Summary

Following my coverage of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in June, which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that CNHI’s fundamentals remained strong and were on track to meet FY24 targets. I was also very positive about the margin expansion outlook. This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I am revising my bullish rating to a neutral rating as I am now concerned about how the near-term performance will be in light of the global agriculture inventory situation, macro weakness, weak underlying demand, and timing of North America agriculture sales turning negative (following the other regions).

Investment thesis

What I thought was a clear path for stronger performance did not play out over the past two quarters. I skipped my 2Q23 review as I thought CNHI might take some more time to show it in their results. However, I think the weak sales outlook and near-term softness in margin expansion are going to weigh on the stock price. I am now revising my view on the stock and downgrading my rating from buy to hold. CNHI reported 3Q23 on November 8th with industrial sales of $5.33 billion vs. 3Q22 $5.4 billion, largely driven by the weak Agriculture sales decline from $4.5 billion to $4.38 billion. On the other hand, Constructions revenue grew from $895 million to $948 million.

The CNHI agriculture segment, which is the majority of the business EBIT, is the main reason I am revising my rating downward. The segment sales decline was driven by weakness in South America and EMEA, although in North America, large agriculture remains strong. The weakness in SA appears to be far from over, as retail deliveries were down 16% for tractors and 47% for combines. The commodity price movement and high interest rate environment continue to weigh on growth. Previously, I thought that management optimism about the demand for large agriculture in South America was going to translate into actual underlying demand (retailers had also seen sales increase), but this turned out not to be the case. Expectations have changed now as management lowered production and dealer deliveries in the region and was mindful not to increase dealer inventories in Brazil. The fact that management had to step in to manage industry inventory tells me that the underlying demand remains very weak. In other words, the sell-in vs. sell-through ratio is still above 1x, which means the growth constraint in this region is outside of CNHI’s ability to solve. Aside from South America, agriculture dealer inventory levels are also above target levels by a mid-single-digit percentage, which increased my concern about underlying demand not recovering as fast as I expected.

“We've got what I call pockets of inventory that are too high and pockets that are too low. I'd say net-net, I would call it a mid single digit percent high that we'd like to get rid of. So it's really not dramatic.” 3Q23 earnings results call

While North America has been strong so far, with the demand softness in all other regions, historically, North America performance follows a similar trend with other regions, with differences in timing. Hence, my overall outlook for the agriculture segment is turning incrementally bearish as North America will see a time of weakness soon, probably in the next quarter. With 3Q23 results, I think an obvious trend has surfaced (which I did not pick up previously), where growth rates have decelerated significantly to 5.8% in 2Q23 and further decelerated to 5.1% in 3Q23.

Own calculation

The FY23 outlook also pretty much confirmed that near-term trends are going to be weak. FY23 sales outlook was lowered to 3-6% growth, a major revision from the previous outlook for 8 to 11% growth. The main reason for the revision was the lower-than-anticipated retail demand, which resulted in moderation in the wholesale production outlook (in line with my revised expectations as well). Hence, while I am positive about the long-term global agriculture trends, I am just not confident enough to hold on to the stock as CNHI is likely to report weak performance in the near future (impacted by commodity prices, high interest rates, and lower farmer income).

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for CNHI based on my model is ~$11.50. My model assumptions are that CNHI will see a decline in growth in FY23 as underlying demand in the Agriculture segment remains weak. Weak underlying demand puts pressure on wholesale growth as it will risk flooding the industry with inventories. Looking at CNHI historical performance, negative growth is usually in the mid-single digits, and I am using that as a benchmark to model FY24 weak growth. However, I modeled margins to improve in FY24 as cost savings initiatives are well within management control. The improvement is modest, as I expect CNHI to provide retailers with incentives to drive retail sales, which will be margin-dilutive. With all of these negative near-term expectations, I think valuation is going to stay at this current level until there is sufficient visibility to recovery in underlying demand.

Risk

Trends are backward-looking. If retail sales in 4Q23 turn positive, it could point to underlying demand recovering. This will be very bullish for the business and stock as growth visibility becomes clear. Easing macro-weaknesses such as a reduction in interest rates and normalized commodity prices will drive underlying demand upward, which benefits CNHI.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I have revised my buy rating to a neutral rating for CNHI due to concerns about its near-term performance. Despite the historical strength in North America, a potential softening in this region aligning with others is a major concern in the near term. The recent North America growth trend has continued to decelerate, and management's downward revision of the FY23 sales outlook from 8-11% to 3-6% growth signifies weakened retail demand.