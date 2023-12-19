gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Ferrari's Double Top May Point to Near-Term Weakness in the Context of a Strong Secular Long-Term Story

Luxury car maker Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is one of the top performing companies within the U.S. stock market with over a 60% year to date return. The company's brand visibility is high, yet its common stock is rather low profile, allowing RACE to serve as a Stealth Rally candidate. Many times the best stocks in the market are the companies that people aren't fiercely debating and are rising quietly in the background.

The stock recently formed a double top after a ferocious 20% rally since November alone, and essentially revisited its 2021 valuation range high of 50-55X Forward P/E.

Our core view is that Ferrari's long-term potential remains intact and that the current double-top formation is simply a short-term setback that may first reset the stock back into the $330 area (pre-breakout level). I expect the revisit to $330 to be a rather high probability event now that RACE has exhibited relative weakness against SPY and QQQ, and its high correlation and beta will mean that the next market retracement will adversely impact the shares even further - though significant downside has limits due to its strong fundamentals.

The company's strong fundamentals (discussed below) and premier positioning in the marketplace means that deep corrections will eventually be bought - the only question is at what point is this company a de-risked long-term investment.

Ferrari Double Top (YCharts)

Let's Discuss their Recent Business Fundamentals and Potential Catalysts

Ferrari is renowned as a manufacturer of aspirational luxury sports cars. Its origins trace back to 1939 when Enzo Ferrari founded it as Alfa Romeo's racing division. The first Ferrari-branded car was produced in 1947. Initially, Ferrari was majority-owned by Fiat, which changed after its merger with Chrysler, leading to Ferrari's spin-off in 2016. The company has also been involved in manufacturing engineers for Maserati and earning revenues from Formula One sponsorships.

Ferrari Business Model by Region (Ferrari)

Ferrari's success in Formula One is legendary, having secured 16 constructors' and 15 drivers' championships, with over 234 Grand Prix victories. This racing triumph has significantly contributed to Ferrari's reputation.

Ferrari's strategy intertwines its racing heritage with its core products, leading to technological advancements and high performance in its cars. The brand symbolizes craftsmanship and status, catering to a high net-worth clientele. The company maintains exclusivity by producing limited volumes, allowing for strong pricing power and revenue resilience. Ferrari's product range includes traditional sports cars, Gran Turismo (GT), and custom bespoke models, catering to diverse client needs. Because of this, Ferrari shows resiliency during periods of economic uncertainty, such as the pandemic in 2020.

Between 2007 and 2022, Ferrari exhibited strong revenue growth, averaging 8% per year, while its car production volume grew by an average of 5% annually. This spread between revenue and volume growth highlights the company's strong pricing power over the years. Ferrari's growth strategy is an outlier from other auto companies, which generally rely on volume to be a major contributor to growth. For Ferrari, premium pricing will be the key contributor, with volume only expected to contribute low single digits.

Ferrari EBITDA (Ferrari)

The Capgemini 2022 World Wealth Report found that the population of high-net-worth individuals has been growing at an annual rate of 6% from 2014 to 2021. In addition, Knight Frank's Wealth Report projects that the global population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals will expand at a rate of approximately 5% annually from 2021 to 2026. This trend suggests a promising opportunity for Ferrari to tap into an expanding market of affluent customers.

According to Morningstar, Ferrari's average economic profit margin (ROIC minus weighted average cost of capital) since 2006 is 20 percentage points. The next three closest automakers to Ferrari's performance are Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and BMW at 13, 10, and 8 percentage points, respectively.

As mentioned before, Ferrari's success is highly dependent on the strength of the brand image and success in Formula One. The company has heavily reinvested in its brand image. Since 2012, Ferrari has spent around 20% of its revenue on R&D, twice as much as other auto companies.

While Ferrari currently does not produce electric vehicles, it plans to introduce its first EV model in 2025, ambitiously aiming for EVs to comprise 40% of sales by 2030. The engine will be entirely designed and produced by Ferrari and it plans to also design and manufacture its own power electronic components and electric motors. Ferrari's e-building facility is expected to open in mid-2024.

The company's premier position in the marketplace comes with a premium valuation attached, with its forward P/E multiple and EV/EBITDA multiple near its multi-year range highs at 47X and 27X, respectively.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Based on Ferrari's valuation relative to its own history, the company is priced for a stronger outlook in the coming years.

What must be noted is that consensus revenue growth is starting to moderate in the years ahead with 17% growth in 2023, and 8% in 2024 compared with 19% in 2022 and 23% in 2021. Ferrari delivered sales of EUR5.1B in 2022, after a 19% rise in shipments to 13,221 units. Last year included record volumes as production returned to normal, and sponsorship revenues also increased. Strong demand and a large order book also sees the 2023 production year delivering a solid outcome

That being said, in the consensus estimates for the years ahead looking into 2024-2025 is that top line growth will moderate into the high single digits.

I believe this is the primary reason that Ferrari has recently seen its shares see a modest step back as Fund Managers employ sector rotation to re-place capital in areas that are likely to see revenue, EBITDA, and EPS estimates grow at higher than expected clips.

Ferrari Revenue Outlook (YCharts)

Risks, Thoughts on Entry & Valuation

We think Ferrari's double top formation is a confluence of sector rotation into small and mid caps that are likely to benefit from falling long-term interest rates as well as profit taking in a name that is expected to see operating growth moderate slightly in the years ahead.

Because RACE has characteristics similar to a luxury brand than a traditional automaker, its moat includes excellent pricing power and margins as well as strong cash flow and returns on capital derived from its strong brand and reputation for designing high-performance cars. This makes the transition to EVs likely more smooth than a traditional automaker such as Ford or GM.

In terms of risks, any decline in production quality which leads to product recalls and safety issues would damage the key Ferrari brand. Other risks include poor F1 performance, which could degrade brand equity and weaken its value proposition among affluent buyers. These risks are manageable I believe given their strong execution.

We rate the company as fully valued in the 350-360/share region where the double top occurred, and that today's level is still too close to its historical valuation range high.

I believe Investors will have plenty of opportunities for better levels in RACE in the future and that it's best to keep Ferrari on the watchlist for now as the $330/share pre-breakout level is now the next logical target. Now $345.