% for the quarter and for the year, which is again, halved. See the specific data points below.

AF Gruppen IR (AF Gruppen IR)

Cash flow was also down, and the order intake is the only positive to be reported here because it's up YTD YoY. The company's order backlog is now above 40B NOK, and the company has added debt to its balance sheet (previously negative on a net basis) as of the 3Q23 quarter.

"Soft" indicators are moving in the right direction, always a positive, but can't make up for other negative trends.

AF Gruppen IR (AF Gruppen IR)

Saying one positive thing, the company is actually above its 1Q23 trough, where profit nearly went negative, and ROCE is still mostly close to the company's overall target level. To say that AF Gruppen is in dire straits is wrong - it is simply reflecting the current macro environment, which by the way is still better than it currently is in Sweden.

The construction and infrastructure sector in Sweden is seeing companies of 10-20 years going bankrupt, housebuilders laying off entire teams and ceasing operations, as we're facing a multi-year downward trend.

Moving to business areas trend. The company is a multi-sector company, with many cyclical businesses, some still up. Civil Engineering is one of those. Very strong revenues and profits from many projects were reported, and here is more than half the company's current order backlog as it stands, with EBIT margins of over 6% despite the current downturns.

Construction is so-so. Decreased revenues and profitability are natural in a rising interest rate environment - but the company is made up of several sub-sectors and companies here. Strøm Gundersen, Strøm Gundersen Vestfold, and Åsane Byggmesterforretning report very good numbers, with AF Byggfornyelse, AF Bygg Østfold, and Haga & Berg reporting good results despite the current macro. It's therefore mixed.

Betonmast and Property are two of the culprits with regard to poor results. Betonmast is one of the largest building companies in Norway, but it's had difficulties with new projects. The only one worth mentioning here is a new school valued at 200M NOK, with a backlog now below 5B NOK.

The property is just as bad as you might expect. Sales are down to 5 for the quarter, which is compared to 89 residential units a year ago - and AF's share of those 5 was 2. That means that the entire property portfolio in AF sold 2 units for the entire quarter. Six projects with a total of 920 units are still in production, about half of those from AF, and the company also has a strong CRE portfolio.

Then there's Sweden - and as I said, this is just as bad as things get. The result here is actually negative, even if there were large business result variances. Prefab and Härnösand were good, but many units were bad and even worse - resulting in organizational changes and reviews in several units. Order intake was less than 1/3 of YoY, reflecting a weak market, and the backlog is down almost 30%. Sweden is currently in a negative spiral when it comes to construction, and this reflects this.

The company has two other sectors with mixed results - Energy was good, and offshore was challenged given current fundamentals. This huge mix is both part of the positive and the negative for the company - look at the current mix.

AF Gruppen IR (AF Gruppen IR)

Because it means, despite everything that's going on, the results and development here are relatively stable on a high level.

4Q23 will be presented on the 15th of February next year - including the company's next year suggestion for the dividend.

Let's look at the risks & upside to this company here.

Risks & upside

The risks to the company at this point are macro - not operational. AF-Gruppen has multi-decade experience in many different environments and will, without a doubt in my mind, survive this environment as well. What remains to be seen is how deep the current trough goes and for how long it lasts, in terms of earnings. Current estimates are for 2024E to already bring about a reversal - and with the anticipated soft landing and more positive trends, this is an expectation that I can actually get on board with.

If we assume that this reversal actually occurs, then it seems realistic to me that we can anticipate a turnaround in this company as well.

Let's look at what this would do to valuation because this is what constitutes this company's upside to me.

Valuation for AF-Gruppen

I liken this company quite a bit to Skanska and how the other majors in Sweden trade and move. There come levels of extreme lows, and it seems very clear to me what would justify a reversal in valuation here - because it has to do with earnings and upside. I wouldn't say that my considerations regarding the company's valuation have changed materially, but I'll update my estimates based on market forecasts below.

For this year, the market is expecting an EPS decline from 9 NOK to around 5.15 NOK adjusted. This would mean that the company would pay out a dividend of 5 NOK based on both the typical percentage of payout EPS, and the current S&P Global forecasts for the dividend, which would halve the company's current yield to around 4.5%.

But if the company keeps its trends, this would only be momentary, justified by the 42% EPS drop. (Source: S&P Global)

In 2024-2025E a reversal is forecasted, with a 62% EPS growth in 2024E - and these forecasts do come at a 75%+ accuracy or beat ratio (Source: FactSet), even higher with a 20% margin of error. There's no question that this company is cyclical, but there's also zero question in my mind that we will see an upside when the trends turn around.

On a 10-year basis, this company trends toward an 18-19x P/E premium. If we normalize earnings, we're currently buying it for 13x. Any upside to the historical premium implies an upside of 24% annually to the 18.5x P/E standard here, and even to 15x you're seeing close to 15% annualized here, or 30% until 2025.

This is far from my highest-conviction "BUY" company, but it certainly warrants a place on my list whenever the price drops below 120 NOK/share.

This is also expressed in the company's current price targets. Only 2 analysts follow the company currently, one at 95 NOK, and one at 180 NOK, coming to an average of around 135 NOK/share. One analyst at "BUY", one at "SELL" - things could not be any different here. I would say that this average of 135 NOK is a fair near-term target based on the company's historical P/E and the forecasts, calling for around a 15-15.8x P/E, implying around a 130-140 range for the next few years. However, once the environment turns around again, the upside here will be significant. That's going to bring something closer to my own price target of 140 NOK conservative currently, and longer-term to something like 165 NOK.

Here is my thesis for the company as it currently stands.

Thesis

AF Gruppen is a company that combines attractive overall yield with an attractive overall reversal upside, now that the share price is down from over 180 NOK/share, and touches upon levels of 125 NOK. This implies a yield of over 8% and an upside of over 15% per year even on a very conservative 15x P/E forward basis.

I recently added more AF Gruppen to my portfolio and will continue to add as the company experiences weakness in terms of share price. The company trades on the native ticker AFG on the Oslo exchange, and analysts give the company a conservative PT of around 135 NOK/share.

I give the company a rating of "BUY" here" and consider a fair target for this company at least 140 NOK/share on the long term based both on reversal and growth, but closer to 165 in the longer term.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here.

