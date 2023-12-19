Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity CEFs: Owners Of SRV Take Notice

Dec. 19, 2023
Summary

  • In the last Equity CEF Performances update on December 8th, I said we were headed for a boom-or-bust this week with CPI, PPI and the Federal Reserve decision on tap.
  • And BOOM it was, after a more dovish Fed and Jerome Powell surprised everyone on Wednesday and started forecasting rate cuts next year in their dot plot plans.
  • Was this political or do they see something the markets don't see in 2024? Who knows, but for now, it is bullish until we get into next year and actually see.
  • It was another ALL-everything ramp-up week as rate hikes become a distant memory while rate cuts are now projected. Everyone seems to be throwing off their cover-ups and jumping in the pool while the only question is, who's left?
  • For the week, the S&P 500 was up +2.0% while the Nasdaq 100-Index was up +3.4%. Not to be outdone, the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index was up +5.5%. Heck, even CEFs joined the party for a change.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Win McNamee

The Equity CEF Performance spreadsheet updated through December 15th, 2023 is now available. To access, hit the link below:

EquityCEFPerformances.12.15.2023.xlsx

Wall Street got its Christmas gift from the Federal Reserve and Jerome Powell last week, and many

Press Release Source: NXG Investment Management
12

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

This article was written by

12.02K Followers

Douglas Albo has been a financial professional for 20+ years and a registered investment advisor over a decade. His background includes several years at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. He has been covering equity CEFs on Seeking Alpha for well over a decade as well.

Douglas is the leader of the investing group CEFs: Income + Opportunity where he provides coverage of the best ideas in equity CEFs. Features of the group include: analysis of tax-advantaged distribution funds, real time trading alerts and ideas, weekly performance spreadsheets, a portfolio guide updated every 2 weeks, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, QQQ, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

