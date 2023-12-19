Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

COWZ December Reconstitution: 21 Substitutions And A Bold Bet On Energy Prices

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • COWZ recently underwent a quarterly reconstitution, substituting 21 stocks, or approximately one-quarter of the portfolio by weight. As expected, free cash flow yield and valuations remain attractive.
  • An unexpected find was an improvement in earnings momentum, as measured by last quarter earnings surprises and a stronger EPS Revision Score.
  • However, earnings growth, after excluding unpredictable Energy stock forecasts, is virtually flat. COWZ is primarily a value play, and historically, it's hit or miss.
  • To illustrate, COWZ was a bottom-quartile performer from 2018-2020 before its high Energy sector exposure led to a #1 ranking in 2021-2022. Simply put, investors should be prepared for bottom-quartile performance again if oil prices retreat.
  • COWZ's attractive fundamentals but inconsistent history make it difficult to rate. I'm pleased with this quarter's improved fundamentals, but am cautious about its 28% Energy sector exposure. Therefore, I've kept my rating on COWZ to a "hold".
Three cows black and white group together in a field, happy and joyful and a blue sky, a wide view, looking shy and curious

Clara Bastian/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I've covered the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) numerous times, most recently in June, when I rated the ETF a "hold" on account of its inconsistent returns, excessive concentration in Energy stocks, but still high-quality selections with attractive

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.37K Followers

The Sunday Investor is a Chartered Investment Manager with a Bachelor’s in commerce on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. His insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level go deeper than most to include a set of alternative funds for a range of innovative ETF ideas. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETFs you might be considering as long investments.

He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder where he manages the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio." Hoya Capital Income Builder helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

TaiPan profile picture
TaiPan
Today, 5:03 PM
Comments (4.8K)
Don’t judge a book by its cover, nor an article by its title. But in an investing forum, when I see the word “bet” in the title, and a description of an ETF as “historically, it's hit or miss”, I go on to the next idea.

Sorry, author; you have written some good analyses, but I must triage what I read and so demoted this one to the bottom of the list.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COWZ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on COWZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COWZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.