Intel Fails To Excite Wall Street With New Chips

Bluesea Research
Summary

  • Intel Corporation's recent unveiling of new chips like Gaudi3 failed to impress Wall Street, as the stock barely moved after the announcement.
  • On the other hand, AMD’s recent event launching MI300X chips was received very positively by Wall Street, with the stock up by 20% since the launch.
  • Intel is in a tough position if it decides to directly compete in the AI GPU, as Nvidia and AMD have already gained big customers.
  • Other big tech players like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla and others are also developing their own AI chips which will increase the competition within this industry.
  • Intel is too late to the party and it would be difficult for the company to carve out a sizable market share in the AI GPU chip industry.

San Jose International Airport Terminal Building

hapabapa

Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) recent event failed to impress Wall Street despite many analysts pointing to this event as a key milestone for the company. Intel’s Gaudi3 chips will be competing directly with Nvidia’s (

Bluesea Research
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

f
fsaldanha
Today, 4:39 PM
Comments (534)
You say that Intel will still be expensive in two years because its P/E will be 17, while AMD's will be 26 and NVidia's will be 21. FYI, the lower the P/E the cheaper a stock is, other things equal.
J
JohnnyM
Today, 4:38 PM
Comments (659)
This is a timely note for all to see. Your bearishness is noted but may be off target. Our bullish view brings the stock to the upper $40s and into the $50's. This could occur quickly as institutions like to do a bit more homework before investing insane millions in the $45's and higher on Intel's new AI prospects.

Wall Street is way ahead of you I think, they own plenty of INTC lower but now we have retail and new investors lining up ahead of the $50's PT. In this market, I will gladly load INTC at these levels.

Let's see how soon it climbs over the $50. Got AI?
R
Rich54313
Today, 4:28 PM
Comments (699)
Can you repeat your over and over statement
"Wall Street has not been impressed " , and neither are you obviously !
Not a word about the chips capability !
Not a word how it stacks up to the requirements for AI
In a free market , the "product" determines it's success ,,, not analysts !
Your bias is showing !
J
Jerlyn111
Today, 4:26 PM
Comments (467)
Great write up ! You do nothing but continue to write bearish articles on INTC and you continue to be wrong.
seashore1 profile picture
seashore1
Today, 4:25 PM
Comments (269)
Well something is happening. The stock has almost doubled this year. From $24 to $47. The market is anticipating some positives: Whether Gov't funding (both in US & Europe), new product offerings, contract manufacturing for others, or something else.

In sum, the market disagrees with your assessment.

Cheers
j
jffchn
Today, 4:21 PM
Comments (35)
What a horsecrap opinion. Shares of Intel are up from $23 earlier this year. You earned my click just so I could offer up how sophomoric your report and opinion is.
stockroach profile picture
stockroach
Today, 4:09 PM
Comments (3.39K)
Who cares what analyst are impressed with. They are always 6 months behind the curve. Your article is extremely biased and not well researched.

"I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance" enough said
