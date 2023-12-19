Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exponent: Largely Mixed, With A Positive Bias

Dec. 19, 2023 2:40 PM ETExponent, Inc. (EXPO) Stock
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • Exponent Inc. is a 55-year-old company that provides engineering and scientific consulting services to global clients.
  • The company has seen sub-par performance in 2023, with its stock slumping by 13% while its peers delivered 14% returns.
  • Weak conditions in the consumer electronics segment could continue to impact sales, but cost adjustments are expected to improve its EBITDA profile with potential margin improvement of 100bps till FY25.
  • We like the dividend theme and the valuation on offer.
  • The charts are not too compelling or distressing, implying fair risk-reward.
Business people, computer and analytics monitoring corporate statistics of graph or chart on screen at office. Employee women in teamwork collaboration looking at company data or analysis on PC

LumiNola

Company Snapshot

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO), is a 55-year-old company that has been providing premium engineering and scientific consulting services for global clients, which it renders via 950+ consulting staff which include scientists, engineers, physicians, and business consultants. Even though EXPO’s advisory services are tapped by

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.13K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EXPO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXPO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXPO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.