Finding Value Investments When 'Everything' Is Overpriced

Logan Kane
Summary

  • With stocks skyrocketing 16% in 7 weeks on perennial Fed pivot hopes, a patient approach is likely the correct course of action.
  • You don't have to chase stocks at sky-high P/E ratios. A market that is capable of going up 20% on air can also do the same to the downside.
  • Consider less chaotic investment options such as money market funds, niche dividend stocks, merger arbitrage, and international stocks.
Scientific Research Performed by a Female Chemist

AzmanL

The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.

-Warren Buffett

Pivot mania has sent stocks skyrocketing over the past few weeks, so much so that even the most dovish members of the Fed

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Comments (15)

thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 6:50 PM
Comments (8.76K)
"I've been doing business on the Internet for seven years now, and one of the key realizations I had is that my cost of living and income are not connected. You can pay $4,000 per month in rent for one bedroom in Manhattan, or you can live on the beach in Spain for $900."

Wait, so are you not in Texas? Are you on the beach in Spain?
Steve Kean profile picture
Steve Kean
Today, 6:53 PM
Comments (2.24K)
@thirdcamper my personal pick would be Lisbon, Portugal. We have considered before Covid and still considering.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 6:53 PM
Comments (3.23K)
Texas for 8 months this year, rest abroad. Was in the UK, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, and Australia.
5ofDiamonds profile picture
5ofDiamonds
Today, 6:12 PM
Comments (5.93K)
It is a very thoughtful, relevant, and timely article @Logan Kane

I try very hard to find some good international stocks, but cannot go beyond mediocre $UL $NSRGY in staples, or $NVO in pharma. Almost pale in comparison to US capitalism, and somewhat reliable SEC.

For example, who can list 10 non-US stocks which have beaten SPY in the last 10 years?

TIA.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 6:40 PM
Comments (3.23K)
@5ofDiamonds probably all the Australian gambling stocks haha. But the relative performance of international stocks is partly a function of the dollar strengthening, which is why they're a good value now. The euro for example was at close to $1.40 10 years ago, now it's under $1.10.
y
ym16
Today, 6:46 PM
Comments (44)
@5ofDiamonds
There are many non-US stocks which have beaten SPY in the last 10 years. Check two Canada consumer (not tech) stocks: ATD and DOL.
J
JWB
Today, 6:10 PM
Comments (250)
I'm selling a few (naked) calls. Trying to sell calls on non-technology stocks worth, say, 30 billion or more. It's a slow, plodding along strategy. Somewhere somebody else is doing covered calls (selling puts) on the same stock(s). And that doesn't sound terrible either, but for now I'll sell the calls and not the puts.
M
MichaelW_R
Today, 6:01 PM
Comments (1.53K)
Thanks Logan! While things get extended I'll hang out in my Schwab fund paying over 5 % - it is always the left hook - the punch you never see from all of the geopolitical and financial risk that you never see coming - that knocks you out!! After living through the Dot Com Bust and the 2008-2009 melt down not to mention the 1987 crash believe me you live long enough you see it all...again...and again....and again!!
d
dm0011
Today, 5:41 PM
Comments (356)
Alibaba isn’t overpriced :)

It trades for about 5x earnings after adjusting for cash and assuming its equity securities are worth 1/3 of balance shee value.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 5:59 PM
Comments (3.23K)
@dm0011 Alibaba is a cruel mistress. I think I still have some.
d
dm0011
Today, 6:34 PM
Comments (356)
@Logan Kane Depends on your time horizon. I've been swapping out of my US retail name (which trades at 6x earnings / ~10% FCF yield) into Alibaba (~20% FCF yield and a better business / future growth potential).
H
HenryBL
Today, 5:38 PM
Comments (219)
Great to read an article that doesn’t just say things look pretty risky for 2024 but actually gives concrete suggestions for what to do about it. Thank you, super useful. I like your suggestions but also wonder if buying medium duration bonds is another option - yields are still juicy and prices will go up providing the possibility to exit at a decent profit whenever the stock market has a major correction and go back in and buy stocks at a lower price. I totally agree about USD and that it’s opportune now to use the purchasing power of the dollar to make investment in other international currencies. I also wonder if you think investing in Gold stocks is another strategy to manage risk. I personally also like REITS and utilities as they still seem good value, have good dividends and utilities may fair better in a downturn. Ditto for renewable energy. But for all these I like global as well as US exposure. I plan in Q1 to buy more utilities and renewable energy and dip back into bonds - before the first rate cut.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 6:00 PM
Comments (3.23K)
@HenryBL if you're in the top 2 tax brackets in the US look at VWALX, you're still getting about 4.5% to maturity tax-free as far as I know. Inflation should be 2.5%.
R
Rleaton
Today, 5:30 PM
Comments (1.68K)
I guess it depends on where you are looking.

Yes lots of things are expensive. But before a couple weeks ago some sectors like solar or fintech were quite cheap. Money seems to be rotating back into them now.

Good to build some cash right now, but there are still opportunities out there for individual equities were you're not taking "crazy long term risk"
