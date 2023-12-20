RichVintage

Introduction

The picture above perfectly describes the feeling I get when my dividends hit my brokerage account. I've been focusing over the years on balancing my account between collecting a decent yield from stocks that I consider to be of the highest quality to hold for the long term. I also get a lot of excitement from watching my snowball grow every time one of my holdings raises its dividend or I buy additional shares from reinvesting.

Collecting dividends monthly instead of quarterly gives an investor an advantage to compound at a much quicker rate. Instead of 4 times, you get paid 12. I'm sure most SA readers know about collecting dividends from popular, monthly-paying stocks like Realty Income (O). But what about collecting dividends monthly from stocks that pay on a quarterly basis? It takes some due diligence to find stocks that are not only of the highest quality, but ones that can pay a growing dividend for a long period of time. In this article, I list 3 stocks considered to be of the highest quality that pays a quarterly dividend, but due to their payment schedules, investors get paid on a near monthly basis.

#1 Merck & Co (MRK) (JAN, APR, JUL, OCT)

The number one stock on this list is Merck & Co. MRK is a healthcare company that operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical & Animal Health. The pharmaceutical segments offer human health products in oncology, hospital acute care, and neuroscience, as well as vaccine products. In the animal health segment, they market veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions & services to name a few. Additionally, they serve drug wholesalers & retailers, hospitals, government agencies, and veterinarians. The company has been around for over a century and was founded in 1891.

The company has not had a great year in 2023 and like the other two companies on this list, they've faced plenty of headwinds. But as I like to say, one man's dividend trash is another man's dividend treasure. Actually, I totally just made that up as I was writing but you get my point. There have nothing better than collecting safe dividends from stocks that have been beaten down. Buying them at fair value or undervalued is always the goal when dividend investing. Yes, getting paid a dividend alleviates some of the pain from a bear market, but if you bought the stock when it was overvalued, that hurts more.

In the market, there is always something to worry about. The market seems optimistic from the last FED meeting, and we saw a small rally before stocks retracted again. There's been talks of a mild recession which is expected to occur sometime in the next year. I try not to worry about those things as they are out of my control. But what I can control is the stocks I buy to pay me on a particular schedule, continuing my path toward financial freedom. You can see MRK is down in the last year by nearly 4% and now trades closer to its 52-week low at the time of writing.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Safety

One thing as a dividend investor I like to see from my holdings is that their dividend is well-covered by cash flows. Of course, growing revenues and earnings are great but free cash flow is my go-to metric. A company whose dividend is well-covered by growing cash flows and a low payout ratio also tells a story about management. The lower the payout ratio, the more cash the company has to reinvest back into itself. It can also use the extra cash to pay down debt, increase buybacks, etc. It also reassures investors that not only will they likely continue paying a dividend, but that it will grow for a long time as well. You can see the Quant rating gives Merck a grade of A- and A+ for dividend safety & growth.

Seeking Alpha

The company saw its earnings slump significantly in Q2 which increased its earnings payout ratio well above the safe level of 60%. But during Q3 earnings released back in October, the pharmaceutical giant beat estimates on the top and bottom line. The Q2 miss was due to a NON-GAAP loss including a charge of $4.02 per share for the acquisition of Prometheus. During Q3, MRK posted EPS of $2.13, beating analysts' estimates by $0.18, and revenue of $16 billion, beating estimates by $730 million. This was on the strength of KEYTRUDA sales which grew 17% to $6.3 billion. GARDASIL and LAGEVRIO sales also grew 13% and 47%, respectively. This strong growth allowed management to raise worldwide sales to a range of $59.7 billion to $60.2 billion for the full year.

Despite the earnings slump, the dividend has been well-covered by free cash flow. Since 2021, Merck & Co has maintained a very safe FCF payout ratio so even with the recent earnings decline, investors in MRK shouldn't worry about the dividend. Furthermore, the company raised the dividend by 5.5% in November from $0.73 to $0.77 extending their streak to 12 years of increases and more than a half-century of uninterrupted dividend payments. In the chart below you can see the payout ratio has been sitting in a comfortable range since being elevated during COVID and expected to decline in the next 12 months.

Author creation

#2 Procter & Gamble (PG) (FEB, MAY, AUG, NOV)

Procter & Gamble is a company that needs no introduction and, like Merck, they too have been around since the 1800s. And almost everyone either uses or has used their products before. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. From shampoos, deodorants, toothbrushes & toothpaste, laundry detergents, and personal health care items such as Pepto-Bismol. If you take a look at commonly used items in your household, there's a good chance you have something made by Procter & Gamble.

Like Merck & Co, the consumer staple is down on the year by nearly 5%. Although the company has been around for more than a century and has an astute track record, they have faced headwinds like many other stellar companies in 2023.

Data by YCharts

One problem that has plagued the company has been declining gross margins over the years. I know the pandemic seems like forever ago but that was a very challenging time, and many companies are still recovering from it. In the chart below you can see the consumer staple giant's margins have been on a steady decline since 2021 but have since recovered since July of '22 and were up 460 basis points in Q1. Throw in the macro environment and you can see why Procter & Gamble's recovery has been slower. But it's nice to see them recover and not continue on a steady decline.

Data by YCharts

The company reported its Q1 2024 earnings back in October and posted some strong numbers. EPS of $1.83 was up 17% and revenue of $21.87 billion was also up. This was off the strength of 7% organic sales growth. Home care sales grew to low teens while the Baby Care & Family segment was up mid-single digits. Skin & Personal care was also up low single digits. No outperformance but slow and steady growth. Growth was also up in 5 of 7 geographical regions during the quarter. Management expects organic sales growth of 4% to 5% for the full year. Again, nothing to get super excited about but investing in PG helps you sleep better at night.

