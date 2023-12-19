One Size Does Not Fit AI

da-kuk

ASIC chips are gaining significance across the AI landscape, offering tailored solutions that promise to redefine the future of AI applications.

Snazzy AI tech is high on holiday wish lists - from Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses that can record videos, to Humane AI Pins that act like wearable personal assistants and control an array of smart devices. With each passing month, it seems, AI applications grow more integral to simplifying our work and enriching daily life.

Thus far, graphics processing units (GPUs) - from the likes of Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) - have been the primary workhorses for training general-purpose large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT. But for all their versatility, these standard GPUs can yield mediocre performance and efficiency, depending on how they’re used.

Now come custom Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, designed to deliver more efficient and tailored solutions for diverse AI applications.

Take the cryptocurrency chip market, for example: For years Bitcoin miners relied on Central Processing Units (CPUs) that inhaled gobs of energy. Now ASIC processors have surpassed CPUs and GPUs in Bitcoin mining, thanks to the custom chips’ lower electricity consumption and better computing prowess. Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates that, between 2023 and 2027, the market for AI-focused ASIC chips is expected to grow 85% annually, to $30 billion.1

Tech giants are placing their bets on ASICs. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has been partnering with Broadcom (AVGO) to produce its 5th-generation Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which can handle AI workloads roughly 10 times faster than traditional CPUs and GPUs.2

As generative AI takes off, others are working on chips that can optimize their data centers. Amazon (AMZN) has teamed up with Marvell (MRVL) to develop its Graviton AI chips, designed to improve processing speed and reduce power consumption. It is also collaborating with Alchip Technologies (OTC:ALCPF) on its Trainium and Inferentia lines to efficiently train AI models and enable them to make accurate predictions.

Meanwhile, Microsoft (MSFT) has partnered with Global UniChip and Marvell to develop its Maia 100 and Cobalt 100 chips, respectively. The Maia 100 chip will seek to consume less power when training AI models, while the Cobalt 100 seeks to ramp up processing speed. In the automotive market, Tesla (TSLA) is working with Alchip on its supercomputing AI chip, Dojo, designed to enable self-driving vehicles.

When it comes to AI, we believe one size doesn’t fit all - and that customization could unwrap plenty of attractive opportunities for chipmakers.

