The Bears Are Starting To Capitulate, Which Is A Little Concerning

ryasick

Investors have not been dissuaded from piling into risk assets after a monster run up in the major market averages over the past seven weeks, no matter how hard Fed officials try to temper their enthusiasm. Chicago President Austan Goolsbee advised over the weekend that "we've made a lot of progress in 2023, but I still caution everyone, it's not done." Last Friday, New York Fed President John Williams stated that "we aren't really talking about rate cuts," which is laughable given that the latest Summary of Economic Projections is now forecasting three in 2024. Those don't miraculously appear unless discussed. Regardless, the Nasdaq 100 closed at another all-time high yesterday, and the S&P 500 rose for an eighth day in a row. The year-end rally continues.

Finviz

The reason hawkish rhetoric is no longer having its intended effect is that everyone knows it is hawkish rhetoric. Chairman Powell put his cards on the table last week, and they revealed several rates cuts next year that pave the way for a soft landing. That aligns with the bullish narrative I've been preaching for months, but as this year's most prominent bears capitulate one by one, the bullish side of the aisle is starting to get crowded. That is getting a little concerning.

Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, raised their price target for the S&P 500 from 4,700 to 5,100 this week. The obvious reason is that the index has already surpassed its November target, but Kostin notes that better-than-expected inflation data along with the Fed's pivot should result in lower inflation-adjusted yields that support higher stock prices. Additionally, lower yields are likely to result in better earnings growth in 2024 than the 5% he was projecting in November.

Piper Sandler's Michael Kantrowitz, who has been one of Wall Street's most ardent bears, acknowledged that the Fed's pivot has a clear bullish historical precedence and that he "was wrong this year on absolute returns for equities by a lot."

Morgan Stanley's extremely bearish Mike Wilson was forced to admit that the Fed's dovish pivot "is a bullish outcome for stocks," because it means that the odds of a soft landing have gone up significantly. He has yet to fully capitulate, as he left his price target for the S&P 500 at 4,500. Pride is a hard thing to swallow.

These year-end shifts from bearish to bullish outlooks are contributing to the surge in risk assets prices, but as more bears convert to bull, the number of potential buyers on the sidelines diminishes. In just the past few days CNN's Fear and Greed index has moved from Greed to the Extreme Greed zone.

CNN

CNN

This is obviously a contrarian indicator, and when it reaches extremes is when it becomes the most useful. While I am thrilled to see a bullish ending to the year on the tailcoats of the bullish outlook I have been promoting since it started, the lack of skepticism, pessimism, and fear in markets today has me growing increasingly cautious. That does not temper my enthusiasm for 2024, but it does have me pulling a few chips off the table in stocks and bonds to be able to capitalize on an inevitable pullback in prices in the coming weeks.