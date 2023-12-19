Anchiy/E+ via Getty Images

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) develops inexpensive oral small molecule medicines to replace expensive injectable biologics and peptides. The company does not target a single disease area, rather it platforms itself on this concept of oral small molecules. Lead candidate is GSBR-1290, which is an oral GLP-1R small molecule targeting type 2 diabetes and obesity. A second asset, ANPA-0073, is being studied in a few cardiopulmonary diseases, and a third asset, LTSE-2578, is in IND-enabling stages targeting Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

I covered GPCR a few months back, where I noted that robust glycemic activity and weight loss was observed in NHP studies for the lead asset. GSBR-1290 also has phase 1 SAD (single ascending dose) study data, which showed strong GLP-1R target engagement and a plasma level estimated to be sufficient for glycemic control. As I also noted:

A phase 1b MAD study has completed dosing per their latest corporate presentation. Per their latest earnings release, they also completed enrollment in a phase 2a 12-week study. Both of these will topline in the latter half of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Disaster struck as the company published data from this phase 2a trial yesterday. Data showed a 4.74% placebo-adjusted reduction in weight at week 8, which is pretty much the same figure we saw in September from 4-week data from the phase 1b study:

…those on the investigational drug achieved up to 4.9 kg and 4.9% of placebo-adjusted weight loss from the baseline after 28 days of once-daily therapy.

This is also similar to the data generated in an ethnobridging study in lean Japanese men:

The 4-week Phase 1 Japanese ethnobridging study included healthy lean Japanese participants randomized to GSBR-1290 (n=9) and placebo (n=3), and healthy lean non-Japanese participants receiving GSBR-1290 (n=6). GSBR-1290 demonstrated a substantial weight reduction in Japanese participants (-3.91% on GSBR-1290 vs -1.67% placebo) and in non-Japanese participants (-5.13% not placebo-adjusted)..

It appears, therefore, that ~5% is pretty much the maximum weight loss capacity of 1290, whether at 4 weeks or 8, or in Japanese or non-Japanese people.

This doesn’t compare well with data available from other competing molecules. For example, take the following recently published data from Eli Lilly’s orforglipron:

At week 26, the mean change from baseline in body weight ranged from −8.6% to −12.6% across the orforglipron dose cohorts and was −2.0% in the placebo group. At week 36, the mean change ranged from −9.4% to −14.7% with orforglipron and was −2.3% with placebo.

You could say that this data is from a much longer duration so it is wrong to compare them. However, given that 1290’s data remained largely unchanged from 4 weeks to 8, it can well be argued that it will do no better at weeks 26 or 36, so one could expect such a large difference even when 1290 generates longer duration data. That remains to be seen, however, as they generate such data. It will do well to recall that orforglipron’s 4 week data was quite similar to 1290’s, but by the 8th week, the figure had increased, and by the end of the trial, the figure had increased substantially - see here.

Even Pfizer’s Danuglipron, which was dropped due to safety issues, produced superior data. In a recent study, patients saw placebo-adjusted weight reductions ranging from 8% to 13% at 32 weeks, which is much higher than 1290’s.

Another concern - and this concerns all oral GLP-1 drugs - is that injectables are still much superior in terms of weight loss percentage, and although they are pricier, patients may yet prefer them over underperforming oral drugs.

1290 is also much earlier in development compared to some of its larger rivals, so GPCR also has that substantial gap to fill.

Financials

GPCR has a market cap of $1.65bn, up from $1.09bn that we saw in August. They recently filed to raise $300mn from the market after their September data. Cash balance is $205mn apart from this $300mn. Research and development expenses were $17.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, while general and administrative expenses were $8.6 million.

At that rate, they have a cash runway of 10+ quarters, and their money raising capabilities are impressive. They also completed an outsized IPO earlier this year. However, if they continue producing poor data, they may not retain that ability.

Bottom Line

There’s a huge surge in investment interest in the GLP-1 space as obesity approaches pandemic proportions in overfed countries. However, the oral pathway still hasn’t found its moorings; and neither, it appears, has GSBR-1290. The data they have produced is not satisfactory at week 8. It could be argued that perhaps there is some causal relation to one of their trial sites misplacing data and them having to enroll new patients - I do not know. However, I remain unsatisfied with the data they managed to produce, and will stay away from Structure Therapeutics Inc. stock.