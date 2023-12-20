Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Consider These 3 SWAN Stocks To Collect Dividends Almost Monthly

Dec. 20, 2023 11:00 AM ETMRK, PG, PEP2 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • All 3 stocks listed in this article give investors an alternative to monthly-paying dividend stocks and an additional way to collect dividends on an (almost) monthly basis.
  • All 3 companies have faced challenges in 2023, but buying beaten-down stocks at fair value is a good strategy for dividend investing.
  • All 3 are high-quality businesses that have long track records of paying safe and growing dividends for the long term.
  • With rate cuts expected in 2024, all 3 are poised to see their share prices increase.

Young Business Boys Making Money

RichVintage

Introduction

The picture above perfectly describes the feeling I get when my dividends hit my brokerage account. I've been focusing over the years on balancing my account between collecting a decent yield from stocks that I consider to be

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.5K Followers
I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (4.03K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed this article please like and follow for more content on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments if you own these 3 companies and what are some of your favorite dividend stocks.
D
DamieteBriggs
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (16)
@The Dividend Collectuh but who pays in December?

Own PEP and MRK. I used to own PG and I sold it for Unilever, that is an investing blunder that hunts me till date.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRK--
Merck & Co., Inc.
PG--
The Procter & Gamble Company
PEP--
PepsiCo, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.