Today, we put Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) in the spotlight for the first time. The company came public during the IPO/SPAC boom in 2020/2021 that was largely fueled by the Federal Reserve's easy money policies at that time. As with most companies that came public during that era, the long-term shareholders of Avidity are currently underwater. Besides the catchy ticker symbol, Avidity recently expanded a partnership with a large drug concern. A sign better times are on the horizon? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

This clinical-staged biotech concern is headquartered in San Diego, CA. The company is focused on developing antibody oligonucleotide conjugates [AOC] that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. Avidity's developmental approach is to design candidates that combine the proven technology of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) with the precision and potency of oligonucleotide therapies.

By doing so, Avidity believes it can treat previously untreatable tissue and cell types. This would open new potential treatments for patients. The stock currently trades at just under nine bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $640 million.

The company has several early-stage candidates within its pipeline. The most advanced of these are targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 or DM1, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy or FSHD, and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD.

Recent Developments:

In late November, Avidity disclosed an expanded partnership with drug giant Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) to jointly develop and commercialize multiple cardiovascular drugs. As part of the deal, Avidity will receive a $60 million upfront payment from Bristol as well as a $40 million equity investment. The entire deal could potentially be worth $2.3 billion of regulatory and development milestones in addition to royalties on any commercialized products.

As part of the agreement, Bristol will fund all future R&D and commercial activities of up to five cardiovascular targets. This will be developed using Avidity's platform technology. Avidity has had a partnership arrangement with Myocardia, a unit of BMY, since 2021.

In mid-August, the company announced that AOC 1044, which is targeting DMD, was granted Orphan Drug status by the FDA. Data from a mid-stage study for AOC1044 to treat DMD should be disclosed shortly.

The company disclosed positive data about its candidate AOC1001 in October. This candidate is targeting DM1. More data from a study MARINA-OLE is scheduled out in the first half of 2024. The company is also finalizing the Phase 3 study design and global regulatory path for AOC 1001. The FDA lifted the clinical hold around this candidate in May.

Data from a preliminary assessment around its candidate AOC1020 to treat FSHD in approximately half of the participants in a study FORTITUDE™ trial is also scheduled to be out in the first half of 2024.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is quite sanguine about Avidity's prospects. Since November, five analyst firms including Needham and Wells Fargo have reissued Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $23 to $50 a share.

Approximately 20% of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. Several insiders disposed of approximately $1.7 million worth of stock collectively in the first quarter of this year. There has been no insider activity in this name since that time, however. Avidity ended the third quarter of 2023 with just over $540 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $52.3 million for the quarter. Management has stated the company has funding in place to fund all planned activities into the second half of 2025. The recent $60 million cash infusion from the expanded partnership with Bristol should help.

Verdict:

The recent deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb was a nice vote of confidence in Avidity's developmental platform and approach. It also provided a nice upfront payment and equity investment from the drug giant. Avidity has several data readouts on the near-term horizon and multiple "shots on goal" within its pipeline. The analyst community is also optimistic about the company's longer-term prospects.

That said, Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is several years away from any potential commercialization and will likely have to do a capital raise at some point in 2024. Most likely the second half of the year. In addition, finding information on the company is somewhat challenging. The company has posted no investor presentations I can find, nor do its conference call transcripts appear on Seeking Alpha. Therefore, the stock only merits a small "watch item" for now for aggressive investors within a well-diversified biotech portfolio, pending further developments.