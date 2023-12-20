FOTOKITA/iStock via Getty Images

As many of my readers know, before writing on Seeking Alpha I was a real estate developer in which I completed over 100 free-standing projects for companies like:

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Dollar General (DG )

Blockbuster Video

Payless ShoeSource

Walmart (WMT)

Bi-Lo

Dollar Tree (DLTR) and others.

Most of these properties were in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.

I drive by many of these properties in my hometown daily, and I thought it would be interesting to provide an update on a few of these properties, before and after:

For example, I built an Eckerd Drugstore in early 2000 and recently it was bulldozed for a new Panera Bread store.

I also built a theater for Carmike Cinema, and it was also bulldozed and replaced with a new ground-up Extra Space (EXR).

Then there was the Hollywood Video store I built in 2000 that is now occupied by a regional hospital for an urgent care facility.

How could I forget the warehouse I once owned that was once leased to Goodyear Tire (GT) for a truck retread business.

Today the building is vacant with weeds growing up through the asphalt paving that is in bad repair.

What about the stores I built for Econo Lube N’ Tune?

The company filed for bankruptcy and I either sold the stores (at a loss) or released them (at a loss).

There are several properties that are still occupied by the original tenants: Applebee’s, Burger King, Waffle House, IHOP, Outback, Red Lobster, and KFC are all in business.

In addition, PetSmart, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Aldi, and Party City are all open, just as they were when I owned them over two decades ago.

I built around six stores for Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and they are all open.

Then I became a Virtual Landlord

Back in my younger years, I had dreamed of creating my own real estate investment trust, or REIT, so that I could let retail investors in on the action.

And, of course, that dream was shuttered thanks to a bad business partnership and the Great Recession.

Nonetheless,

“Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations.” Ben Graham.

And these compensations that I’m referring to are dividends…

Powered by over 16,000 rent checks:

Brad Thomas

Now, as I reflect on my previous career in private real estate, remember that many of the original tenants are out of business (Carmike, Hollywood Video, Goodyear, Econo Lube) and these vacant properties required cap ex in order to get them back to market rent.

As a REIT investor, I don’t have to worry about these costs. Instead, I rely on experienced management to keep the rent checks flowing.

The other day I received the question below, asking for my thoughts regarding Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) and how the two stack up against each other.

Before I go any further, let me just say that I really like and own shares in both REITs. The two net-lease REITs are similar in a lot of ways but have some distinct differences as well.

iREIT®

Earlier in the month I published the article: "3 'Rockefeller' REITs That Pay Monthly."

In it, I compare the two REITs by saying, “I like to look at Agree Realty as Realty Income’s little brother.” However, beyond the difference in size and scale, there are several other similarities and differences between O and ADC which we will look at in this article.

O vs. ADC – Similarities

Both Realty Income and Agree Realty are real estate investment trusts that specialize in the acquisition and ownership of free-standing commercial properties which are acquired through sale-leaseback (“SLB”) transactions and net-leased on a long-term basis.

Both O and ADC’s leases are long-term, giving good visibility to earnings, and are structured on a net basis which requires the tenant to pay all property operating expenses, including property maintenance, insurance, and taxes.

Both REITs filed their initial public offering in 1994, and both pay monthly dividends.

For retail investments, both REITs focus on commercial properties used in industries that provide durable goods or necessity-based goods and services and that are resistant to both e-commerce and recessions.

Some examples of both REITs' top industries include:

Grocery Stores

Home Improvement

Convenience Stores

Dollar Stores, and

Pharmacies.

O & ADC - IR (compiled by iREIT®)

While both net-lease REITs target commercial properties used in defensive industries, they diverge in their top 10 tenants, with the two REITs only sharing two tenants in their top 10 (Dollar General & Dollar Tree).

If you expand that out to their top 20 tenants, the two REITs have several more tenants in common, including Walmart, Tractor Supply, and 7-Eleven.

For both, though, they target well-established, nationally recognized, and creditworthy tenants.

As a percentage of their annual rent, Agree Realty is slightly more concentrated in their top 10 at 37.4% vs. 27.10% for Realty Income.

O & ADC - IR (compiled by iREIT®)

To summarize, both REITs have been publicly traded since 1994 and pay monthly dividends.

Both REITs structure their leases on a net basis, which limits or eliminates their exposure to property-level capital expenditures.

For retail properties, both REITs target buildings used in industries that are resistant to e-commerce and recession, and both REITs look for nationally recognized, creditworthy tenants that are leaders in their respective industries.

Realty Income

Realty Income’s portfolio includes over 13,000 properties covering 262.6 million SF across all 50 states, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Ireland.

Their portfolio is primarily composed of retail properties, which make up 82.6% of their total annualized contractual rent, but they also own industrial properties and gaming properties which make up 13.1% and 2.6% of their annual rent, respectively.