Dividend Safety

Quant gives PG the highest score with grades of A+ for both safety and growth. One reason may be because of the company's impressive dividend streak and status. They are a dividend king and have over a century of uninterrupted dividends.

Seeking Alpha

Like MRK, the company also raised its dividend earlier this year by 3% to $0.9407. And like the latter, PG's dividend is well-covered by free cash flow. Despite the macro environment, the consumer staple has been growing its free cash flow per share and maintained a steady, safe payout ratio.

Unlike MRK, they actually saw their payout ratio decrease during the pandemic and slightly increased since then. But due to the company's business model, investors can understand why. Although PG's FCF payout ratio has been slightly above 60% since last year, it is still at a comfortable percentage and is expected to decline in the next 12 months.

Author creation

#3 PepsiCo (PEP) (MAR, JUN, SEP, JAN)

The last stock on the list is also a consumer staple which is a household name, and also a dividend king, Pepsi. Disclaimer: Although Pepsi's record date for the dividend is in December, the company actually pays its dividend at the beginning of January, usually within the first week. Similar to the other two, the beverage & snack giant has also been around since the 1800's having been founded in 1898. Unlike its peer Coca-Cola (KO), Pepsi also sells convenient foods worldwide. They operate through seven segments and provide snacks like potato chips, cereals, oatmeal, and beverages.

Also, like the other two the company is down over the past year by more than 7%. Since May the stock has declined from a price of roughly $200 to its current price of $167 at the time of writing. The giant has also faced several headwinds this year, the most notable being the rising popularity of GLP-1 drugs. Another is the company's reliance on its pricing power. With rates at a 22-year high, this has forced many consumer staple stocks to rely on price increases. Along with surging credit card debt, high gas prices, etc., this has caused consumer spending to become tighter. Back in November analyst Yuval Rotem did a good job explaining Pepsi's declining volumes against peers. But despite those, the company has held up well.

Data by YCharts

They reported Q3 earnings back in October where management addressed the declining volumes. I touched on this in my article published back in October which you can read here. Management stated they expect volume headwinds to continue to affect the company in the first half of 2024, but plan to address these declines going forward.

Dividend Safety

Also like the other two, Pepsi also has some of the best grades when it comes to dividend safety & growth. Furthermore, the company raised its dividend earlier this year by 10%, further signifying its financial strength.

Seeking Alpha

Their grades of A- and A are slightly behind MRK's grades of A- and A+. One reason for this could be that the company has seen its free cash flow payout ratio elevated above 70%. This is expected to drop in the next 12 months. With a company like PEP, investors shouldn't worry too much about the ratio because of their experienced management team and brand name.

Furthermore, their free cash flow is expected to grow to $9.42 billion by the end of next year, and $10.72 billion by December 2025 according to SimplyWallStreet. YTD the beverage maker has brought in roughly $5 billion in free cash flow. This is a nearly 36% increase from the nine months that ended in 2022. And management expects to return a total of nearly $8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Author creation

Valuation

Currently, all three stocks' dividend yields are trading lower than their 5-year average. Additionally, both MRK and PEP have grades of B & B- while PG has a grade of C+ indicating the stocks trade at a decent valuation. Quality usually comes at a price so stocks of a higher quality usually trade at a premium. And when market sentiment changes in 2024, possibly a bull market, I see all three stocks moving in an upward direction. Furthermore, Pepsi was listed as one of the top 10 stocks for 2024, which even further signifies the stock is a buy heading into the new year. With all 3 stocks trading at fair valuations, I think now is a great time to dollar-cost average and add on any signs of share price weakness.

Risks

With rates expected to decline next year, I expect all three stocks to benefit from this. Additionally, food stocks are expected to outperform in 2024 and Pepsi stands to benefit from this outperformance. I think this will benefit Procter & Gamble tremendously as well as tight consumer spending eases. But although all three stocks are high-quality, no company is without risk. PEP still faces pressure from the rising popularity of GLP-1 drugs.

And although the risks are somewhat unknown, this could potentially have an effect going forward. Companies like Kroger (KR) and Costco (COST) have reported seeing an increase in prescriptions at their pharmacies. For Merck & Co the biggest risks are drug expirations and price regulations. These risks often cause pharmaceutical companies to engage in partnerships and look to bolster their pipeline which can be expensive. This can potentially erode cash flows going forward.

Procter & Gamble has faced risks from tighter consumer spending but 2024 should see this subside a bit as interest rates decline. If the economy does enter into a recession, the company could continue to face headwinds as job losses rise. Their cash flows could also continue to face downward pressures if they continue to incur charges from prior acquisitions. The company recently incurred up to $2.5 billion in charges from its 2005 Gillette acquisition earlier this month. And although this charge is mostly non-cash, this could be a headwind going forward.

Bottom Line

For investors looking for alternatives to monthly-paying stocks, all three listed in this article fit the bill. With them being high-quality dividend stocks with long track records of success, I believe these will definitely help them sleep well at night. Additionally, all three trade at decent valuations and are poised for share price increases in 2024 in my view. Although all three continue to face risks, I see them continuing to reward shareholders with increased dividends and buybacks for the foreseeable future. Due to their excellent business models, growing dividends, and expected rate cuts in 2024, I rate all 3 stocks a buy for income-focused investors.