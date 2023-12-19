Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TG Therapeutics: The Revenue Beat Isn't What It Looks Like

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. stock has gone up a lot due to a Q3 revenue beat.
  • However, look closely at the Q3 numbers, and you can see Briumvi wasn't responsible for the revenue beat.
  • Briumvi hasn't done as well as it should have.

Paper currency blowing out of open window

Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

My TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) article hasn’t aged well. The stock is up 167% at last count since my “sell” rating, and there’s a guy here on Seeking Alpha who has bet that TGTX will go

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-


Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. 

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you. 



This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
17.34K Followers

Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.

They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

humour profile picture
humour
Today, 1:47 PM
Comments (868)
Please stop with these short hit pieces . You already embarrassed yourself. Let it go, you cant be right in bios all the time, otherwise you would not be writing on SA to get paid.
Wild Tiger Trading profile picture
Wild Tiger Trading
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (42)
You are SO wrong about this stock/company! Do you not realize they have the best MS drug on the market right now? They are well on there way to taking market share, etc. Earnings and scripts will keep growing for a long time here. This stock will be much higher 6-12 months out with the good possibility it gets bought out.
p
papaloapan
Today, 1:38 PM
Comments (313)
After your long and disastrous promotion of this stock, perhaps it is not surprising that you should be the only one that noticed the licensing fee was non recurring.

You sold, leave it be.
J
Jimghad
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (5.42K)
Only time will tell.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TGTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.