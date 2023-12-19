Interest Rates Do Not Matter - Here's What The Market Will Do In 2024

tadamichi

The Short Version

This is as anti-climatic as it can be: I do not know what the market will do in 2024 and I am 100% sure no one does. However, for the sake of fun and to feed the ego of my inner Nostradamus - I bet you have one too - I will let my inner seer win over my intellect, and I will say the market is overvalued and will correct in 2024.

Interest Rates

Although the Oracle of Omaha has been right way more often than he has been wrong, he might be missing something when it comes to interest rates. In the words of Buffett, "Interest rates are to asset prices... like gravity is to an apple... they power everything in the economic universe." Is this accurate?

I looked at a few pieces of data for the S&P500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY), going back to 1955 (the index was actually introduced in 1957). If Buffett is right, we should find a correlation between market valuation and interest rates. Let's take the S&P500 PE ratio as a proxy for market valuation. The correlation between interest rates and the S&P500's PE is rather weak with an R^2 of only 0.343. In other words, only about 34% of the variation in the PE ratio is explained by the change in interest rates (Figure 1). One should note that within this period, we have had very few instances of rates above 10%. And below 10%, the data seems to be all over the place.

Figure 1:Interest Rates and S&P500 PE Ratio (Author)

For that reason, and given that the Federal interest rate is currently at 5.33%, I decided to generate the same scatter plot excluding rates higher than 6%. When doing so, the coefficient of correlation drops to 0. There is no correlation between interest rates and the S&P500's PE ratio (Figure 2). In both scatter plots, I excluded outlier values for the S&P500's PE ratio. Such outliers would include a PE of 70 in 2009 for example.

Figure 2: Interest Rates and S&P500 PE Ratio - Rates Below 6% (Author)

If instead we use the Shiller PE ratio, the outcome is not significantly different: the R^2 is still only 0.023 (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Interest Rates and S&P500 Shiller PE Ratio (Author)

This leads me to think that, unless rates jump to 10% or higher, the S&P500's PE ratio is not dependent on what interest rates will do. And based on the latest FOMC meeting, rates, if anything, might start going down. The notion that interest rates are like gravity probably comes from the fact that, in extreme cases, that seems to be the case as shown in Figure 4. In the 70s and 80s when rates went above 10 and 15%, the PE ratio dropped from 18 in 1973 to about 7 in 1980, a compression of a bit more than 50%. When rates dropped in 2000 to about 1%, the PE ratio roughly doubled by 2002. Finally, when rates dropped to 0% in 2009 the PE quadrupled. However, these spikes were very short-lived. They were the consequence of lower earnings resulting from both major events: the dot.com bubble and the great financial crisis. These extremes quickly subsided. I think this was expected and can hardly be used to justify the correlation between rates and market valuation. We often hear certain statements repeated so many times that we assume them to be true without looking at what the data actually says. One caveat though. I am looking at the S&P500 as a whole and not a specific subset of companies. Although I have not analyzed the data, I suspect that higher interest rates weigh heavily on the valuation of unprofitable companies that rely on debt to survive in the short term. However, the group of companies in the S&P500 that have this characteristic does not seem to affect the valuation of the index.

Figure 4: Interest Rates and PE Ratio - Historical Data (Author)

The Devil's Advocate

Let's run with the hypothesis that interest rates do act as gravity to the valuation of the market. We can take the data used to plot Figure 1 above and calculate confidence intervals for the slope and intercept of the trendline, and then use these intervals to establish lower and upper bounds for the expected value of the S&P500 under different interest rate scenarios. The top table in Figure 5 shows exactly that. Highlighted in orange are the rates that are most likely to be true in the near future. For 2024, the median projection among FED members is 4.6%, and for that reason, I boxed in blue the upper bound of the S&P500's value if the rate is 4.5%. In this scenario, if "gravity" truly works and historical data really hides some pattern, we would expect a valuation for the S&P500 of about 4,279, assuming an 11.8% projected growth in earnings comes true. This would correspond to earnings of $204 for the S&P500 and would imply a PE ratio of 20.97. I would like to stress that this is the upper bound assuming a 95% confidence interval. The lower bound (boxed in red) would be much lower at 2,929, implying a PE of just 14.36. Lunacy! some would shout... Well, I am not saying it will happen. No one knows if it will, but one would only need to go back to 2012 to see a PE in this range. In this context, lunacy might not be as lunatic as it seems.

The 95% confidence interval is not very tight. For that reason, I added an 85% confidence interval to narrow it, but the improvement is limited.

The bottom table in Figure 5 does the same exercise but assumes a 5% decline in earnings, or $173.4 for 2024. It is a bit of an arbitrary number, but I wanted to look at a scenario of lower earnings because the "soft landing" everyone is betting on right now might still hit a pothole in the runaway.

Figure 5: S&P500 Valuation Model (Author)

This "gravity" argument points to a market overvalued by about 10% and a PE ratio 24% above what it should be based on the closing value of 4,719.19 on December 15.

Out With The Devil, In With Nostradamus - Me

I am not too inclined to believe that rates lower than 10% have a big impact on market valuation. I prefer to approach valuation from a slightly different and simpler angle. I ignore interest rates completely and look at the PE ratio and earnings instead. Earnings in 2021 were great at $218.36, mainly driven by a COVID rebound. This represented an increase of 31% over 2019's earnings. Using the same 1955 to present day period, I plotted the annual S&P500's earnings hoping to find a trend (Figure 6). I was a bit disappointed to see that the best fit is exponential, something I would not have imagined.

