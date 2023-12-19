Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HNDL: A Moderately Conservative Strategy Begins Its Great Comeback

Hesham Mashhour
Summary

  • Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 HANDL Index ETF is a "fund of funds" that aims to generate returns that can support a 7% annual distribution.
  • Since my last review in August, HNDL has posted total returns of +5.22% and will likely continue to outperform due to falling rates.
  • HNDL's exposure to equities will amplify returns.
  • Comparing HNDL to its peers with a moderately conservative strategy shows how consistently HNDL performs against other funds.

Following +5.22% Returns Since August, I'm Reiterating HNDL's Strong Buy Rating

I last covered Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in August. HNDL is a "fund of funds" that invests in a diversified range of ETFs with

University of Cambridge graduate and medical doctor. Experienced investor with passion for investing in gold and "climate change" stocks and ETFs that will aid us in the green transition - while delivering exceptional profits for investors. Opinions my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Today, 10:30 AM
Granted it has recovered lately but it's 3 and 5 year performance hasn't been good. Add that the expense ratio of .93 is rather high. I understand it has a vast variety of holdings of other funds but it takes away from returns. Thanks for the piece but I will pass.
Today, 10:23 AM
I’ve been invested in HNDL for a couple of years , it provides a nice return as well as diversification.
