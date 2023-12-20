Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir Stock: Hard To Stay Bearish (Rating Upgrade)

Dec. 20, 2023 9:30 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock
Summary

  • In today's article, I want to look at Palantir Technologies Inc. with no initial bias in order to understand its growth prospects.
  • I find that the acceleration of Palantir Technologies' sales growth could be much more sustainable than I previously thought.
  • Palantir's long-term EPS growth (7-year CAGR) of 23.7% is 456 b.p. above the median of the sample I use for comparison.
  • The company's FY2030 price-to-earnings ratio is ~10.3% higher than the median, while FY2025 EV/EBITDA is even higher (by ~28%).
  • I'm upgrading Palantir Technologies Inc. stock from 'Sell' to 'Hold,' which means that I'm neutral on the stock until I see a margin of safety in it.
Tech CEOs Attend Sen. Schumer"s Senate AI Forum

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

I've been covering Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) for years and have always been very skeptical about the company. My sell thesis worked fine throughout 2022, but the rise of new artificial intelligence, or AI, technologies gave the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