Figure 6: S&P500 Earnings 1955-Present (Author)

Then I thought for a bit and decided to break this big period into two smaller ones. The first between 1955 and 1990 and the second between 1991 and today. I chose 1990/1991 because this is when internet usage began spreading to larger and larger portions of the population, which led to the expansion of e-commerce and the rise of the FAANG, which ended up becoming the heavyweights of the index. The period between 1955 and 1990 is a bit of a mess, with cycles around a trend that is fuzzy at best. However, the trend post-1990 is much clearer, with earnings following the trendline much, much closer (Figure 7).

Figure 7: S&P500 Earnings - Different Periods (Author)

The years that deviate significantly from that trendline are all those that we would expect: the poor earnings following the dot.com bubble, 2008 and the financial crisis, 2020 and the COVID lockdown, and 2021's recoil from the same COVID lockdown. If we exclude these data points, the scatterplot is "glued" to the trendline (Figure 8). We had the S&P500 in 1st gear up to 1990 but earnings have been turbocharged since.

Figure 8: S&P500 Earnings - 1991 - Present (Author)

Looking back at Figure 7, we can see that earnings have been above the trendline since 2018, 2020 being the only exception for the reasons we all know. Given the tightness of fit, and pardon us the gods of statistics, let us extrapolate what the earnings for 2024 could be based on the data. Using the equation in Figure 8, we would expect 2024 earnings to be $169.74. This is not far from the 5% earnings decline I mentioned in the Devil's Advocate section above. Actual earnings for 2023 of $182.53 are 10.5% above expected earnings of $165.18 based on this model, and the 11.8% projected earnings growth for 2024 is 20.1% above the expected earnings based on our model.

If we land heads 5 times in a row, assuming we have a balanced coin, the probability of landing tails does not increase. It is still 50%. Likewise, because earnings have been above the trendline since 2018, it does not follow that we are more likely to see earnings below the trendline in 2024. That said, it's not that unlikely that it could happen either, given how reactive the market is, and how quickly unexpected geopolitical and economic events can unfold.

Now that we have an idea of where earnings might land, we need to establish a multiple for these earnings. Once again, I looked at two periods: 1955 to today to have an "all-time perspective", and 1991 to today to capture the "internet age". I plotted a distribution of the S&P500's PE in both cases and determined confidence intervals for the multiple (I calculated 85% and 95% confidence intervals). I also calculated the probability of seeing the current PE based on each of the distributions (Figure 9). Once again, I excluded outlier values.

Figure 9: S&P500 PE Multiple Distributions (Author)

Regardless of what period we look at, the current PE of 26.07 is all but "normal". Assuming the 1955-Present period is still representative of the current market, we would expect to see a PE of 26 only about 5.6% of the time. If we think the 1990s really shifted the market into a different gear, then, we would expect to see the average PE between 20.24 and 22.59 if an 85% confidence interval is used. But even in this case, we would only expect to see a PE of 26 only about 14% of the time. If the historical data holds any water, the water has not been enough to quench what therefore appears to be a red-hot market.

Because I am wearing my Nostradamus hat, I will assume a 3% earnings growth for 2024, or $188.01. In reality, I am actually tossing a coin because I have no idea. Figure 10 shows the probability of different earnings growth rates based on historical data. I am choosing 3% because 51.67% is close enough to a coin toss.

Figure 10: S&P500 Earnings Growth Probability (Author)

My Prediction, Finally

If those predicting an 11.8% growth are right, and if the market cools down to historically sensible levels, we should expect the S&P500 to be between 4,130 and 4,609 in 2024 (85% confidence interval in Figure 11). The market will be roughly flat from current levels if the upper bound of the interval becomes reality.

Based on my deep conviction (wink, wink) of a 3% earnings growth, the S&P500 should end 2024 between 3,805 and 4,246. I will bet on the upper bound of this interval and say that in 2024 the S&P500 will end the year at 4,246. There you have it. Put it in the bank and thank me later.

If I wanted to speculate further, I would say a potential escalation of the war between Israel and Palestine is a real danger and that this could have consequences similar to those of the early stages of the war in Ukraine. The sentiment can turn quickly. Adding an election year to the mixture, especially one where the political discourse is more polarized than ever, and the optimism we have seen in the market can quickly evaporate depending on what happens after the vote takes place. But this is all speculation. Did anyone see the Hamas' attack? Did anyone predict COVID? Did anyone ever imagine the events that took place on January 6, 2020? The answer to all of these questions is no! Reality is wilder than anyone's guess.

Figure 11: S&P500 Valuation in 2024 (Author)

This Time Is Different...

I hope it has been very clear that I have no idea what will happen in 2024. No one does. That said, looking at data is always interesting, regardless of how futile it is to try to predict the future based on history. One thing is true today and will remain true in the future. In the heat of the moment, it is easy to make assumptions that later on turn out to be completely ridiculous. I can think of a few recent trends that have led many to believe "this time is different": the EV boom, the Ark Invest boom, and the AI boom are just a few. It is foolish to assume the market will go down because we might think it is overvalued, and it is no less crazy to think that the market can only go up. Being a permabear is as detrimental to investing success as living in constant market euphoria. Wise investors are always prepared for both scenarios because they know that the market can remain irrational for longer than they can stay solvent. I will not be surprised to see the S&P500 climb higher in 2024, but it won't shock me to see a significant drop either when I think of the political turmoil ahead of us, as well as unpredictable events like the war in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Please, let your inner Nostradamus free and tell me what your thoughts are for 2024.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's 2024 Market Prediction competition, which runs through December 20. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all contributors -- is one you don't want to miss. If you are interested in becoming a contributor and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!