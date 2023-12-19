Equity CEFs: Owners Of SRV Take Notice

Win McNamee

The Equity CEF Performance spreadsheet updated through December 15th, 2023 is now available. To access, hit the link below:

Wall Street got its Christmas gift from the Federal Reserve and Jerome Powell last week, and many are asking what was the motivation was for the hard pivot?

But if you are an investor in the markets, equity and/or bonds, it probably doesn't matter, as the outlook until year-end is still going to be bullish. In fact, it's just a question of how many investors are still on the sidelines waiting to jump in on any pullback.

What could cause a pullback besides being just being completely overbought at this point? Probably the only wrench that could be thrown into the gears of this bull machine, short of a black-swan event around the world, would be a tick back up in inflation.

And this week's economic calendar does include the Fed's favorite inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on Friday, and if the core PCE inches up (excludes food and energy), that could be cause for a brief selloff.

There's also a number of other economic reports set to come out during the week (see below) which, in normal times, could be market moving. But I'm not sure if any of them will be capable of derailing the overwhelmingly bullish sentiment in the markets, except for a moment or two, which would only allow the 'Johnny-come-lately' investors an opportunity to jump in.

Here is next week's Economic Calendar:

So, it's probably best to stay on cruise control and not make any big changes in your portfolio until year-end. In other words, just keep riding this train up.

Equity CEFs

I'll save most of my comments for tomorrow when the updated Equity CEF/ETF Portfolio Guide comes out. But there's a couple things I want to point out right away.

First, if you still own the NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV), $34.50 closing market price, and noticed its NAV jump to $45.84 overnight, up +$8.11 or 21.5%, that is completely wrong.

Yes, it appears that the Rights Offering proceeds hit the NAV overnight, which were roughly $24 million, but what was not included was the added shares, which are expected to be 728,317 new shares added to the 2,184,190 outstanding shares.

So when you add those in, I calculate the NAV actually dropped last week to $36.33 from $37.17. Besides, the offering was at a discount (88%) to the current NAV so there's no way it could be accretive.

Here is SRV's Preliminary Results of its Rights Offering announcement: