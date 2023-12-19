Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom Has The Potential To Be A Strong Compounder

Dec. 19, 2023 3:17 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock3 Comments
Summary

  • Impressive Growth Potential: Broadcom Inc. emerges from the analysis as a company poised for significant growth, marked by robust financial performance and strategic market positioning.
  • Analysts' Estimations: The first valuation model, incorporating analysts' estimates, reveals a compelling fair value for Broadcom of $1,522.60, indicating a substantial 34.8% upside from the current stock price of $1,129.74.
  • Long-Term Annual Returns: Projections for 2028 showcase an optimistic outlook, with a forecasted Broadcom stock price of $2,289.69, translating into noteworthy annual returns of 17.1%.
  • Little Downside: The second model, incorporating segment-wise growth rates and analysts' net income margins, suggests a fair price for Broadcom shares of $1,146.96, offering a modest 1.5% premium over the current stock price.
  • While the second model leans towards a "Hold" rating for Broadcom Inc., the overall recommendation pivots towards a "Buy." This is compelling given the limited downside risk implied by my estimates and the substantial growth outlined in analysts' estimates.

Broadcom semiconductor manufacturing company office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has witnessed a significant 26% rally since December 6, attributed to its better-than-expected fiscal Q4 earnings report. In this analysis, I will elucidate the factors supporting Broadcom's

I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AVGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

k
krautfeld99
Today, 3:36 PM
Comments (318)
The headline is about 11 years late.
W
Whiterabbit66
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (4.14K)
I hope you are right :)
cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (9.7K)
good read long and holding..