Their properties are leased to 1,324 tenants and at the end of the third quarter, they reported a portfolio occupancy of 98.80%, a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 9.7 years, and approximately 39% of their annual contractual rent was received from investment-grade tenants.

Agree Realty

Agree Realty’s portfolio is comprised of more than 2,000 commercial retail properties covering 43.2 million square feet across 49 states.

ADC exclusively focuses on retail properties and ground leases used in retail industries and does not invest in industrial properties or experiential real estate.

Similarly, ADC invests within the U.S. and does not own properties located in foreign countries.

At the end of the third quarter, ADC’s properties were 99.7% leased with a WALT of 8.6 years, and almost 69% of their annualized base rent (“ABR”) came from investment-grade tenants.

O & ADC - IR (compiled by iREIT®)

O vs. ADC – Differences

Some of the differences between the two net-lease REITs are apparent from the portfolio stats above, but let’s start with perhaps the largest difference, which is the size and scale of the two companies.

With a market cap of approximately $41.0 billion, Realty Income is by far the largest publicly traded REIT in the net lease space.

Agree Realty is much smaller by comparison, with a market cap of just over $6.0 billion.

Additionally, Realty Income has international exposure with properties located in the U.K., Spain, Italy, and Ireland, which gives them access to international capital markets.

All else being equal, Realty Income’s size gives it a cost of capital advantage in that creditors see a more diverse revenue stream (more properties, more rent checks, more property type diversification, more geographical diversification).

As a matter of fact, many of ADC's debt metrics rival or are even better than O’s, yet Agree Realty has a BBB credit rating while Realty Income has an A- credit rating.

(Note: I interviewed Joey Agree last week, and he told me that the only thing holding back the BBB+ S&P rating is size.)

I have to agree that the credit rating difference is due to ADC’s size, as their debt metrics are excellent and are better than Realty Income’s on several fronts.

Another advantage to Realty Income’s size is that they can enter large SLBs without materially impacting their tenant concentration.

For example, in 2022 Realty Income acquired the Encore Boston Harbor Resort for $1.7 billion under a net lease agreement with Wynn Resorts.

Had ADC entered into the same agreement, it would have represented almost 30% of its total current market capitalization and would have severely impacted its tenant diversification.

However, ADC has no interest in gaming, as the CEO made it known to me (last week when I interviewed him) that the company is sticking with “fungible boxes.”

Bigger is not better in all instances, though.

While larger size and scale typically improve a company’s credit rating and cost of capital, it also forces the company to make larger acquisitions to move the needle on their earnings (adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, per share) growth.

For example, Realty Income’s recently proposed acquisition of Spirit Realty (SRC) for around $9.0 billion is expected to deliver over 2.5% accretion to its AFFO.

While the growth in AFFO is nice to see, it took quite a large investment to achieve moderate AFFO growth. However, Realty’s management team is usually conservative, so I suspect the SRC deal will generate north of 3% growth.

Agree Realty, on the other hand, is still small enough to hand-select its properties without the need to acquire large portfolios of properties to achieve FFO growth.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

The next difference I would like to point out is the portfolio composition between the two net-lease REITs.

Realty Income invests in retail, industrial, and gaming properties, while Agree Realty focuses on retail commercial properties and ground leases.

For years, Realty Income was similar in that it primarily invested in retail commercial properties, but more recently it has been adding industrial and experiential real estate to its portfolio. It currently receives 13.1% of its rent from industrial properties and 2.6% of its rent from gaming properties.

O - IR

Agree Realty focuses on commercial properties that are leased to leading retailers and does not have the industrial or gaming exposure that Realty Income has.

ADC’s investment philosophy is to acquire plain vanilla square boxes and four walls that are fungible in nature. They aren’t interested in single-purpose buildings.

ADC wants nothing to do with car washes, bowling alleys, or any other type of specialized property that can only be used for a specific purpose.

They look for basic, free-standing, fungible properties that can be released to a tenant operating in multiple retail industries.

Joey Agree, the CEO of Agree Realty, recently touched on this in my latest interview with him.

Additionally, ADC has been investing in a ground lease portfolio which now makes up approximately 11.6% of their ABR.

ADC’s ground lease portfolio includes 217 leases totaling roughly 5.9 million SF of gross leasable area (“GLA”) across 34 states within the U.S.

At the end of the third quarter, ADC’s ground lease portfolio was completely occupied, received roughly 88% of its ABR from investment-grade tenants, and had a weighted average lease term of 10.8 years.

O - IR

The final difference I would like to point out is the number of investment-grade tenants.

Realty Income derives around 39% of its annual rent from IG tenants, while ADC receives approximately 69% of its ABR from IG tenants.

In my recent interview with Joey Agree, he mentioned that Agree Realty focuses on what they call their sandbox, the best 30 to 35 retailers in the country.

