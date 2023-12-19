Equity CEFs: Owners Of SRV Take Notice

The Equity CEF Performance spreadsheet updated through December 15th, 2023 is now available. To access, hit the link below:
EquityCEFPerformances.12.15.2023.xlsx
Wall Street got its Christmas gift from the Federal Reserve and Jerome Powell last week, and many are asking what was the motivation was for the hard pivot?
But if you are an investor in the markets, equity and/or bonds, it probably doesn't matter, as the outlook until year-end is still going to be bullish. In fact, it's just a question of how many investors are still on the sidelines waiting to jump in on any pullback.
What could cause a pullback besides being just being completely overbought at this point? Probably the only wrench that could be thrown into the gears of this bull machine, short of a black-swan event around the world, would be a tick back up in inflation.
And this week's economic calendar does include the Fed's favorite inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on Friday, and if the core PCE inches up (excludes food and energy), that could be cause for a brief selloff.
There's also a number of other economic reports set to come out during the week (see below) which, in normal times, could be market moving. But I'm not sure if any of them will be capable of derailing the overwhelmingly bullish sentiment in the markets, except for a moment or two, which would only allow the 'Johnny-come-lately' investors an opportunity to jump in.
Here is next week's Economic Calendar:
So, it's probably best to stay on cruise control and not make any big changes in your portfolio until year-end. In other words, just keep riding this train up.
Equity CEFs
I'll save most of my comments for tomorrow when the updated Equity CEF/ETF Portfolio Guide comes out. But there's a couple things I want to point out right away.
First, if you still own the NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV), $34.50 closing market price, and noticed its NAV jump to $45.84 overnight, up +$8.11 or 21.5%, that is completely wrong.
Yes, it appears that the Rights Offering proceeds hit the NAV overnight, which were roughly $24 million, but what was not included was the added shares, which are expected to be 728,317 new shares added to the 2,184,190 outstanding shares.
So when you add those in, I calculate the NAV actually dropped last week to $36.33 from $37.17. Besides, the offering was at a discount (88%) to the current NAV so there's no way it could be accretive.
Here is SRV's Preliminary Results of its Rights Offering announcement:
So don't get lulled into thinking this is great news for SRV. If there is a spike up due to the misunderstanding, I would be a seller. SRV is also near the top of Sheet3 of the Equity CEF Performance spreadsheet (link above), so that's not a good sign, either.
Note: After initiating SRV a Strong Buy in late 2020 when it was at $18.28, I downgraded the shares last year and then sold the last of my shares on July 8th, 2023 at $38.86 while downgrading the fund to a Sell (or Negative rating now)
But while we're on Sheet3, I would draw your attention to the bottom one-third of the sheet to look for some potential rebound ideas in 2024. Not all of them are attractive, but I do think we'll see some bounces as money moves into some of these undervalued funds whose MKT prices didn't keep up with their NAVs.
Again, I wouldn't buy any of these until after they go ex-dividend this month (some already have), but I would be putting a list together right now. And who knows, after this week's developments, leveraged CEFs may be where the real opportunities lie instead of the option-income CEFs now.
I'll go over some of those tomorrow.
