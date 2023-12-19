Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Simon Property Group For The Future Yield

Dec. 19, 2023 11:45 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Stock8 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Simon Property Group, Inc. has considerable recovery potential and a rapidly restoring dividend, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • The company's dividend has almost returned to pre-cut levels. Yet, the dividend coverage has materially improved over the coverage of 2019.
  • Simon Property Group's well-located portfolio helps it weather downturns better than competitors, contributing to the rapid dividend restoration.
  • The high "A" rated debt make the recovery potential of the stock more predictable than lower quality issues.
  • This is one of the better contrarian investment opportunities around.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Drone footage of logistic center in UK

CHUNYIP WONG

So many times, I hear that large mature companies just do not have the potential that smaller companies have. Left out of the conversation is the fact that smaller companies often get off track and give up a lot of

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.42K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 12:33 PM
Comments (14.83K)
Bought in August 2023...so far pleased , not a large position ( 163) because of cost but will watch and see what happens.

Allday
R
Robert Rio
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (1.48K)
I take profits when the position gets too big but I got in at the right price and it has been an exceptional investment. Taking the "let your winners run" approach.
slodon28 profile picture
slodon28
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (823)
I got lucky and bought my first shares of SPG back in August.
I now have 100 shares at a cost of $117.17
Even a blind squirrel gets lucky every once in awhile.
M
MrSlate
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (1.8K)
I hold two mall reits Simon Property and Macerich, that I bought a couple years at much lower price levels. At this point, Simon is approaching the Morningstar fair market value price of $150 and I consider more of a hold. Meanwhile, Macerich has risen even more during this time from around $9 at my purchase to $15.82 today, but it still has a good deal of potential ahead based on a Morningstar fair market value of $25 to $26. It’s has more debt and risk than Simon, but as interest rates have declined, may have more total return potential in the years ahead compared to Simon (MAC was crushed and fell from $92 to $7 per share over several years with more room for recovery).
D
DividendLiving
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (159)
What is your price target?
u
usiah
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (14.02K)
Bought pre-covid, so I'm still a little underwater. Glad I kept it. Trust management.

Retired income investor
Honus profile picture
Honus
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (1.34K)
I respect your work, but this is insane. SPG is, by my math, up 38% now in less than 8 weeks. It's now yielding 5.2%, less than 3-month CDs from Schwab, Fidelity, take your pick. Buying SPG with that YoC, after that run, is not something I can endorse. I appreciate that we may melt up from here, but if we don't, and I have to look back and review that purchase, I couldn't justify it.
dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (553)
Stock is up 36% in 2 months seems late to be buying here.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.