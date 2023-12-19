KE ZHUANG

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) showcased a remarkable performance during Q3 2023. The company experienced a slight decrease in net sales compared to the previous quarter but increased as compared to Q3 2022. There was a significant increase in net income per diluted share, indicating strong profit margins and efficient operations. First Solar also maintained a substantial net cash balance, despite a minor decrease from the previous quarter, largely due to investments in increasing manufacturing capabilities. This piece focuses on First Solar's financial results from Q3 2023 and presents the technical analysis of the stocks to uncover investment prospects. The analysis indicates that the stock price has established a robust long-term foundation and appears poised for a market surge.

A Look at the Financial Health of First Solar

First Solar achieved net sales of $801.09 million in Q3 2023, a slight decrease of $10 million from Q2 2023, but increased significantly from the $628.99 in Q3 2022. The decrease in net sales for Q3 was primarily attributed to a reduced volume of modules sold. Moreover, the company reported a substantial increase in net income per diluted share, reaching $2.50 compared to $1.59 in Q2 2023. This increase indicates a substantial profit margin and efficient operational management, highlighting the company's ability to translate sales into earnings effectively. The chart below outlines the quarterly revenue and net income, displaying a positive trend. Notably, the net income has experienced a dramatic increase, reaching $268.40 million in Q3 2023, a significant turnaround from the considerable loss in Q3 2022.

Data by YCharts

The company's financial stability is further evidenced by the net cash balance, which stood at $1.3 billion at the end of the third quarter. Although there was a minor decline from the $1.5 billion reported in the previous quarter, primarily attributed to capital investments in expanding manufacturing capacities, this strong cash balance emphasizes First Solar's robust financial standing and ability to finance future growth endeavors.

First Solar has maintained its full-year 2023 revenue guidance while raising the mid-point of EPS guidance from $7.50 to $7.60. This adjustment reflects the company's confidence in its operational efficiency and profitability for the full year.

A key quarter highlight was the year-to-date net bookings of 27.8 GW, with 6.8 GW added since the Q2 earnings call. The average selling price of $0.30 per watt, excluding India, indicates competitive pricing in the solar module market. This robust booking rate and an expected sales backlog of 81.8 GW position First Solar favorably for sustained revenue streams in the coming quarters. Moreover, the company's operational performance was strong, with a significant operating income of $272.75 million for Q3 2023, a notable turnaround from the operating loss in Q3 2022.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, First Solar's total assets have considerably increased in 2023, reaching $9.583 as of Q3 2023. This asset growth further solidifies the company's strong market position and ability to invest in future growth opportunities.

Data by YCharts

Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar, highlighted the company's continuous advancement and trajectory toward long-term growth, underscoring its commitment to investing in manufacturing and technological developments. The emphasis on a balanced business model, focusing on customer and shareholder value, is a strategic approach to technology innovation and manufacturing excellence.

Overall, First Solar's financial performance in Q3 2023, as reflected in the increase in net sales and net income, demonstrates the company's resilience and strategic prowess in a competitive market. The growth in total assets and a strong cash balance further reinforce its market position and readiness for future investments. With a focus on customer and shareholder value and strategic investments in technology and manufacturing, First Solar is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and success in the renewable energy sector.

Setting the Stage for Market Surge

The monthly chart below presents a solid bullish technical outlook for First Solar. It reveals that the stock price formed a substantial bottom throughout a period of consolidation from 2013 to 2022. This consolidation phase presents that a swift rebound followed each market correction. The period also established a resistance level, illustrated by the red trend line in the monthly chart. This resistance was breached in August 2020 marking a pivotal moment in the stock's technical performance.

This surge in 2020 was primarily driven by a global shift towards renewable energy, fueled by increasing environmental concerns and supportive government policies worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the focus on sustainable and resilient energy solutions. First Solar, known for its efficient and innovative photovoltaic (PV) technology, became a preferred choice for investors looking to capitalize on the green energy wave. This momentum was sustained into 2023, bolstered by further technological advancements in solar energy, increased adoption of solar power in both residential and commercial sectors, and the extension of solar investment tax credits in various countries. Moreover, First Solar's strategic expansion into new markets and its commitment to reducing manufacturing costs enhanced its competitive edge, contributing to continued investor confidence and the resultant increase in the stock price.

FSLR Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

However, the stock price peaked at $232 in May 2023, which is considered overbought according to the RSI indicator. Subsequently, there was a correction, with the price descending to find support, a movement mirrored by the RSI settling at a mid-level. Notably, the stock established strong support at the November lows of $129.21, swiftly reversing to form a bullish hammer candlestick pattern. This pattern underscores the resilience of the price and suggests a potential continuation of bullish momentum.

A significant buy signal emerged when the stock price corrected to the red trend line, discovering support at the May 2022 bottom of $59.60. This pivotal moment signals continued market optimism, marked with a blue circle on the monthly chart. The dip in November 2023 is viewed as a chance to accumulate long positions, preparing investors for a projected uptick in First Solar's stock value.

The bullish momentum of First Solar is even more evident in the weekly chart, which shows a compelling buy signal in 2022, characterized by a triple bottom pattern at price points of $61.24, $59.60, and $60.96. This robust formation and a solid weekly candle in the last week underscores the market's resilience and signal potential for further upward movement. Given this bullish price pattern and the recent demonstration of price strength, investors may consider buying First Solar stocks at current levels, with expectations of market surge.

FSLR Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

First Solar operates in the highly competitive and dynamic renewable energy sector. Despite its strong performance in Q3 2023, the company faces market risks related to intense competition. The global solar energy market has numerous players, including new entrants who may introduce more advanced or cost-effective technologies. This competition could pressure First Solar to innovate and reduce prices to maintain its market share continuously.

First Solar's expansion and operations in the international market expose it to geopolitical risks and regulatory uncertainties. Changes in government policies, trade tariffs, and subsidies in key markets can significantly impact the company's performance. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and trade disputes can disrupt supply chains and increase operational costs. Political agendas often influence the global shift towards renewable energy, making the industry susceptible to policy changes that can affect First Solar's growth trajectory and profitability. From a technical perspective, if the monthly closing price falls below $129, it could undermine the robust bullish sentiment and potentially lead to further decreases in value.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, First Solar's financial performance in Q3 2023 highlights its resilience and strategic prowess in the competitive renewable energy market. The company's net income significantly increased, demonstrating strong profit margins and operational efficiency. Maintaining a substantial net cash balance, even with a minor decrease due to investments in manufacturing capabilities, underscores First Solar's solid financial standing and readiness for future growth.

Moreover, the company's stock has shown a promising technical outlook, forming a substantial bottom and indicating potential for upward momentum. The strong base established from 2013 to 2022, culminating in a significant breakout, coupled with the bullish hammer candlestick pattern observed in November 2023, underscores a pronounced bullish trend in the price. This bullish trend is supported by First Solar's strategic expansion, technological advancements, and a focus on competitive pricing. However, it's important to consider market risks, including intense competition in the solar energy sector and geopolitical and regulatory uncertainties that could impact the company's performance. Investors may consider buying First Solar stock at current price levels, anticipating a market surge.