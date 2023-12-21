Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

If I Could Only Buy 2 High Dividend Yield Companies In December 2023 - One Yields Almost 10%

Dec. 21, 2023 6:00 PM ETALIZF, BTI, MO, PM2 Comments
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
5.76K Followers

Summary

  • I will introduce you to two currently attractive investment options. Both exhibit an attractive Valuation, significant competitive advantages, and financial health.
  • While one of these companies presently provides investors with a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 9.48%, the other offers 4.82%.
  • Due to their ability to provide investors with a mix of dividend income and dividend growth, I see both companies as potential candidates for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.
  • I plan to include them in the coming months once a broader portfolio diversification has been achieved, so as to minimize company-specific and sector-specific concentration risk.

Allianz Bürogebäude im Geschäftsviertel La Défense in Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Today, I will present you with two high dividend yield companies that, for a number of reasons, might be attractive investment choices for your investment portfolio.

Both Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZY)(

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
5.76K Followers
I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALIZF, PM, MO, BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Economist 101 profile picture
Economist 101
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (780)
I like FTCO for the 8% dividend.
T
Turnaround Value
Today, 6:01 PM
Comments (528)
Buy RYLD it pays a monthly dividend for reinvestment 13% and it’s mostly small cap value which is on a massive rebound. Russell 2000 a no brainer.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALIZF--
Allianz SE
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
PM--
Philip Morris International Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.