jack-sooksan

Consistent with my theme for next year that mid and small-cap stocks likely outperform large-cap ones, it's worth looking at the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG). IMCG, managed by global investment firm BlackRock, is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth Index. This passively managed fund, launched on June 28, 2004, invests primarily in growth-oriented mid-cap companies across various sectors, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the growth potential of these firms.

Mid-cap stocks refer to the shares of companies that have a market capitalization-the total market value of a company's outstanding shares of stock-between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are often in the growth phase of their lifecycle, expected to increase profits, market share, and productivity. Mid-cap stocks provide a balance of growth and stability, making them an important component for portfolio diversification. They often offer a blend of the potential for growth, like small-cap stocks, and the stability of large-cap stocks. This combination can lead to a higher return, making mid-cap stocks particularly attractive to investors who are less risk-averse.

IMCG Holdings: A Closer Look

IMCG boasts a diverse portfolio with a broad depth of exposure, comprising 305 holdings. The most significant allocations are in the information technology, industrials, and healthcare sectors. Top holdings include:

Agilent Technologies (A): A prominent player in the life sciences tools & services industry, Agilent Technologies serves various end-markets, including pharma and biotech, chemical and energy, and food sectors. Despite its comparatively low forward revenue growth rate, Agilent is expected to deliver solid EBITDA, EPS, and cash flow improvements.

TransDigm Group (TDG): A key supplier of aircraft components, TransDigm Group holds a significant position in IMCG's industrial portfolio.

Marvell Technology (MRVL): As a part of IMCG's considerable exposure to the tech sector, Marvell Technology is a prominent semiconductor company.

Workday (WDAY): A major player in the corporate-facing apps and tech solutions space, Workday is another tech company in IMCG's portfolio.

No holding makes up more than 1.22% of the portfolio currently, making this quite well diversified relative to large market-cap weighted averages which are largely driven by just a selection number of stocks.

Sector Allocation and Weightings

The IMCG portfolio heavily leans towards the industrials sector, which constitutes 22.91% of its holdings. The technology and healthcare sectors follow closely, with 21.94% and 11.35% allocations, respectively.

Peer Comparison

When compared to similar funds like the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT), IMCG stands out due to its low expense ratio of 0.06% and a broader portfolio. Moreover, it has a lower turnover ratio and a higher average daily share volume, making it a preferred choice for many investors. IMCG has outperformed both as it tends to have a heavier allocation towards the large-cap side of mid-caps.

Pros and Cons of IMCG Investment

One of the key advantages of investing in IMCG is its focus on mid-cap companies with above-average growth rates. However, the fund's large-cap bias may disappoint investors seeking pure mid-cap exposure. It's certainly helped though over the last three years.

Conclusion

Investing in the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF provides exposure to a diverse portfolio of growth-oriented mid-cap companies. However, investors should be mindful of the fund's larger-cap bias. Considering these factors, along with its low expense ratio and broader portfolio compared to its peers, IMCG may be a suitable investment for those seeking exposure to growth-oriented mid-cap companies.