Later in the interview, he said, “we are never going to do a sale-leaseback with a company that “needs” our money.”

This is a big focal point for ADC, as they ran into some issues years back with certain tenants including Borders and K-Mart. As I pointed out to Joey last week, Agree Realty’s business model today is directly correlated to its “lessons learned.”

Now that we’ve looked at some qualitative similarities and differences, let’s see how their numbers stack up against each other.

Balance Sheet

Both O and ADC have investment-grade balance sheets with a credit rating of A- and BBB respectively.

I listed several key debt metrics below to compare the two. The leverage ratio is essentially net debt to EBITDA, although each company has its own formula to get to this number.

Realty Income uses net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDAre, while Agree Realty uses net debt to recurring EBITDA.

While each company uses a custom formula, both leverage ratios should reflect how much debt each company holds as it relates to its cash flow, or more precisely its EBITDA.

ADC has less liabilities as it relates to its assets than Realty Income.

ADC has less debt as it relates to its earnings, ADC has more coverage on its annual fixed charges, and ADC has less long-term debt as a percentage of its total capital.

While ADC has more conservative debt metrics, they have a lower credit rating than Realty Income and their weighted average interest rate is only better by approximately 30 basis points.

O & ADC - IR (compiled by iREIT®)

*ADC does not provide their weighted average interest rate for their total outstanding debt, but they do provide W.A. interest rates on each type of debt they hold. From this information, I calculated a W.A. interest rate of 3.56% for all of ADC’s debt combined.

ADC - IR

AFFO Growth

Since 2014, Realty Income has had an average AFFO per share growth rate of 5.24%, while ADC has had an average AFFO per share growth rate of 5.81%.

The chart below shows each company’s AFFO per share growth from 2014 to 2024E.

As you can see, it’s pretty evenly matched in most years.

Realty Income showed superior growth in 2014, but ADC had two stand-out years in 2019 and 2020 where its AFFO growth was well above that of Realty Income’s.

On the whole, I’d say these companies are pretty evenly matched when it comes to AFFO growth, with maybe a slight edge for Agree Realty.

It’s worth noting that the chart and numbers below only account for the last 9 years.

Taking a longer view, Realty Income has delivered positive AFFO per share growth in 26 out of the last 27 years, while ADC ran into some issues in the years following the Great Financial Crisis and experienced negative AFFO growth in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

Dividend Growth

By now most of my followers should be familiar with Realty Income’s excellent dividend history.

Realty Income is a dividend Aristocrat that has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

They have declared 642 consecutive monthly dividends over the course of their 54-year operating history and have raised the dividend 123 times since their public listing in 1994.

Agree Realty’s dividend streak is not as clean, as they had to cut their dividend in 2011 from $2.04 to $1.60 per share.

ADC maintained the same dividend rate of $1.60 in 2012, but since 2013 they have increased their dividend each year.

While ADC’s dividend history has not been as consistent as Realty Income’s, since 2014 they have delivered better dividend growth when compared to Realty Income.

Since 2014 ADC has had an average dividend growth rate of 6.15%, while Realty Income’s average dividend growth rate has been 4.04% over the same period.

The chart below shows ADC’s dividend growth beating that of Realty Income in the majority of the years since 2014.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

In terms of dividend safety, both companies' dividend is secure with a 2022 year-end AFFO payout ratio of 75.69% for Realty Income and 73.24% for Agree Realty.

For the full year 2023, analysts expect Realty Income’s AFFO payout ratio to come to 76.25% and Agree Realty’s AFFO payout ratio to come to 73.55%.

The difference here is negligible, but the most important takeaway is that both REITs have the cash flow to easily cover their dividend.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

As I said at the beginning, I really like and own both O and ADC.

Both blue-chip REITs are similar in many respects, but each has some unique features as well.

Realty Income is larger, has a better credit rating, has a better dividend history, and has a more diversified revenue stream.

Agree Realty has better debt metrics, higher-quality tenants, and has delivered better earnings and dividend growth over the last decade.

Realty Income

Currently, shares of Realty Income pay a 5.37% dividend yield and trade at a P/AFFO of 14.33x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 18.78x.

We rate Realty Income a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Agree Realty

Currently, shares of Agree Realty pay a 4.84% dividend yield and trade at a P/AFFO of 15.47x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 18.28x.

We rate Agree Realty a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Realty Income Versus Agree Realty?

This is a trick question.

The answer is, own both.

That’s precisely what I do, and I have been adding more shares such that my net lease REIT holdings (including VICI Properties (VICI) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)) are close to 18%.

I look forward to hearing from you below to weigh in on your net lease REITs holdings.

Inquiring minds want to know, what’s in your net lease REIT wallet?

Happy REIT Investing!