Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney: Stellar Turnaround In Action

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • Disney continues executing Bob Iger's bold strategic turnaround plan, and recent developments suggest that the plan is working.
  • The company has a strong positioning in the streaming industry, which will likely be the main revenue growth driver.
  • The management's strict financial discipline will help improve profitability as the company is already notably ahead of its initial cost-savings targets.
  • My valuation analysis suggests that DIS stock is around 30% undervalued.
Apple Unveils Movie Downloads For iTunes And Two New iPod Models

Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Disney (NYSE:DIS) from September aged well, as the stock outperformed the broader U.S. market by a wide margin over the last quarter. The company's fundamentals are improving as the management executes Bob Iger's transformation

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
3.99K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

c
coroscant72
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (4.19K)
@Dair Sansyzbayev - What...? The turn around is so spectacular that it has an activist investor seeking board seats and the eventual ousting of the CEO for gross underperformance.

It's products are doing so poorly that they've decided to just stop making most of them and you're touting this as "cost savings." Seriously...?

The only reason that DIS is higher than the last time you wrote a story on it is because the market has anticipated that the activist investor can right the ship, making it a battle ground stock, and basically invalidating your entire thesis in the process.

"The adjusted EPS is expected to expand YoY from $0.99 to $1.11."

So in other words, it's going from complete crap to slightly less complete crap...? So now they only need... 20 years of this same level of improvement to justify today's PPS?

And streaming. So they might, maybe be profitable in 2024, as long as they don't make too many products and don't lose too many customers because they're not making products... and be the last major streamer to achieve profitability? I mean they're just killing it.

I understand that difference in opinion make a market but just because and activist investor swooped in and the big boys are play chess with this stock doesn't validate your thesis. That's a post hoc fallacy on your part. The only thing besides this that has happened is DIS is, for the very short term, losing less money by not making a product than it is losing customers. That is not a sustainable business model.

Peltz is the only hope that longs have, and Peltz is the only reason the stock is higher.
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (776)
Another ignorant SA writer.
DIS is never going to be the same as 3 years ago. Its a STRONG SELL
NY TIMES had a 2 page negative article a few days ago, basically saying DIS is out-dated and Iger a loser.
I will buy at 75!
s
smelly_farts
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (1K)
72 PE, if I recall correctly they also were projecting 23 earnings to be materially higher than 2022, giving them an attractive forward PE.

Obviously their 2023 EPS came in under last years, but I’m sure they’re going to increase EPS by 3x this year.

In reality this thing will be lucky to keep its head above $90. Iger is driving this into the earths core. How many movies with a budget over $200 million did Disney lose money on this year? Disgusting.
Contrarian Max profile picture
Contrarian Max
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (718)
PE over 20 just dont see how this company grows with management that seems to hate making good products and is more concerned with political messaging. It did not beat inflation this year while S&P 500 will end the year 20% up. Swing trades only DIS is not investable.
s
smelly_farts
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (1K)
@Contrarian Max PE over 70
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
DIS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.