Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.76K Followers

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call December 19, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Crawford - Chairman, CEO

Hardik Mehta - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Doug Cooper - Beacon Securities

Ty Collin - Eight Capital

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Michael Freeman - Raymond James

Bill Sutherland - Benchmark Company

Julian Hung - Stifel

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Unaudited Full Year 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call for Quipt Home Medical Corp. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

We remind you that the remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to important risks and uncertainties. For more information on these risks and uncertainties please see the reader advisory at the bottom of the company's results news release. The company's actual performance could differ materially from both these statements.

At this point, I'd like to turn the conference over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Crawford. Please go ahead.

Greg Crawford

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today on the call. My name is Greg Crawford and I’m the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quipt Home Medical. Joining me today is Hardik Mehta, our Chief Financial Officer. Quipt Home Medical is a diversified healthcare services company providing a full spectrum of home medical equipment and services to patients in the comfort of their own homes across the United States.

At Quipt, our model is centered around delivering clinical excellence, and we drive this through our patient-centric ecosystem, leveraging technology enabled equipment solutions in conjunction with our specialized clinical respiratory programs to effectively treat patients

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About QIPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QIPT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.