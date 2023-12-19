Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eli Lilly Looks Overvalued, Buy Pfizer Instead

Dec. 19, 2023 12:56 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) StockLLY9 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer has underperformed compared to Eli Lilly in recent years, but now appears to be a more attractive investment with fewer risks.
  • Pfizer is more diversified, while Eli Lilly is heavily dependent on a single drug, making it riskier.
  • Pfizer is priced for disaster and offers a higher dividend yield, making it a better investment option than Eli Lilly.
Indianapolis - April 2016: Eli Lilly and Company V

jetcityimage

Article Thesis

While Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has had an excellent run in recent years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been a disappointment. But today, Pfizer seems like the more attractive investment and has, I believe, fewer execution and valuation risks

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.73K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

S
Sanwright7
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (1)
You have totally missed the boat on this one. Mounjaro and now zepbound are MIRACLE drugs! Just check out the Facebook pages dedicated to success stories. Check out tiktok, Instagram... the buzz from current users is beyond amazing. But the stock now... it's going to triple. You r welcome!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (7.26K)
Excellent advice based upon a solid analysis. I have posted comments on other articles indicating that I had previously trimmed PFE after disappointment in its diet pill results, but last week increased my position by 33% at a price of $26.20 following an incredible cascade of capitulation.

Even after its price increase today, the 6+% dividend, low p/e, and prospects for the Seagen pipeline that are already being realized make PFE one of the cheapest stocks trading at a discount from its valuation today. Accordingly, I have been selling overpriced stocks (e.g., BX, BLK and AVGO), and trimming stocks that have exceeded my shorter term price targets (e.g., CB, PNC and TFC), but buying PFE at its current price.
M
Money 29
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (5.69K)
LLY, management much better than PFE. Would like to see new management at PFE. LLY, is overvalued and PFE, is fair valued with a nice yield.
r
rockjcp
Today, 1:10 PM
Comments (8.37K)
Excellent analysis. Pfe now the better buy!
h
hopeneverdies3036
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (209)
BMY is also a good alternative. What other good pharma choices are there?
David/David profile picture
David/David
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (1.28K)
Eli Lilly is dependent on a single drug? You mean the Alzheimer's franchise? The obesity franchise? The latter actually has two drugs, one a second generation if I recall properly. As for Pfizer's underperformance, it will take quite a bit to retool. As a physician in the industry, I know of few of my fellow physicians who see much downside for the next several years for Lilly. Pfizer is more problematic. The numbers may suggest Pfizer is a great value stock. Maybe it is. But I know of few people who think it has better prospects than Lilly. Obesity is to the 21st century what heart disease was to the 20th century.
Thomas Mazzarino profile picture
Thomas Mazzarino
Today, 1:14 PM
Comments (2.37K)
@David/David Everyone knows Lilly's prospects are better than Pfizer's, but that is not the issue at hand. The issue is whether Lilly's prospects relative to its price are better than Pfizer's. The answer is simple - absolutely not.
L
Languy
Today, 1:38 PM
Comments (152)
@David/David ,
I totally agree with you.
If Johnathan had compared LLY to NVO, his article would have been far more interesting.
T
Trey1963
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (51)
@Thomas Mazzarino compare their history. pfizer is and always will be garbage
