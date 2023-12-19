Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boeing Wins Big Surprise 777X Order

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Boeing's stock has shown strong outperformance in November due to order inflow from the Dubai Airshow and increased realization of China's demand for Boeing airplanes.
  • Knowledgeable long-term and data-driven analysis is crucial for investors to identify compelling entry points and potential stock price appreciation.
  • Boeing's orders and deliveries in November indicate strong demand for commercial airplanes, with a backlog of nearly 6,000 airplanes valued over $450 billion.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Boeing Delays 777X Jet As Pandemic Causes Drop In Demand

Boeing Wins 777X Airplane Order

David Ryder

The Boeing Company's (NYSE:BA) stock has been enjoying some positive momentum in recent weeks and to some investors that might be remarkable. I have received many messages from readers and investors pointing out

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.64K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
radarman123
Today, 3:40 PM
Comments (86)
Click bait ---- Boeing Wins Big Surprise 777X Order.. Where is the surprise order???
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.